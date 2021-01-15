Tipsheet: Indiana's struggle underscore cutthroat nature of college hoops

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The ACC has had at least two teams finish in the top 10 at KenPom for seven consecutive seasons. Right now, it has zero in the top 10. So the league is down at the top relative to how it normally looks. As far as power conferences go, the ACC is probably the most wide open. It's not crazy to think at least six different schools could win the league title. Louisville is one of those schools. Chris Mack's Cardinals beat Wake Forest 77-65 on Wednesday night to improve to 9-1 overall, 4-0 in the ACC. The lone loss on the resume is a lopsided loss at Wisconsin in which Carlik Jones, the team's leading scorer, did not play. He had a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds against Wake Forest to help Louisville extend its winning streak to five games heading into Saturday's contest at Miami. It's an impressive start to this season, especially considering the Cardinals lost the top five scorers from last season's team and failed to enroll their best recruit (Jay Scrubb). So will Louisville win the ACC? Maybe. But it could also end up being Virginia. Or Virginia Tech. Or Clemson. Or Duke. Or Florida State. Or somebody else. At this moment, zero ACC schools are ranked higher than 15th at KenPom, but six are between 15th and 30th. So while it's possible nobody will emerge as a great team, there are at least six teams that qualify as good. And, oddly, good just might be good enough to win the ACC in this unusual season.”