This season has been the best of times and the worst of times for Our Town's Luke Voit.
He got another chance to play regularly at first base or designated hitter for the injury-depleted New York Yankees after giving them a lift last season. The former spare Cardinal is hitting .278 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs this year.
But since late June the star-crossed Voit has suffered an abdominal muscle strain, dodged serious injury when he was hit by a pitch in the face . . . and succumbed to a sports hernia.
He is working to get back to active duty and the Yankees could use him -- since fellow slugger Edwin Encarnacion is on the injured list with a broken wrist.
But the Yankees may elect to send him off for surgical repairs rather than hope he can muddle through rest of the season with less invasive treatment. He went down on July 30 and now is recovery is on the clock.
“I haven’t had a conversation with him since we left Sunday night. I know Sunday he was very encouraged about how he’s feeling, but still, this week is a lot of doing core exercises,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Orioles. “When that decision comes, hopefully, maybe, over the next week or so. But no, I don’t have anything to report on it.”
Last week Voit sounded hopeful he could return to action without needing season-ending surgery.
"I feel really good, pretty optimistic," Voit told the New York Daily News last Friday. "Obviously we'll see how this week goes. I haven't ran yet. I rode the bike today and did some other core activation stuff, so, you know, hopefully, it feels good. If not, I can always opt for surgery, too."
This soft tissue problem is notoriously hard to treat.
"It's a weird injury," Voit said. "I've never had anything like this. I want to play. It's hard . . . I just care about this team. I want to give my best, I felt like I wasn't giving my best and that is when I shut it down."
The Yankees have put 25 different players on the IL this season. Only one members of the Opening Day lineup, second baseman Gleyber Torres, has been spared -- but he exited Tuesday night's with core muscle soreness.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Jon Tayler, SI.com: "What can’t the Astros fix? It’s a legitimate question after the latest magic trick they pulled, taking a starter with a 6.07 ERA and turning him into the first piece of a combined no-hitter in his very first start with the team. Granted, Aaron Sanchez is—at least talent-wise—no slouch: He was a Cy Young contender in 2016. And that debut came against a Mariners team that long ago hung up a 'CLOSED' sign on its season. But Sanchez’s immediate revitalization is yet more proof that Houston is ridiculously good at pitcher development—or maybe a sign of just how bad everyone else is at it. The key to Sanchez’s success is, unsurprisingly, using his worst pitch less. His sinker has been clobbered all year: a .370 batting average and .558 slugging percentage against. Despite that, while on the Blue Jays, he threw that pitch more than any other in his arsenal—nearly 30% of the time. Moved to Houston at the deadline, the Astros had him ditch the sinker and throw his four-seam fastball and high-spin curve more. The result: six hitless frames and a new repertoire that may unlock Sanchez’s previously disappeared dominance."
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "Welcome to the majors, Gingergaard. Rookie Dustin May, with the long, curly, red locks, made his debut Friday and flashed the kind of stuff that made everyone realize why the Dodgers weren't about to trade him. He hit 98 mph with a sinker and showcased a low-90s cutter as 85 of his 97 pitches were fastballs or cutters. He pitched better than his final line indicated: 5⅔ IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. At the trade deadline, the Dodgers held on to their prospects, acquiring only left-hander reliever Adam Kolarek from the Rays and veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko from the Cardinals."
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: "For better or worse, the Mets have built around their rotation the last few seasons. That rotation carried them to the 2015 World Series, though injuries in subsequent years kept them home in October. At the All-Star break, New York's rotation ranked 15th in baseball with a 4.45 ERA and 11th with a .310 weighted on-base average allowed. Good, but not truly great. Since the All-Star break though, the Mets' rotation has been the best in baseball, with five starters -- Marcus Stroman essentially replaced Jason Vargas at the trade deadline -- collectively performing like Jacob deGrom."
Zach Kram, The Ringer: "The funny thing is, the Mets were supposed to play—and win—this way all season long. After a busy offseason in which they added Robinson Canó, Wilson Ramos, Jed Lowrie, J.D. Davis, and Keon Broxton to bolster an overstuffed lineup, and Edwin Díaz, Jeurys Familia, and Justin Wilson to boost the bullpen, the Mets projected as a playoff contender on the strength of their power hitting, starting pitching, and lockdown relieving. And then those strengths never coalesced, and the Mets stumbled through month after month of below-average play, coupled with above-average drama. The team’s most memorable moment of the first half was a confrontation between the press corps and the duo of manager Mickey Callaway and fifth starter Jason Vargas. Even Tim Tebow hit .163/.240/.255 in the minors before succumbing to a hand injury—the worst OPS for any Triple-A player with at least 200 plate appearances. But after trading for Marcus Stroman at the trade deadline and not parting with any of their top players, the Mets are the hottest team in baseball. They’re 11-1 in their last 12 games, they’re over .500 for the first time since May 2, and they’re just 2.5 games back in the jumbled NL wild-card chase. Before the season began, FanGraphs’ projections gave the Mets a 40 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. Now, after all their ups and downs, the Mets’ playoff odds sit at 34 percent. It’s almost like the last four months of organizational chaos never happened."
MEGAPHONE
“What happened is I gave up 11 runs. It doesn’t matter how I feel, it doesn’t matter about a game plan, it doesn’t matter about executing pitches, it doesn’t matter about anything. I gave up 11 runs. It really doesn’t matter.”
Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, to reporters after the A's shelled him Tuesday night.