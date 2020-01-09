Tipsheet: Indians struggle to sell, Dodgers fail to buy in MLB marketplace

Andy McCullough, The Athletic: “The contours of this winter are well-known by now. The Dodgers entered the offseason with free agents Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon as their top targets. They finished second in the bidding for Cole, their offer defanged by their preference to defer some of their $300 million package, according to people familiar with the situation. They could not convince Rendon to open his mind about living in Los Angeles, and decided an offer would be a waste of time. The front office permitted Hyun-Jin Ryu, the team’s best starter in 2019, to depart for Toronto. From there, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman transitioned into trade discussions. They engaged with Cleveland about shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Mike Clevinger; they talked with Boston about outfielder Mookie Betts. They harbor interest in Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, but Dodgers officials doubt Colorado would ship a franchise pillar to a division rival. There could be a fit for former National League MVP Kris Bryant, depending on the outcome of his service-time grievance against the Cubs. So it would be disingenuous to describe the team as inactive. They have spent the past two months searching for upgrades. It would also be inaccurate to call the Dodgers cheap. Their payroll has exceeded $200 million in six of the past seven seasons. And it is worth remembering that Friedman’s restraint has kept the Dodgers from blundering into the sort of albatross contracts which have hamstrung the Cubs and Red Sox. But it would be hard to spin this offseason thus far as a success.”