Tipsheet: It's time for Cubs to auction off disgruntled Bryant

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Ditching Betts is the greatest folly in Boston sports since the last time Brad Marchand was allowed out in public. But the diminutive outfielder is not the only Boston star on the move: David Price has also found himself rolled into the package deal. The Price-Betts package gives L.A. the best offensive one-two punch in the game with Betts and Cody Bellinger, and offers a ready-made replacement for departed veteran left-handers Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu. But Price’s addition to this deal isn’t a case of a trade snowballing during negotiations, like the Louisiana Purchase, which came about after the fledgling United States expressed interest in purchasing only the city of New Orleans. (Though considering the cost of the Louisiana Territory, we’d probably be speaking French in the Midwest right now if Red Sox owner John Henry had been president in 1803.) Price wasn’t on the market so much as ‘Price and his $32 million salary’ was on the market. And that’s more than a little disconcerting . . . the Red Sox won three consecutive division titles in Price’s first three years in Boston, capped by a 2018 title run in which Price started and won the clinching games of both the ALCS and World Series. And even though Price has struggled with injuries to his wrist and elbow, forcing him to miss large chunks of the 2017 and 2019 seasons, he’s pitched well when healthy. Since joining the Red Sox, he has made 98 regular-season starts and five more relief appearances, for a total of 588 innings. He’s struck out 24.9 percent of opponents while walking just 6.4 percent, and allowed an ERA of 3.84 . . . As so-called “bad contracts” go, this is not Albert Pujols or Mike Hampton or Price’s former teammate James Shields. Every team in baseball, without exception, would be better off with Price on the roster than without, including the Dodgers and Red Sox.”