Tipsheet: Jayhawks soar, Sooners, Longhorns tumble in college football craziness

Neither Missouri nor Auburn are going anywhere this season, so their insane game on Saturday drew little attention on another crazy day in college football.

Georgia “earned” a messy victory over Kent State. That struggle doubtlessly left Kirby Smart eager to get the Bulldogs operating with more cold-blooded efficiency against Mizzou in Boone County Saturday.

Other SEC teams failed to flex too. Ole Miss barely held off Tulsa. Kentucky got an unexpected test from Northern Illinois These games were supposed to be easy!

Elsewhere in the country, Michigan struggled to dispatch Maryland at home. Clemson’s turnstile defense forced the Tigers to outscore Wake Forest in a wild track meet of a game.

Once-proud Miami took a hard fall against Middle Tennessee State. Mighty Texas, destroyer of conferences, took an overtime tumble against Texas Tech.

There was mayhem everywhere. One week removed from its inexplicable loss to Tulane, Kansas State regrouped and knocked off Oklahoma with Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez playing like a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Maybe that makes Truman feel better about that beatdown the Tigers suffered in the Little Apple a few weeks back. Or maybe nothing can help Truman recover from the multiple groin kicks absorbed during that historically painful loss at Auburn.

Arkansas had every chance to earn a huge victory over fraudulent Texas A&M, But the Razorbacks suffered some MU-caliber misfortune – a fumble at the Aggies’ goal line that turned into a 100-yard TD return, a field goal attempt that doinked off the top of the post – while letting the opportunity pass.

Georgia Tech gave the coaching carousel another spin by dismissing Geoff Collins after a 1-3 start and pondering the date of athletic director Todd Stansbury too. The aptly-nicknamed Rambling Wreck have been outscored 110-20 by FBS opponents this season.

Will that school make a big splash by wooing Deion Sanders from Jackson State into the gigantic Atlanta market?

Meanwhile the long-suffering Kansas Jayhawks roll on a 4-0, destined for bowl game glory of some description this season under miracle-working coach Lance Leipold.

The Jayhawks have scored quality road victories over West Virginia and Houston as well as Saturday’s solid home-field triumph over previously unbeaten Duke.

Writing for CBSSports.com, offered this note:

Start the Jalon Daniels Heisman campaign. He's been that ridiculously good through the Jayhawks' 4-0 start. Daniels completed 83% of his passes for 324 yards, 83 yards rushing and accounted for five touchdowns in an emphatic 35-27 win over previously undefeated Duke. The junior from Lawndale, California, has been the catalyst for a Kansas program that had not won four games in a season in 13 years. He deserves the lion's share of the on-field credit.

That just adds to Truman’s misery this week.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks were writing about college football:

Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday was a rollercoaster ride from noon ET until well past midnight. No. 6 Oklahoma was stunned at home by Kansas State in a game that saw the Sooners defense give up five total touchdowns to quarterback Adrian Martinez. The loss may very well prevent them from a chance at making the College Football Playoff field down the road. Elsewhere, No. 7 USC escaped with a win over Oregon State in a nail-biter that proved the Trojans offense may not be as electric as it appeared through the first three games of the season. The SEC was all over the place. Alabama cruised over Vanderbilt, Tennessee hung on to beat Florida, Arkansas was dropped from the ranks of the unbeaten in a loss to Texas A&M and Georgia was incredibly sloppy in a win over Kent State.”

