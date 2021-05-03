Tipsheet: Injury-battered Brewers battle on, set brisk NL Central pace

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The weekend series between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds was already heavy on intrigue and intensity, and then Sunday's finale happened. The Reds wound up taking the rubber match of the three-game set by a score -- and herein lies much of the story -- 13-12 . . . The two teams combined for 30 hits, exactly half of which were for extra-bases. The two NL Central rivals also teamed up for 10 home runs, two of which were from Kris Bryant and two of which were from Nick Castellanos. Those 10 homers tie the single-game record at Great American Ball Park. Overall, it's just the 17th time in MLB history that two teams have combined for 10 or more home runs in the same game . . . Castellanos was 5-for-6 on the day, and he's now batting .330/.366/.660 with nine home runs. He's now tied with Bryant, J.D. Martinez, and Ronald Acuña Jr. for the major league lead in that latter category. As for Bryant, he's enjoying a nifty bounce-back campaign so far in 2021. Coming off a disappointing 2020 in which he hit .206/.293/.351 in 34 games, Bryant's now batting .323/.405/.708 after 26 games this season. In addition to getting off to a tremendous start in his walk year, Bryant may also be positioning himself as a name to watch as we get closer to the trade deadline. While walk-year "rentals" don't command much these days, the Cubs if they continue back-sliding -- they've now lost seven of nine and are four games below .500 -- may be looking to flip anything they can, especially given ownership's plain lack of commitment to sustaining a winning roster.”