Tipsheet: Injuries, disjointed play, mismanagement doom Blackhawks

The once-mighty Chicago Blackhawks are wallowing in the Pit of Misery as the New Year approaches.
Their Stanley Cup glory days have become fading memories. They sit in the Central Division basement. They are 3-5-1 in their last nine games overall and they are just 8-9-3 at home this season.
Struggling defenseman Brent Seabrook finally shut down and opted for multiple surgeries: one on his right shoulder and one on each hip. We won't see him until next season at the earliest.
The Blackhawks can only hope the hip repairs help him regain his skating stride, as surgery did for Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester. Seabrook has four years remaining on a contract carrying a $6.875 million cap hit.
Defenseman Calvin de Haan will also miss the rest of the season due to shoulder surgery. Rugged forward Andrew Shaw is iffy to return this season due to post-concussion syndrome. Winger Brandon Saad could miss three weeks with an ankle injury.
The Blackhawks played with great structure during Joel Quenneville's coaching tenure, but they appear discombobulated this season under coach Jeremy Colliton's direction.
"It could take one or two guys out there that don’t do their job, and it makes it harder on the other three," captain Jonathan Toews observed last week. "When you’ve got all five guys that aren’t really thinking on the same page, everyone’s job gets tougher."
Thus far Colliton has been unable to inspire more cohesive play from his depleted team.
"It seems like we need to start over all the time," he told reporters. "I’ve made the point in the games. We’ve had trouble stringing shifts together. Well, we have trouble stringing performances together. So, you just can’t build any momentum. We need to understand what kind of team we are. We got to work every day and when we do we’re good enough and we’ve shown we can get points and we’ve had some big-time character wins, but the work and compete’s got to be there.”
General manager Stan Bowman has undermined the team with several bad moves, most recently the baffling acquisition of indifferent winger Alexander Nylander for puck-moving defenseman Henri Jokiharju.
Given his team's weakness on the blue line -- not to mention Nylander's track record of underachievement for the Buffalo organization -- how could that trade happen?
But that's not the dumbest thing Bowman has done. Rather than let the spectacularly talented Artemi Panarin play out the final two years of his contract in Chicago, he shipped him to Columbus for Saad rather than lose him to free agency.
Bowman gave talented young winger Teuvo Teravainen to Carolina so the Hurricanes would absorb Bryan Bickell's contract and help the Blackhawks stay cap-compliant.
He also gifted center Philip Danault to Montreal (for Dale Weise and Tomas Fleischmann) and defenseman Michal Kempny to Washington (for a third-round pick).
Bowman made several other teams better with his moves. Meanwhile Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has improved HIS team better by acquiring talented players like Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly and Justin Faulk.
These arch-rivals are racing in opposite directions.
ON FROZEN POND
Here is what folks have been writing about hockey:
Luke Fox, Sportsnet: "When the Edmonton Oilers fall out of the playoff picture, the MVP aspirations of Connor McDavid drop with it. The East Coast bias splits some David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand votes, and Jack Eichel gets docked some love when the Sabres come up short of the wild card. That leaves Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon to capture the Hart, the trophy he came painfully close to winning in 2018 (Taylor Hall). What MacKinnon has achieved on a contending club ravaged with injuries is nothing short of remarkable. MacKinnon headlines an NHL Awards show decorated with several first-time winners: Connor Hellebuyck (Vezina), John Carlson (Norris), Pastrnak (Rocket) and Marchand (Selke)."
Emily Kaplan, ESPN.com: "As a good Canadian boy, Nathan MacKinnon should have known better. Earlier this month, his Colorado Avalanche were visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs, and in the visiting locker room, MacKinnon talked to a reporter from Forbes about his contract. MacKinnon said he has 'no regrets' about inking his contract in 2016 that would pay him $6.3 million per year -- which turned out to be one of the league's best bargains -- and added, 'on my next deal, I'll take less again.' The comments went viral . . . MacKinnon's contract isn't up until after the 2022-23 season, but there's a reason he feels comfortable talking about it now, in another MVP-level campaign, where he trails only Edmonton's duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid for the league lead in points (MacKinnon has 53 through 36 games). The injury bug has bitten the Avalanche. They missed MacKinnon's linemates Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog for extended time, and more recently have managed injuries to their top two defensemen, Cale Makar and Erik Johnson. And yet, they've been able to string together wins. Part of it is because of MacKinnon's MVP-level play when his go-to wingers were out (in 14 games without both this season, MacKinnon had 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points). But part of it is due to the team's depth, a new facet this season."
