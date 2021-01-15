Tipsheet: Indiana's struggle underscore cutthroat nature of college hoops

Not so long ago Archie Miller was one of hottest young head coaches in college basketball.
He built Dayton into an Atlantic 10 powerhouse, earning four straight NCAA Tournament berths with teams that won 24 or more games. SLU fans can cite chapter and verse about how good those Flyers teams were.
Then he stepped into the pressure cooker at Indiana. In his first three years the Hoosiers went 16-15, 19-16, 20-12.
They are 8-6 this season and 3-4 in Big Ten play after losing their eight straight game to in-state rival Purdue. That 81-69 defeat at home in Assembly Hall might have been the death knell for his regime.
"We had no real answer defensively," Miller told reporters after the game. "Really to be honest with you, they could pretty much do what they wanted to do."
And . . .
“They got too comfortable once they got going. Bottom line is that they were too comfortable the rest of the game. They played easy.”
Boosters hate to hear that after a rivalry game. And in Indiana, the entitled boosters believe the Hoosiers have a divine right to deep NCAA Tournament runs.
Miller is a very good coach. If Indiana fires him, he could collect his severance, land at mid-level school and resume winning.
So it goes in college basketball. Just about every major conference program invests big money in basketball. Everybody wants to win.
But everybody can’t win, so coaching casualties abound.
Tom Crean led the Hoosiers to four NCAA Tournaments during a five-year span. But then came a difficult 18-16 finish – after the Hoosiers were ranked as his No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 – and Crean’s termination.
In Miller’s case, he is trying to get ahead in a conference that’s especially deep. Michigan is fabulous this season. Illinois and Iowa are very, very good.
Wisconsin and Ohio State will also push for high NCAA Tournament seeds and Minnesota has enjoyed a breakthrough this season, with a valuable non-conference victory over SLU to its credit.
So it’s tough to see how Indiana can deliver the Season 4 breakthrough Miller desperately needs. The Indianapolis Star essentially called for his head after this latest Purdue loss and the chorus will only grow louder under Miller engineers a dramatic turnaround.
Here’s what folks are writing about college basketball:
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The ACC has had at least two teams finish in the top 10 at KenPom for seven consecutive seasons. Right now, it has zero in the top 10. So the league is down at the top relative to how it normally looks. As far as power conferences go, the ACC is probably the most wide open. It's not crazy to think at least six different schools could win the league title. Louisville is one of those schools. Chris Mack's Cardinals beat Wake Forest 77-65 on Wednesday night to improve to 9-1 overall, 4-0 in the ACC. The lone loss on the resume is a lopsided loss at Wisconsin in which Carlik Jones, the team's leading scorer, did not play. He had a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds against Wake Forest to help Louisville extend its winning streak to five games heading into Saturday's contest at Miami. It's an impressive start to this season, especially considering the Cardinals lost the top five scorers from last season's team and failed to enroll their best recruit (Jay Scrubb). So will Louisville win the ACC? Maybe. But it could also end up being Virginia. Or Virginia Tech. Or Clemson. Or Duke. Or Florida State. Or somebody else. At this moment, zero ACC schools are ranked higher than 15th at KenPom, but six are between 15th and 30th. So while it's possible nobody will emerge as a great team, there are at least six teams that qualify as good. And, oddly, good just might be good enough to win the ACC in this unusual season.”
