Tipsheet: Islanders prove Armstrong's point by eliminating Penguins

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong believes his team can make a few more playoff runs.
He was adamant about that during his postseason debriefing Wednesday, insisting that the Blues could still accomplish big things by pulling together as a group and playing for each other.
Yes, he said, the Blues contend again despite lacking superstars. They could still win with commitment and strong team culture.
Wednesday night the New York Islanders validated his point by eliminating the Pittsburgh Penguins from postseason play. The Islanders won 5-3 to cap a 4-2 series victory over a team that finished 37-16-3.
"They play a very structured game, a very simple game and patient game, and when they get opportunities, they capitalize on them," Penguins forward Jeff Carter said.
Islanders coach Barry Trotz is the master of building strong team culture. His worker bees swarmed Penguins starts Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.
Their relentless line-to-line effort, combined with superior goaltending, helped the No. 4 seed Islanders upset the No. 1 seed Penguins.
"When everybody stays on task, a lot can get accomplished with the group," Trotz said. "I've said it probably to every team I've had, 'You want to go somewhere fast, go by yourself. You want to go somewhere far, go with the group.' This group believes in the group, the strength in the group."
That can be a championship formula, as the Blues proved in 2019. Also, it helps of the other tean's goaltender buckles under pressure -- as Tristan Jarry did for the Penguins.
“It’s a special group we have,” Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier said. “We stick with it. … It’s a mindset we have, it’s the leadership in the room. We know that one goal is not necessarily going to win the game so we stick to our plan. It’s the playoffs. There are going to be ups, there are going to be lows, and you just have to battle and fight through it.”
“We were on top of our game tonight. It was a typical Islander win.”
Islanders forward Brock Nelson concurred.
“It’s a race to four games,” he said. “One play isn’t going to be make or break. It's how you respond and react to that. You’re going to get a moment. You want to take advantage of that, turn the tide back in your favor whenever that chance comes.”
Trotz noted that some of the newer Islanders fit themselves into the culture.
“The [J-G] Pageau, [Kyle] Palmieri, [Travis] Zajac line was terrific,” Trotz said. “Those are the acquisitions we made, they are the type of players that fit into Islanders mentality.”
Here is what folks were writing about this series:
Larry Brooks, New York Post: “In a lot of ways, these Islanders remind me of the 1960s Maple Leafs. Well, except for those four Stanley Cups within six years, that is. Or at least so far, wink, wink. Those Toronto teams were not only built for the playoffs, they were better in the postseason than during the regular season. A top seed only once in their four championship seasons, their unique slow-it-down, tight-checking approach to the 70-game regular season prepared them perfectly for the playoffs. And so it is on the Island, where the precepts of both executive-in-chief Lou Lamoriello and head coach Barry Trotz do not bend to serve the flavor of the day. From Day 1, it’s all about grinding, being responsible without the puck and taking hits to make plays. It is about playing a demanding style under which a straight line is the shortest distance taken between two points. It is about playing playoff hockey from beginning to end.”
Allan Kreda, New York Times: “The Islanders entered the contest with history on their side. They came in with an 11-1 record in Game 6s when they were leading a series by three games to two. And they were 7-2 in playoff games against Pittsburgh under Coach Barry Trotz, including a 3-1 mark at Nassau Coliseum. Fans are relishing one last chance for playoff games at their intimate home rink, which opened in 1972. The team will move into its state-of-the-art home at Belmont Park next season, but that can wait as the franchise chases its first title since a run of four straight championships from 1980 to 1983.”
Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “As Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry skated off the ice for the last time this season, New York Islanders fans said goodbye by mockingly chanting his name, as they had done all series at Nassau Coliseum. The Islanders eliminated the Penguins with a 5-3 victory in Game 6 on Wednesday night, and for the second straight game, Jarry was the story. The goalie gave up five goals on 24 shots in a game in which the Penguins had the lead three times, only to surrender it each time. Jarry's Game 6 effort followed the Penguins' Game 5 loss in which Jarry's turnover led to the Islanders' double-overtime game winner to give New York a 3-2 series lead. Jarry finished the series with an .888 save percentage and a 3.70 goals-against average in six games. His counterpart, Islanders rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin, had a .943 save percentage and a 1.95 goals-against average in going 4-0 in four starts. Analytically, the Penguins were the better team in Games 5 and 6 with an expected goals percentage of 66% in Game 5 and 63% in Game 6. In both games, Jarry was below average, with Game 6 being his worst of the series. According to Evolving Hockey data, Jarry had a minus-3.33 expected goals saved above average.”
Emily Sadler, Sportsnet: “Jarry let in two goals on his first four shots, the first of which followed a pattern of Islanders goals as Anthony Beauvillier's glove-side snipe exposed a weakness that's been exploited by New York all series long. The second solidified another familiar pattern that has emerged in Pittsburgh throughout the first round: the club's inability to hold on to any lead for long. Game 6 was like a microcosm of how Round 1 went for the Penguins -- a tale of leads lost, with Pittsburgh's goaltending unable to match the strength of its skaters and New York's never-say-die depth constantly ready to pounce on any misstep.”
Mike Brehm, USA Today: “Pittsburgh Penguins stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang have won three Stanley Cups together. But since their last championship in 2017, they have won one playoff round. And the new management team of Ron Hextall and Brian Burke will have to figure out how to proceed after the Penguins unexpectedly won a division title but lost in the first round to the New York Islanders for the second time in three years.”
MEGAPHONE
"I believe in the core. This is the best core group of players that I've ever been around, bar none. They're a passionate group. They're generational talents. They still can compete at an extremely high level. They've shown it game in and game out."
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, after his team’s demise.