David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “Saturday was like one long thriller, the main character narrowly escaping one harrowing scenario after another, emerging battered, bloodied and bruised . . . but alive. The same could not be said for everyone. Texas saw a 14-point second-half lead disappear as Texas Tech roared back to take a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds remaining. Still, the Longhorns fought back, sending the game to overtime, only to witness Bijan Robinson fumble on the first play of extra time. It was the Longhorns' seventh loss by a touchdown or less in their past 11 games. Arkansas went to Dallas and appeared poised to trounce Texas A&M, but a KJ Jefferson fumble as he leaped for the end zone turned into a 97-yard touchdown for the Aggies, and the entire script was flipped. Jimbo Fisher dove deep into his Cheesecake Factory menu -- wait, no, we're being told those are his play sheets -- and finally found a spark for the Aggies' offense, knocking off the Razorbacks 23-21. It was a shocking outcome, given that Jerry Jones usually has to wait until the NFL playoffs to witness his team incomprehensibly fall apart.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Georgia never trailed, it wasn’t in any real danger, and it won easily in a 39-22 win over Kent State. And now Georgia’s national championship hopes are apparently dashed. Ohio State put 77 on Toledo two weeks ago and scored 52 on Wisconsin because it apparently didn’t feel like scoring 62. It has been fantastic so far. Alabama bounced back after the Texas close call to destroy a few awful teams, and others without the giant national expectations – Minnesota, Syracuse, UCLA – are doing just fine. But Georgia didn’t totally annihilate Kent State? There’s always basketball season. Georgia destroyed a fabulous Oregon team. It destroyed a strong South Carolina. It started the season 3-0 with about as flawless a run as anyone could’ve possibly asked for. It rolled up 529 yards of total offense last week, connected on 7-of-12 third down tries, and it had a strong balance to keep it all moving. Yeah, it turned it over three times. Yeah, the defense gave up a big play to a team known for coming up with big plays. It wasn’t a perfect game, and there are certainly things to work on, but it’s as if the college football world is taking this one unfocused effort as a sign that Georgia is now somehow vulnerable. Now, if there’s a problem a Missouri this week, or if there are any hiccups against Auburn or Vanderbilt to follow, then we’ll talk. Until then, see you in Los Angeles on January 9th.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “There has been no larger gap between investment/expectations and results this season than Miami, which lost 45-31 to Middle Tennessee on Saturday. There’s no way to spin this: It’s a putrid loss for the 2-2 Hurricanes, who look no different (and maybe a bit worse) than the teams of the last couple years that got Manny Diaz fired. Everything about this performance was bad for Miami, which entered the game as a 25½-point favorite and immediately fell behind 17-3. Tyler Van Dyke, considered a potential all-ACC quarterback in the preseason, was benched in the third quarter. Miami had a window of opportunity to get back in the game but didn’t convert a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to start the fourth quarter and then gave up a 98-yard touchdown pass on the very next play. When you’re allowing 16.3 yards per passing attempt to a Middle Tennessee team that lost 44-7 to James Madison earlier this year, that’s a problem. When you’re only able to run it 38 times for 60 yards against a Conference USA-quality defense, that’s almost unforgivable. The team’s energy was bad. The crowd in Hard Rock Stadium was bad. The coaching was bad. It was the exact same Miami script of the last decade and a half, only at a much higher price and with a team that was projected to be solidly in the top 25.”

Chris Hummer, 247 Sports: “Adrian Martinez left Nebraska for a fresh start. He wanted to get to a bowl game. After his performance Saturday evening in Norman, his goals might actually be a bit conservative. Martinez played the best game of his career in Kansas State’s 41-34 upset win over the Sooners. He threw for 234 yards. He ran for 148. He totaled 5 touchdowns. More important than anything, he didn’t turn the ball over. In a career full of oh-so-close and ‘oh-no’ moments, Martinez finally seemed to breakthrough and fulfill the promise he showed way back in 2018 as a true freshman at Nebraska. He had plenty of help, of course. Deuce Vaughn (116 yards) is a weekly delight, and the Wildcat defense was good enough on an evening the Sooners were weighed down with crippling penalties. But this game was about K-State’s QB1. The beauty of the transfer portal era is players can rewrite their own arcs. They can find redemption and change the course of their career. There are still many games to go for Martinez and the Wildcats if they hope to compete for a Big 12 title, but a win over the conference's alpha unit — especially when it cleanses the palate of a Week 3 Tulane loss — is a nice way to get going.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “No. 12 Tennessee reversed years of futility in the rivalry and beat No. 22 Florida 38-33, putting even more wind into the Volunteers' sails in what is shaping up to be a breakout second season under coach Josh Heupel. His work with Hendon Hooker is what really stands out: After failing to get off the ground at Virginia Tech, he's thrown 39 touchdowns and just three interceptions since arriving in Knoxville, including 349 yards and two scores against the Gators. Tennessee had topped Florida just once since 2005.”

MEGAPHONE

“You get into SEC play, it's going to be every single week. And it's really like that. You're playing good opponents every week that are well-coached, that have great players. And sometimes, you've got to find a way. And we did that. We found a way to win the game. And I'm really proud of our guys for that."

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, on his team’s harrowing non-loss against Missouri.