Sean McIndoe, The Athletic: "When the Lightning struggled in October, winning six and losing six, it was disappointing but not the sort of thing you want to overreact to. After the way last season ended, a certain degree of a hangover was to be expected. I didn’t love the way they seemed to be embracing the narrative that they had to change their game to win, but the status quo was going to be a tough sell, so you could see where they were coming from. Then came November, and they … won six and lost six. Not bad, but not what you’d expect given the talent. You still didn’t want to panic, in part because they always seemed to have played three fewer games than everyone else, so the standings felt misleading. Plus, it’s the Lightning, right? They’re too good not to figure it out. But now it’s December, and it's still not happening. Saturday’s loss against the first-place Capitals was their fifth against five wins this month. They haven’t been a disaster. This isn’t a Sharks situation, where everything goes wrong and all the small cracks turn into gaping holes. And it’s not like they’re falling out of the playoff race; by points percentage, they’re still in the mix. They just seem off, and they’ve been off for long enough that we can’t just assume that they will be able to flip the switch back to on. We’ve been here once before with this team, back in 2016-17 when we all spent the entire season assuming they’d get it together and they just never did, missing the playoffs on the final weekend. That doesn’t seem likely now — most of the models still like their odds – but that’s the point. It didn’t feel likely back then either. Unlikely things happen in this league all the time. More importantly, this season wasn’t supposed to be about the Lightning sneaking into the playoffs. This was about winning the Cup. Maybe it still can be; after all, last year we learned that dominating a regular season doesn’t matter as much as getting hot at the right time, so if you’re a Lightning fan maybe you’re fine with sneaking in and rolling the dice. But even the worst hangovers aren’t supposed to last three months. At some point, it would be nice if these guys looked like contenders for more than a game or two."
Dan Falkenheim, SI.com: "The Stars have sputtered since Jim Montgomery was fired and, for the second time this season, need things to turnaround, quick. Dallas has gone 1-3-0 in its last four with a 61 percent penalty kill. Take a step back further to just after the Stars’ 12-game point streak, and the team has gone 5-6-3 while being outscored 48–38 and outshot 445–396. That’s average. Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov are both on pace for their fewest goals as a Dallas Star."
Kevin Woodley, NHL.com: "The era of the workhorse No. 1 goalie isn't finished in the NHL, not with six on pace to play 64-68 games this season. But the trend is moving toward a more balanced workload and a near-equal split in some situations. The Dallas Stars with Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin, the Chicago Blackhawks (Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner), the Boston Bruins (Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak) and the New York Rangers (Henrik Lundqvist and Alexander Georgiev) each are taking more of a job-share approach to the concept of starter and backup, following the example set by the New York Islanders with Lehner and Thomas Greiss last season, and continuing with Greiss and Semyon Varlamov this season."
Frank Seravelli, TSN: "With such a dramatic drop in fighting this decade – from 714 fights in the 2009-10 season to a pace of 221 fights this season, on a calendar with 41 more regular-season games – it’s fair to wonder how much of a factor fisticuffs will be in 2029-30. With more than 10 seasons’ worth of data, you could probably even mathematically pinpoint when it will be extinct. At this current rate of decline, there are projected to be just 0.061 fights per game in 2029-30, with the help of our resident TSN analytics guru Travis Yost. That equates to just 80 fights per season. Of course, the only way to qualitatively know whether fighting will still exist by the end of the next decade is to know whether the NHL decides to outlaw it in the rulebook. That seems unlikely to happen, with the NHL instead tailoring the rules to increase speed and skill in the game the need for fighting and enforcers has naturally decreased on its own, removing the need to engage in a public battle with the game’s traditionalists or purists."
MEGAPHONE
"New ownership came in and from that time forward we've gotten better in everything that we've done on the ice and off the ice. It might have been a hard thing to hear and accept at the time but I think it's made us stronger than ever before. On the ice, we had a better product, we made the playoffs and then reached the Final in 2017. You can't really put a price on what that has done for our franchise. It was just unbelievable what that visually looked like for our franchise, with all those people gathered outside the arena for every game. It was exciting and I think everyone was very proud of our team. If there was one defining moment in our franchise history, that was it."
Nashville Predators GM David Poile, to NHL.com on his franchise's ownership change in 2007.