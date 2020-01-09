Tipsheet: Indians struggle to sell, Dodgers fail to buy in MLB marketplace

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has been one of the hottest trade commodities in baseball’s marketplace this winter.
He offers the whole package: excellent fielding, speed, power and the ability to get on base as a leadoff hitter. Lindor hit .284 with 32 homers, 74 RBIs and 22 steals last season.
Lindor, 26, could become a free agent in 2022. The Indians have not gotten far with his camp in discussions for a long-term contract.
So the club talked trade with several other teams — most notably the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres — seeking a big package of young players and/or prospects.
The Dodgers seemed like the best fit, but so far they haven't made the Indians an offer they couldn't refuse.
Here in the STL, fans conjured up a variety of trade proposals for the Cardinals, many of them offering shortstop Paul DeJong and some young pitching.
But in the real world, nobody has wowed the Indians.
"I still have every expectation that Francisco will be our shortstop Opening Day," Indians president Chris Antonetti told reporters on a conference call. "I'm more confident today in saying that, as more of the offseason has passed. But that's still our expectation."
The Indians won 91 or more games during their last four seasons, but the franchise has long operated with a mid-market budget.
Last season it finished with a 40-man roster payroll of about $130 million, while the Cardinals finished with nearly a $200 million commitment.
So the Indians are never far from their next rebuilding project. Most of their better players are in play at any given time, for the right price.
"We have a responsibility to be responsive to those teams when they engage with us,” Antonetti said. “I can say that we've had conversations on the majority of our major league roster and a bunch of players in our minor league system over the course of the offseason. The majority of those guys, other than just a couple, are still with us."
Yes they are . . . for now.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Elizabeth Swinton, SI.com: “Marcell Ozuna became a free agent for the first time in his career after declining a qualifying offer from the Cardinals this offseason, but it seems he may end back up in St. Louis. The Cardinals and Rangers are reportedly the two front-runners to sign Ozuna, with his preference being to return to St. Louis, according to Neftali Ruiz of Dominican news network CDN 37. If the Cardinals do not bring back Ozuna, the team that does sign him will forfeit a draft pick as compensation because the outfielder declined the $17.8 million qualifying offer. By turning down the offer to remain in St. Louis and instead test free agency, Ozuna perhaps made it more likely that he re-signs with the Cardinals, because other teams might not want to lose the draft pick in addition to whatever salary they'd pay him.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Because of the Dodgers' payroll flexibility and their repeated failures to win a World Series, they've been connected to nearly every star on the trading block -- be it Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado or Francisco Lindor. It stands to reason that the Dodgers will land one of them, or someone of equivalent standing, at some point between now and August 2020. Otherwise, the Dodgers will have wasted a golden opportunity to improve their championship chances.”
Andy McCullough, The Athletic: “The contours of this winter are well-known by now. The Dodgers entered the offseason with free agents Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon as their top targets. They finished second in the bidding for Cole, their offer defanged by their preference to defer some of their $300 million package, according to people familiar with the situation. They could not convince Rendon to open his mind about living in Los Angeles, and decided an offer would be a waste of time. The front office permitted Hyun-Jin Ryu, the team’s best starter in 2019, to depart for Toronto. From there, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman transitioned into trade discussions. They engaged with Cleveland about shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Mike Clevinger; they talked with Boston about outfielder Mookie Betts. They harbor interest in Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, but Dodgers officials doubt Colorado would ship a franchise pillar to a division rival. There could be a fit for former National League MVP Kris Bryant, depending on the outcome of his service-time grievance against the Cubs. So it would be disingenuous to describe the team as inactive. They have spent the past two months searching for upgrades. It would also be inaccurate to call the Dodgers cheap. Their payroll has exceeded $200 million in six of the past seven seasons. And it is worth remembering that Friedman’s restraint has kept the Dodgers from blundering into the sort of albatross contracts which have hamstrung the Cubs and Red Sox. But it would be hard to spin this offseason thus far as a success.”
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Although several marquee free agents remain available, the baseball world’s attention turns elsewhere this week. Noon ET on Friday is the deadline for more than 150 arbitration-eligible players and their clubs to exchange salary figures, and while many will likely settle on a number and avoid the need for an arbitration hearing, that won’t be the case for all of them. It has become more and more common to see clubs employ what is known as a 'file and trial' approach to arbitration, which means once figures are exchanged, the team stops negotiations and opts for a hearing in the coming weeks in which a panel of arbitrators awards the player the salary he is asking for, or the one the team is offering -- there is no middle ground . . . Mookie Betts and the Red Sox settled on a $20 million salary last year, establishing a new record for a second-year arbitration-eligible player. The prior year, Betts beat the Red Sox in a hearing, receiving $10.5 million after Boston had countered with a $7.5 million figure.”