Jeremy Woo, SI.com: “It’s exceptionally hard for a Big Ten team to go undefeated, and I wouldn’t necessarily expect Michigan to pull it off, but it looked pretty damn convincing Tuesday night against Wisconsin. Juwan Howard has hit the ground running in every aspect and netted a signature win, as the Wolverines wore down and eventually blitzed the Badgers in Ann Arbor, ripping off a huge run to end the first half by forcing turnovers and successfully speeding their opponents out of their comfort zone. They were on a 30–3 run five minutes into the second half. It was no accident, and the result Michigan needed to solidify its status as a legit Final Four–caliber team. I’m not ready to move these guys up into Baylor’s tier—they played a relatively nonthreatening schedule before the Wisconsin game—but they are legit. The Wolverines have experience at every position and an impressively diverse attack, with freshman Hunter Dickinson emerging as a focal point up front. Franz Wagner’s all-around game has taken a massive leap forward, and he’s capable of changing a matchup on both ends. Isaiah Livers has slimmed down and gotten healthy. That’s as strong a trio as you’ll find east of Spokane. I do worry a bit about ball security—Columbia transfer Mike Smith has struggled with turnovers, and Eli Brooks isn’t a natural point guard. But Michigan’s personnel is good enough to beat anyone, and its defense has looked dominant in conference play. Michigan figures to be tested in the back half of its schedule, but this is a disciplined group capable of playing different styles—it can play in transition, it can attack mismatches in the half court and it takes away the paint as well as anyone in the country. The Wolverines have a host of reliable shooters to surround Dickinson up front and a potential first-round pick in Wagner. I’m buying them, as I’m sure many are.”
Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports: "Prior to taking over as head coach of his alma mater, Howard was one of the most likable coaches in the NBA and was building a nice career as an assistant for the Miami Heat. When Howard took over at Michigan, former head coach John Beilein had just taken an NBA head coaching position in Cleveland after a 12-season run in Ann Arbor. There have been former NBA players that have taken over college programs in the past but no one has been as successful as Juwan Howard so quickly. Avery Johnson was the head coach at Alabama for four years and had little success; Penny Hardaway has had some recruiting wins at Memphis with James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa but has only had a ranked team once in three seasons.”
Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “The Bulldogs are shooting 43.5 percent from deep through their first 13 games, which is an improvement of nearly nine percentage points compared to last season, when they shot 34.9 percent. As a program, Drake has had really good 3-point shooting teams in the not-too-distant past — namely, No. 5 nationally in 2015, No. 7 in 2014, No. 11 in 2001, No. 24 in 2013 and No. 25 in 2002 — but this year's squad currently has the best mark of any Drake team dating back to the 1997 season . . . The player who leads the team in 3-point attempts, junior guard DJ Wilkins (60 attempts), also leads the team in makes (32) and 3-point percentage (53.3 percent), which is a dangerous combination for opponents. Four of his teammates — Okay Djamgouz, Roman Penn, Joseph Yesufu and Jonah Jackson — shoot better than 40 percent from behind the arc and Tremell Murphy makes just under 38 percent of his treys. You could make that case that Drake isn't shooting enough 3-pointers, or maybe the Bulldogs have just found the perfect amount of threes to take. Through Jan. 12, they rank 297th nationally in 3-point attempt percentage, which measures what percent of a team's shots are threes. Just 31.3 percent of Drake's shots are 3-pointers and only roughly 30 percent of their points come from threes, so either the Bulldogs' 3-point success is because they're taking the right threes, or they're potentially limiting just how dangerous they can be from outside.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “The selection process for the NCAA tournament is never going to please everyone. This season, with cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on team schedules and résumés from coast to coast, the complaints are going to be at an all-time high. Most of those arguments are going to boil down to two schools of thought that are pervasive throughout sports -- should it be data or the ‘eye test’ that leads the way? People around the sport are split. Once March arrives, it will be up to the NCAA tournament selection committee -- comprised of 10 athletic directors and conference commissioners from across the Division I landscape -- to determine how to weigh the factors during this unusual season. The ability to review data such as the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) has long been a part of the committee's job, and despite the annual arguments, it's a job those who love the game have entrusted the committee to carry out capably. But if it's determined that the eye test is more important than ever this season, a key question will remain on the minds of the game's stakeholders: Whose eyes are we talking about?”
MEGAPHONE
“It's kind of like when you evaluate a coach, sometimes you can take away non- conference games and you should only look at league. How do they do in the league? And then within the league? How do they do on the road? How do they do at home? It's kind of like, coaches, how many NCAA Tournament games have you played in? It's not really how many times have you been? That's a portion of it. That's the first layer. But the next layer is okay, when you go, how do you do. That's just my opinion, I'm not saying all coaches believe that. But I think winning on the road is a mark of some level of toughness, and some level of growth and maturity that you have the togetherness or fight to try to bend the game towards you, whether you play at home or on the road.”