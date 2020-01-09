You are the owner of this article.
Tipsheet: Indians struggle to sell, Dodgers fail to buy in MLB marketplace
Tipsheet: Indians struggle to sell, Dodgers fail to buy in MLB marketplace

Indians Cardinals Baseball

Harrison Bader of the Cardinals is out at second as Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor turns a double play in a June 2018 game at Busch Stadium. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has been one of the hottest trade commodities in baseball’s marketplace this winter.

He offers the whole package: excellent fielding, speed, power and the ability to get on base as a leadoff hitter. Lindor hit .284 with 32 homers, 74 RBIs and 22 steals last season.

Lindor, 26, could become a free agent in 2022. The Indians have not gotten far with his camp in discussions for a long-term contract.

So the club talked trade with several other teams — most notably the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres — seeking a big package of young players and/or prospects.

The Dodgers seemed like the best fit, but so far they haven't made the Indians an offer they couldn't refuse.

Here in the STL, fans conjured up a variety of trade proposals for the Cardinals, many of them offering shortstop Paul DeJong and some young pitching.

But in the real world, nobody has wowed the Indians.

"I still have every expectation that Francisco will be our shortstop Opening Day," Indians president Chris Antonetti told reporters on a conference call. "I'm more confident today in saying that, as more of the offseason has passed. But that's still our expectation."

The Indians won 91 or more games during their last four seasons, but the franchise has long operated with a mid-market budget.

Last season it finished with a 40-man roster payroll of about $130 million, while the Cardinals finished with nearly a $200 million commitment.

So the Indians are never far from their next rebuilding project. Most of their better players are in play at any given time, for the right price.

"We have a responsibility to be responsive to those teams when they engage with us,” Antonetti said. “I can say that we've had conversations on the majority of our major league roster and a bunch of players in our minor league system over the course of the offseason. The majority of those guys, other than just a couple, are still with us."

Yes they are . . . for now.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Elizabeth Swinton, SI.com:Marcell Ozuna became a free agent for the first time in his career after declining a qualifying offer from the Cardinals this offseason, but it seems he may end back up in St. Louis. The Cardinals and Rangers are reportedly the two front-runners to sign Ozuna, with his preference being to return to St. Louis, according to Neftali Ruiz of Dominican news network CDN 37. If the Cardinals do not bring back Ozuna, the team that does sign him will forfeit a draft pick as compensation because the outfielder declined the $17.8 million qualifying offer. By turning down the offer to remain in St. Louis and instead test free agency, Ozuna perhaps made it more likely that he re-signs with the Cardinals, because other teams might not want to lose the draft pick in addition to whatever salary they'd pay him.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Because of the Dodgers' payroll flexibility and their repeated failures to win a World Series, they've been connected to nearly every star on the trading block -- be it  Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado or Francisco Lindor. It stands to reason that the Dodgers will land one of them, or someone of equivalent standing, at some point between now and August 2020. Otherwise, the Dodgers will have wasted a golden opportunity to improve their championship chances.”

Andy McCullough, The Athletic: “The contours of this winter are well-known by now. The Dodgers entered the offseason with free agents Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon as their top targets. They finished second in the bidding for Cole, their offer defanged by their preference to defer some of their $300 million package, according to people familiar with the situation. They could not convince Rendon to open his mind about living in Los Angeles, and decided an offer would be a waste of time. The front office permitted Hyun-Jin Ryu, the team’s best starter in 2019, to depart for Toronto. From there, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman transitioned into trade discussions. They engaged with Cleveland about shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Mike Clevinger; they talked with Boston about outfielder Mookie Betts. They harbor interest in Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, but Dodgers officials doubt Colorado would ship a franchise pillar to a division rival. There could be a fit for former National League MVP Kris Bryant, depending on the outcome of his service-time grievance against the Cubs. So it would be disingenuous to describe the team as inactive. They have spent the past two months searching for upgrades. It would also be inaccurate to call the Dodgers cheap. Their payroll has exceeded $200 million in six of the past seven seasons. And it is worth remembering that Friedman’s restraint has kept the Dodgers from blundering into the sort of albatross contracts which have hamstrung the Cubs and Red Sox. But it would be hard to spin this offseason thus far as a success.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Although several marquee free agents remain available, the baseball world’s attention turns elsewhere this week. Noon ET on Friday is the deadline for more than 150 arbitration-eligible players and their clubs to exchange salary figures, and while many will likely settle on a number and avoid the need for an arbitration hearing, that won’t be the case for all of them. It has become more and more common to see clubs employ what is known as a 'file and trial' approach to arbitration, which means once figures are exchanged, the team stops negotiations and opts for a hearing in the coming weeks in which a panel of arbitrators awards the player the salary he is asking for, or the one the team is offering -- there is no middle ground . . . Mookie Betts and the Red Sox settled on a $20 million salary last year, establishing a new record for a second-year arbitration-eligible player. The prior year, Betts beat the Red Sox in a hearing, receiving $10.5 million after Boston had countered with a $7.5 million figure.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think there were three teams in all of baseball that spent more than us last year ... two of them didn’t make the postseason. So, to say we don’t spend enough, it is ludicrous. Then you see teams with much smaller payrolls that make the postseason and even win the World Series. It’s obviously not about what you spend, it is about the moves you make, the decisions you make. I think questioning those things, criticizing those things, that’s absolutely fair. But just to say there’s a [payroll] number you need to hit and if you don’t hit it you’re not trying, that’s just silly.”

• Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten, to the Los Angeles Times, on his team’s commitment to winning.

Jeff Gordon is an online sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