MEGAPHONE
“I think there were three teams in all of baseball that spent more than us last year ... two of them didn’t make the postseason. So, to say we don’t spend enough, it is ludicrous. Then you see teams with much smaller payrolls that make the postseason and even win the World Series. It’s obviously not about what you spend, it is about the moves you make, the decisions you make. I think questioning those things, criticizing those things, that’s absolutely fair. But just to say there’s a [payroll] number you need to hit and if you don’t hit it you’re not trying, that’s just silly.”
• Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten, to the Los Angeles Times, on his team’s commitment to winning.
Quick Hits: Gordo on Cards, STL sports
STATUS OF THE OZUNA TALKS?
QUESTION: Are chances improving any that Cards and Ozuna may come together on a deal?
GORDO: All signs point to the Cardinals staying in the hunt with the Rangers and Reds. The Rangers are also tied to Nolan Arenado trade rumors and Josh Donaldson's free agency. Texas doesn't really have an opening in left field, but that team appears willing to improvise if it gets a chance to add power.
Follow-up: Who are the lefty outfield bats remaining on the free agent market that still might interest the Cardinals?
GORDO: There are none. There's Ozuna . . . and that's it as far as the Cardinals' interest. Castellanos is on the market but the Cardinals haven't been tied to him. He's not much of a fielder. Perhaps the White Sox are the best fit for him. Or maybe the Rangers look there if all other efforts to add power fail.
WHO'S THE CLOSER?
QUESTION: Assuming Carlos Martinez re-emerges this spring back into the Cardinals starting rotation, is there anybody currently being mentioned and-or figures to have the inside track to open the season as the team's closer?
GORDO: Excellent question. There is no obvious choice. Andrew Miller will get a lot of late-inning work. Giovanny Gallegos was invaluable last season, but is he really a closer? Ryan Helsley throws hard, but same question. Junior Fernandez had a nice minor league run last season, but the same question applies to him, too.
As I note each week, this is an area I'm surprised the Cardinals haven't addressed with outside help.
Follow-up: Does a healthy Alex Reyes have closer kind of "stuff"?
GORDO: Yes, but that's a big "if." He wasn't the same pitcher in the last brief glimpse that we got of him. But if he can regain velocity and command, he could fit the profile.
WHAT'S A FAIR DEAL FOR FLAHERTY?
QUESTION: What's a reasonable offer for the Cardinals to make to lock up Jack Flaherty?
GORDO: If I am Flaherty, I want double the money Luis Robert got from the White Sox. So that's $100 million for six years. That sounds like a lot, but look at what the team gave Mikolas for one excellent season and far less upside.
Flaherty lacks leverage, except this: He is going to get paid in the back end or arbitration anyway and his potential free-agent price for down the road will only climb if he stays healthy.
Follow-up: When will the Cardinals approach Dakota Hudson in an attempt to hammer out an extension to at least try to buy out his remaining years of control?
GORDO: Of course the Cardinals will approach Hudson at some point. But will they remember to bring enough money? Hudson has nowhere near Flaherty's potential, but surely he looks at Mikolas and says, "I can do that."
WHERE DOES WONG BELONG?
QUESTION: Where is Kolten Wong best-suited for the everyday batting order? Does your opinion change when the opposing starter is a southpaw?
GORDO: Wong has progressed to the point where he should play every game in the No 7 slot. I'd leave him there because moving him up might make him more inclined to hit for power -- which is counterproductive. While I can see him as a No. 2 hitter, he doesn't seem to match what the team wants in that spot.
ODDS ON PETRO STAYING WITH BLUES?
QUESTION: Your odds that Alex Pietrangelo is traded after the All-Star Game? Your odds AP re-ups before the season ends?
GORDO: Zero percent chance Alex is traded. Maybe 25 percent chance he signs before the end of the season.
Follow-up: Your percentage odds Pietrangelo re-signs with the Blues?
GORDO: 90 percent.
WHAT'S HOLDING UP KOSTIN'S ARRIVAL?
QUESTION: Does Sanford or Brouwer have a future with the Blues? Why not call up Klim Kostin?
