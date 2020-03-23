Tipsheet: IOC finally considers postponing Summer Olympics

Given all that’s going on in the world, it’s time to push the Summer Olympics back one year.
That seems like the only reasonable choice, given that the coronavirus pandemic is impacting countries around the world. It is hitting populations to various degrees on differing timetables.
Training has become difficult for athletes and travel is nearly impossible for anybody these days.
IOC president Thomas Bach finally got the hint Sunday. He set a four-week deadline on deciding the fate of the 2020 event, which is scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9 in Japan.
There is no chance that the global scenario will improve in four weeks, so presumably Bach just wanted to give the IOC time to start addressing the logistical nightmare that would follow.
Postponing the Summer Games would not be like postponing little Timmy’s birthday party or even Cousin Hazel’s wedding. It would be a massive undertaking requiring tremendous effort from thousands and thousands of people.
But what other choice is there?
Canada and Australia were the first countries in line to assert that their athletes would not attend the Summer Olympics this year. Expect others to follow quickly.
"While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community," the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement. "This is not solely about athlete health — it is about public health."
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Christine Brennan, USA Today: “It was the world’s athletes who forced Bach’s hand, who successfully urged that something be done to begin to address growing concerns about their health and their ability to train for the Olympics in the midst of so much uncertainty. For instance, nearly three-quarters of the 125 athletes who participated in a virtual town hall with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Saturday said they supported the postponement of the Games. Bach himself had a chance earlier this month to show that he could handle what has become the biggest decision in Olympic history: the unprecedented call on whether or not to postpone an Olympic Games. This is nothing like suspending the NBA or NHL seasons, or postponing the Masters or the Boston Marathon. The Summer Olympics is the largest regularly scheduled gathering on earth. Preparation for something so massive is years in the making. Undoing that can be difficult, if not impossible. But Bach wasn't up to the task then, triggering a groundswell that turned into a rebellion, led by the athletes, many of whom have understandable concerns for their well-being and the health of those around them while having their Olympic training severely disrupted by the outbreak that has exploded across the globe.”
Sally Jenkins, Washington Post: “Call the Olympics off. It’s time. The Tokyo Games cannot possibly go forward without jeopardizing people all around the world, and every day that International Olympic Committee officials hesitate, they contribute to the crisis and the imminent collapse of medical systems. A hard shutdown is the responsible thing to do, and anything less is negligent, maybe even lethally so. The models and projections are clear, and the reality on the ground is brutal, from Italy to Iran to Seattle to New York. An emergency room doctor in a large hospital, an old friend, tells me that without widespread, immediate and dramatic stay-at-home measures, the coronavirus could make the 1918 flu pandemic ‘look like a party.’ She hasn’t seen her daughter in a week or her elderly father in two, and every night as she disinfects herself, she worries about colleagues in harder-hit regions who are trying to bleach and reuse protective gear meant for single use, their masks and gowns and goggles, because their supplies are already running out.”
Wayne Drehs, ESPN.com: “The Olympics have been canceled only three times in history: during World War I (1916) and World War II (1940, 1944). There has never been an Olympic postponement. The uncertainty over whether there will be a Games has added to what is already a stressful time of the four-year cycle for Olympic athletes. Most American athletes have yet to qualify for the Games, but with the current coronavirus situation, many national governing bodies, such as USA Wrestling, have canceled or postponed Olympic trials.”
Karen Crouse, New York Times: “Olympic athletes follow a four-year cycle, which the coronavirus pandemic has, in many cases, severely disrupted. Forget whether it is shrewd, safe or sane to hold the Tokyo Olympics, as scheduled, from July 24 to Aug. 9. (Gregorio) Paltrinieri, the reigning Olympic champion in the 1,500 freestyle, posed another question: Is it fair to the athletes? In Italy, Paltrinieri said, he is one of the few Italian national team members with access to a training pool. It is the same in the United States, where prospective Olympians in Arizona continue training, albeit with restrictions. Stricter rules have closed pools used by clubs in California, leaving Olympians there high and dry. I’s a climate that rewards resourcefulness — makeshift backyard conditioning setups and ocean training in wet suits — in lieu of the usual rigors of regimen.”
Henry Bushnell, Yahoo! Sports: “Postponement would also likely cost various stakeholders hundreds of millions of dollars. No entity has more to lose than the Japanese government, which has committed some $25 billion to the Games. (Bach’s Sunday letter, conveniently, was released around 3 a.m. Tokyo time.) But many others would stand to lose money as well.”
MEGAPHONE
“It's tearing athletes apart. We want to be like everyone else. We want to be healthy, responsible citizens. But we're also afraid the IOC is going to say, in a month, that the games are on, and, what, hopefully you're going to still be in shape?”
Hurdler Lolo Jones, to the Associated Press, on the IOC’s dilly-dallying.