Tipsheet: IOC finally considers postponing Summer Olympics

Christine Brennan, USA Today: “It was the world’s athletes who forced Bach’s hand, who successfully urged that something be done to begin to address growing concerns about their health and their ability to train for the Olympics in the midst of so much uncertainty. For instance, nearly three-quarters of the 125 athletes who participated in a virtual town hall with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Saturday said they supported the postponement of the Games. Bach himself had a chance earlier this month to show that he could handle what has become the biggest decision in Olympic history: the unprecedented call on whether or not to postpone an Olympic Games. This is nothing like suspending the NBA or NHL seasons, or postponing the Masters or the Boston Marathon. The Summer Olympics is the largest regularly scheduled gathering on earth. Preparation for something so massive is years in the making. Undoing that can be difficult, if not impossible. But Bach wasn't up to the task then, triggering a groundswell that turned into a rebellion, led by the athletes, many of whom have understandable concerns for their well-being and the health of those around them while having their Olympic training severely disrupted by the outbreak that has exploded across the globe.”