GORDO: Yes, Sanford has a future. He's been fairly productive in his role and at this point he can help this team more than Kostin can. At some point Sanford could become a trade chip because it does appear that Kostin has a higher ceiling.
Brouwer is filling the extra forward role. Mostly he sits. The Blues can't have Kostin waste a lot of time in that role He is still playing catch-up after coming to the AHL at such a young age.
CARDS' QUESTIONABLE SPENDING
COMMENT: The Cardinals are not a cheap team when it comes to spending money. "Mo" just spends a lot of it on players he should be able to see should not be paid that kind of money. Examples: Carpenter, Fowler. Some of the bullpen guys he signed, the fans were for them, so we should not get on Mo for that.
GORDO: Bad contracts are bad contracts, especially when a guy gets an extension (Carpenter) toward the twilight of his career when he clearly was going nowhere. In some of the other deals, like with Cecil, stuff happens. A guy is good year after year, then he struggles for your team. GMs always assess risk and reward.
The knock on Mozeliak is that he played it safe with some mid-level signings and got burned anyway.
REPEATING A PROSPECT MISTAKE?
QUESTION: With Dylan Carlson, are the Cardinals potentially repeating the same mistake they made with guys like Grichuk, Piscotty and DeJong? Instead of letting the emerging bats thrive in a complementary role, they thrust them into positions where expectations are other-worldly because the team has not spent money elsewhere. That formula has failed thrice.
GORDO: While I've been hard on DeJong, I believe the Cardinals are happy with their All-Star shortstop. He is very sound in the field at a very important position. On balance, the team got good mileage from Grichuk and Piscotty, too. Both needed some remedial work in the minors, but both fulfilled their potential.
As for Carlson, the company line is that he will not be rushed. Why would he be? Given all the other young outfielders on hand, there will be no need to push him to the majors ahead of time.
WHAT'S UP IN COLORADO?
QUESTION: If the Rockies do indeed trade Arenado, are other veteran guys there like a Charlie Blackmon expected to be dealt?
GORDO: There is not a lot of buzz about Blackmon these days. The trade market for him would nor be nearly as robust as the market forming for Arenado.
And, no, I can't believe that team is seriously considering moving a player like Arenado in his prime. So what if he might exercise his opt-put? In the meantime he could be a special player and a big draw in Colorado.
HOW WILL '3 BATTER RULE' IMPACT THE CARDINALS?
QUESTION: Will the "3 batter rule" adversely impact the Cards? Does Shildt play the matchups more, or the hot hand?
GORDO: Shildt will have to adjust for sure, like most of today's managers. Most skippers play the matchup game to an extreme, setting up a Parade of 1,000 Relievers while making full use of their mountain of data.
This restriction could be a good thing for the Cardinals, who have suffered their share of pitching injuries due to guys getting used again and again and again and again.
CEILING FOR ROBERT THOMAS?
QUESTION: What is Robert Thomas' ceiling? Since he's gotten more time at center for the Blues, I've seen him make passes that no one on the team makes. Got to think at some point that Thomas and Tarasenko together would be amazing to watch.
GORDO: Thomas could have a Doug Gilmour ceiling, which is very high. Maybe he's a better passer, potentially, than Gilmour but not as dangerous as a goal-scorer. Still, the Blues would take that.
COULD NHL AND NBA CO-EXIST IN STL?
QUESTION: If an NBA team hypothetically wanted to return to St. Louis, would the Blues oppose this? They would lose out on fans and would suffer financially.
GORDO: The odds of that happening are very remote. An NBA owner would have to step up and buy the building to make that really work, in my opinion.
Follow-up: The point of my question was can the NBA and NHL co-exist in this market or would the NHL need to leave so the NBA can return?
GORDO: No, the city can have both and almost did when Bill Laurie wanted to own both. If there are different owners for the NBA and NHL teams, then the one who controls the building (and makes money off the other franchise) can survive. The owner who is just a tenant will struggle.
BIGGEST IMPACT ON ST. LOUIS?
QUESTION: Do you think that St. Louis losing the Rams was the most impactful sports moment in our city's history?
GORDO: No, I would say DeWitt and Co. buying the Cardinals, keeping the team here, building the new stadium and redeveloping a chunk of downtown rates higher than that.
Follow-up: Does no one remember the football Cards left? That hurt more than Rams.
GORDO: But did it change the course of St. Louis history?