Tipsheet: Islanders prove Armstrong's point by eliminating Penguins

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “As Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry skated off the ice for the last time this season, New York Islanders fans said goodbye by mockingly chanting his name, as they had done all series at Nassau Coliseum. The Islanders eliminated the Penguins with a 5-3 victory in Game 6 on Wednesday night, and for the second straight game, Jarry was the story. The goalie gave up five goals on 24 shots in a game in which the Penguins had the lead three times, only to surrender it each time. Jarry's Game 6 effort followed the Penguins' Game 5 loss in which Jarry's turnover led to the Islanders' double-overtime game winner to give New York a 3-2 series lead. Jarry finished the series with an .888 save percentage and a 3.70 goals-against average in six games. His counterpart, Islanders rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin, had a .943 save percentage and a 1.95 goals-against average in going 4-0 in four starts. Analytically, the Penguins were the better team in Games 5 and 6 with an expected goals percentage of 66% in Game 5 and 63% in Game 6. In both games, Jarry was below average, with Game 6 being his worst of the series. According to Evolving Hockey data, Jarry had a minus-3.33 expected goals saved above average.”