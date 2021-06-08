Tipsheet: Indians show how Cardinals how to add offensive depth

Bradford Doolittle , ESPN.com : “As teams reach the one-third mark of the 2021 season, the Rays are at it again. They own one of baseball's best records and lead economic behemoths Boston and New York in the American League East. Once again, despite entering the season as the reigning AL champions, the Rays opened the campaign with a bottom-five payroll. However you define the Rays Way, the chief trait is that it keeps working. Teams must have realized that they can learn valuable lessons from the Rays' success, because they keep hiring Rays executives. The list of former Tampa Bay execs heading up baseball operations departments across baseball now includes James Click in Houston, Chaim Bloom in Boston and the progenitor of this era of Rays baseball, Dodgers VP Andrew Friedman. Still, perhaps Tampa Bay's biggest contribution to contemporary baseball is that it kneecaps any possible excuse that underachieving or underspending organizations might serve up to their fan bases. The lost art of crying poor has been rendered absurd. If the Rays can do it consistently, then anyone can do it. Right?”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Throwing out 2020 due to being 60 games and having an expanded playoff field, we've seen the same division produce three playoff teams four times (2013 NL Central, 2015 NL Central, 2016 AL East and 2017 NL West). As things currently stand, the Giants lead the NL West while the Padres and Dodgers would be the two wild cards. Not only that, but those three teams have the three best records in the entire National League. The last time one division had the three best records in the league was 2015, when, astoundingly, the Cardinals (100-62), Pirates (98-64) and Cubs (97-65) actually ended up with the three best records in all of baseball. Could the NL West this season pull off a similar feat? The Giants have been pretty consistent all season. Since May 5, they've gone 19-9 and that included a forgettable weekend at home where the Dodgers swept them. They've been ridiculously hard to beat, otherwise . . . The Padres just suffered through one of their worst weeks of the season, record-wise, but they were facing two first-place teams. We've seen what kind of talent they have throughout the season. They are pitching as well as anyone. The offense needs to be more consistent, but the personnel is there. They are on pace for 96 wins and that seems about right. Also, we know general manager A.J. Preller will be aggressive in July regarding the trade market. The Dodgers are on pace for 93 wins and that's after losing 15 of 20 at one point. The schedule is pretty soft here for the next few weeks, so they'll likely get hot. We know all about the talent this team has and we've seen what it can do when things are going right.”