Tipsheet: Injuries, disjointed play, mismanagement doom Blackhawks

Emily Kaplan , ESPN.com : "As a good Canadian boy, Nathan MacKinnon should have known better. Earlier this month, his Colorado Avalanche were visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs, and in the visiting locker room, MacKinnon talked to a reporter from Forbes about his contract. MacKinnon said he has 'no regrets' about inking his contract in 2016 that would pay him $6.3 million per year -- which turned out to be one of the league's best bargains -- and added, 'on my next deal, I'll take less again.' The comments went viral . . . MacKinnon's contract isn't up until after the 2022-23 season, but there's a reason he feels comfortable talking about it now, in another MVP-level campaign, where he trails only Edmonton's duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid for the league lead in points (MacKinnon has 53 through 36 games). The injury bug has bitten the Avalanche. They missed MacKinnon's linemates Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog for extended time, and more recently have managed injuries to their top two defensemen, Cale Makar and Erik Johnson . And yet, they've been able to string together wins. Part of it is because of MacKinnon's MVP-level play when his go-to wingers were out (in 14 games without both this season, MacKinnon had 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points). But part of it is due to the team's depth, a new facet this season."

Sean McIndoe, The Athletic: "When the Lightning struggled in October, winning six and losing six, it was disappointing but not the sort of thing you want to overreact to. After the way last season ended, a certain degree of a hangover was to be expected. I didn’t love the way they seemed to be embracing the narrative that they had to change their game to win, but the status quo was going to be a tough sell, so you could see where they were coming from. Then came November, and they … won six and lost six. Not bad, but not what you’d expect given the talent. You still didn’t want to panic, in part because they always seemed to have played three fewer games than everyone else, so the standings felt misleading. Plus, it’s the Lightning, right? They’re too good not to figure it out. But now it’s December, and it's still not happening. Saturday’s loss against the first-place Capitals was their fifth against five wins this month. They haven’t been a disaster. This isn’t a Sharks situation, where everything goes wrong and all the small cracks turn into gaping holes. And it’s not like they’re falling out of the playoff race; by points percentage, they’re still in the mix. They just seem off, and they’ve been off for long enough that we can’t just assume that they will be able to flip the switch back to on. We’ve been here once before with this team, back in 2016-17 when we all spent the entire season assuming they’d get it together and they just never did, missing the playoffs on the final weekend. That doesn’t seem likely now — most of the models still like their odds – but that’s the point. It didn’t feel likely back then either. Unlikely things happen in this league all the time. More importantly, this season wasn’t supposed to be about the Lightning sneaking into the playoffs. This was about winning the Cup. Maybe it still can be; after all, last year we learned that dominating a regular season doesn’t matter as much as getting hot at the right time, so if you’re a Lightning fan maybe you’re fine with sneaking in and rolling the dice. But even the worst hangovers aren’t supposed to last three months. At some point, it would be nice if these guys looked like contenders for more than a game or two."