Tipsheet: Jayden Daniels starts well after choosing LSU over Mizzou

Brian Kelly suffered a nightmarish start to his coaching career at LSU, but he can’t blame quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The former Arizona State standout hit the transfer portal during the offseason and attracted strong interest from Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz. Ultimately he chose to go to Baton Rouge instead of Boone County, then he beat out Garrett Nussmeier and the since-retired Myles Brennan for the starting assignment.

“Being consistent and showing that I can lead this team -- everything else, that's the decision coaches decided upon,” Daniels said. “For me it's just going out there being that consistent guy that's going to come to work every day, no matter what kind of day I'm having that day. But if you want to be a quarterback at this level, you have to put your feelings aside and you have to show the guys you can be consistent each and every day.”

Daniels was a bright spot for LSU during its painful 24-23 loss to Florida State Sunday night. The Tigers did not pass block well, nor could they open lanes for their running backs.

That put Daniels under duress, but he completed 26 of 35 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 114 yards on 16 carries.

He improbably marched the Tigers the length of the field in the final 1:20 of the game to force overtime . . . no, wait. Then Seminoles blocked the extra point after Daniels completed his dramatic last-second touchdown pass.

“I was stunned, confused,” Daniels said. “Actually, I was catching a cramp. So I was talking to our nutritionist, but then I heard everyone cheering and saw Florida State running onto the field so I was definitely confused. It was disheartening, because I thought we were going to overtime.”

Going forward, Kelly wants his offense to settle in so Daniels doesn’t have to make so much happen with his scrambling.

“He’s a threat,” Kelly said. “If he didn't feel like there was somebody open, that's the dimension that he brings and that's running the football."

But . . .

“When he does sit in the pocket, he does find open receivers and has great patience, and in particular on the last touchdown, he stayed in the pocket, showed great patience and found Jaraay Jenkins in the back of the end zone,” Kelly said.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about college football:

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “Alabama added 5 critical starters from the portal. Arkansas rebuilt its defense. Kentucky got another star receiver, and Florida got its best offensive lineman and an impact tailback. Hell, LSU and Ole Miss have double-digit players of significance (starters or top backups) from the portal. What did Georgia do, you ask? It went after Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams — and even that failed attempt now looks fortunate considering the elevated play of QB Stetson Bennett III. So while Jermaine Burton left Georgia to become Alabama’s No. 1 receiver, and QB JT Daniels is the starter at West Virginia, and CB Ameer Speed (Michigan State), S Latavious Brini (Arkansas) and OT Owen Condon (SMU) all left for starting jobs elsewhere, Georgia — and this is what’s crazy good about the offseason — didn’t need the portal for impact starters or top backups. Everything Georgia had on its current roster was everything it needed. That revelation says two things specifically about what Smart has built at his alma mater: They don’t miss often in recruiting, and they don’t need guys they haven’t recruited from high school trying to assimilate to the culture that’s already built.”

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Our first impression of the 2022 Dawgs: They're even better hungover. Yikes. They absolutely trucked 11th-ranked Oregon, scoring touchdowns on each of their first seven drives and allowing just a field goal. Defending national runner-up Alabama, meanwhile, did basically the same thing against Utah State, scoring on its first nine drives and not allowing the Aggies to top 100 total yards until the fourth quarter. It feels pretty safe to say that what we saw in a small sample on Saturday is what we'll see for most of this season. This is Alabama and Georgia we're talking about, the two most proven recruiting powers in the country and teams that have met in the national title game twice in the past five years. Tide coach Nick Saban is likely the greatest college football coach ever, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart has replicated Saban's warship better than any other former assistant.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “The current state of Nebraska football can be best summed up by how joyless it was Saturday when the Cornhuskers finally pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat North Dakota, 38-17. It takes a lot for fans to be mad after victories. They have an addiction to hope. When they are given even a little bit of a reason to see a better future on the horizon, it triggers an almost Pavlovian response to focus on the good and ignore the bad . . . Because while Saturday’s 38-17 victory over North Dakota might look like something close to normal when viewed as an isolated event, the context of that performance makes it merely another symptom of the malaise and dysfunction that has defined the Scott Frost era. In Year 5, we shouldn’t still be talking about a lack of offensive identity or endemic special teams blunders or a defense that struggles to stand up to anyone with physicality. And yet, that’s all we can talk about with Nebraska because it keeps showing up on the field.”

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “There aren't many better ways to start a coaching tenure than picking up a victory against a top-10 opponent. The Gators hit all the right notes en route to an upset of No. 7 Utah thanks to a dominant rushing performance from quarterback Anthony Richardson. Suddenly, Florida doesn't look like an afterthought in the SEC East race. The rivalry game with Georgia on Oct. 29 should be circled. (Billy) Napier became the first coach in Gators history to beat a ranked opponent in his first game with the program.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “1-25. One win. Old Dominion stunned Virginia Tech 20-17 in the final seconds on Friday, and that’s it for the Group of Five wins over Power Five programs. As bad as it has been so far for the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt, it gets even worse. 22 of those 26 games were total wipeouts. Appalachian State gave it a good ride in the wild 63-61 loss to North Carolina, East Carolina HAD NC State finished, and Cincinnati was solid in the loss to Arkansas, but 1) Cincinnati is really a Big 12 program now, and 2) that’s not enough. The Group of Five hasn’t even been competitive so far against the teams from the bigger conferences. And why? The matchups haven’t been all that great, the Group of Five programs almost always have to go to the Power Five places, and most importantly, the transfer portal is creating a further imbalance. The Power Five programs already have Power Five talents in place. When they get a few new parts, they’re filling in the gaps. Group of Five programs almost always get castoffs from Power Five programs or the ones who couldn’t get the gigs in a bigger league.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “There are essentially two kinds of people in our cultural diaspora—those who find schadenfreude-drenched glee in Iowa needing two second half safeties to beat South Dakota State, 7-3, and those who find pure effervescence in Appalachian State scoring 40 points in the fourth quarter and still losing to North Carolina, 63-61 . . . Iowa-South Dakota State is for the people who know the system is rigged toward the powerful but enjoy it when the powerful have to do absurd things to beat a team nicknamed the Jackrabbits. In fairness, South Dakota State has been a 1-AA power for a while now, so Iowa wasn’t punching too far down schedule-wise, but the Hawkeyes have always imagined themselves to be Big 10 players even amid the cruel hegemony of Ohio State, and fully expected to manage more than no touchdowns, 10 first downs, and 166 total yards. But the entire game was a howling mess, with more punts (21) than first downs (16), including 10 by Iowa’s Tory Taylor that were downed inside the South Dakota State 20.”

MEGAPHONE

“That was something we spent a lot of time in the offseason saying, 'We have to be able to win ugly on offense, we have to stop the run on defense.’ They all count the same. And you have to figure out based on who you're going against, how do you want to win that game? When you have that versatility, man, it's going to pay off down the road.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, on the victory over Notre Dame.