Tipsheet: Jeff Fisher mulls coaching comeback at East Tennessee State

Say, does Mr. Seven-and-Nine want to get back into coaching full-time?
Former Rams coach Jeff Fisher must be tired of hunting and fishing. He took a senior advisor role under Tennessee State coach Eddie George, a star running back on his some of his better Tennessee Titans teams.
That must have gone well enough because Fisher, 63, reportedly talked to East Tennessee State about its head coaching opening. According to the Tennesseean, Fisher has some real interest in that job if the mid-major school in Johnson City offers it to him.
ETSU coach Randy Sanders retired after an excellent 11-2 campaign, which included a 23-3 victory over Southeastern Conference doormat Vanderbilt, a Southern Conference championship and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals.
This is not the first time Fisher’s name has been connected to a college opening. Each time the USC job opened up on recent years, Fisher’s ties to the school made him the subject of media speculation.
Last year media types tied him to openings at Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Montana.
Presumably those schools were looking for a coach to win games, not facilitate the move to another city. So there’s no telling if he was ever a serious candidate for those three openings.
In his four years in the STL, Fisher led the Rams to attendance-killing 7-8-1, 7-9, 6-10 and 7-9 finishes while land-hoarding recluse Stan Kroenke finalized his plans to move the franchise back to Los Angeles.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering when the Blues will play again:
- Can the NHL come up with a workable plan to finish out the season?
- Will COVID-19 ruin this college basketball season?
- Why are these minor college bowl games being played during the middle of workdays this week? Does anybody watch them?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Alex Scarborough, ESPN.com: “Several Power 5 schools are already investing heavily in scouting departments, and more are expected to follow. Companies such as SportsSource Analytics have created platforms that track the transfer portal in real time, providing coaches with up-to-date statistics and game film for every prospect. A Power 5 recruiting coordinator said to think of it like an NFL franchise that has separate pro and college scouting departments. At a program like Alabama or Ohio State, there would be a high school scouting department for more traditional recruits, and a college scouting department that scours the transfer market. Given the current state of tampering in college football, it's fair to question the speed with which transfers are committing. Oklahoma's Jadon Haselwood, the former top receiver prospect in the class of 2019, was in the portal just four days before he committed to Arkansas. Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule, who ranked fourth on the team in tackles and second in tackles for loss, was in the portal a week before he committed to Michigan State. The Spartans and coach Mel Tucker have shown that there might be no such thing as excess on the transfer market. Last offseason, Tucker and his staff signed 20 transfers, including 15 players from FBS programs. After going 2-5 in a pandemic-shortened 2020, Michigan State won 10 games and earned a spot in a New Year's Six bowl.”
Clint Brewster, 247 Sports.com: “Michigan State had great success with the transfer portal last cycle and hopes to replicate that in 2022, with four transfer commitments so far at an average transfer rating of 88.75. Touted transfer running back Jalen Berger from Wisconsin leads the way with an 89 overall grade. Berger was a former four-star from New Jersey who spent two seasons in Madison before transferring. He's a huge get for the Spartans who just lost stud tailback Kenneth Walker to the NFL draft. Defensive end Khris Bogle gave his pledge to Michigan State after transferring from Florida. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Bogle is a former elite recruit who had 69 tackles, including 12 for a loss, eight sacks and a forced fumble in 35 career games with the Gators. Bogle is one of three defenders in the boat for Mel Tucker so far, joining linebackers Aaron Brule (Mississippi State) and Jacoby Windmon (UNLV), who have 89 ratings and are proven big-time producers.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “(Quinn) Ewers will make or break the Texas head coaching career of Steve Sarkisian. Yep. In this day and age, when head coaches are lasting three or four seasons at best if they struggle, Ewers is that important to Sarkisian following the program's 5-7 season in 2021. The nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2021, Ewers is an in-state star with rare arm strength and the ability to do Trevor Lawrence things early in his career. And, of course, the expectation is that he will have to start immediately next season. It’s kind of all or nothing for Sarkisian with his new quarterback. Neither Hudson Card nor Casey Thompson showed that they were the Longhorns' quarterback of the future in 2021. If Ewers ends up being ineffective, will Sarkisian have an opportunity to start a fourth quarterback? Mack Brown had a couple of misses at quarterback, namely Garrett Gilbert, but by the time Gilbert flamed out Brown had already won a national championship at Texas and played for another. Did Brown get lucky with Colt McCoy? Perhaps. But Sark won’t have that time or luck, and he certainly isn’t coming off a good season. Ewers will either propel Sarkisian and Texas into the SEC with a Big 12 title game appearance or he’ll be solid, get drafted based off his measurables and Sark will be in the unemployment line. There's no middle ground.”
Paolo Uggetti, ESPN.com: “(USC coach Lincoln) Riley said Friday that with an expected turnover of about 35 roster spots, there's no position for which the Trojans wouldn't consider the transfer portal. His hire also put USC in the thick of the sweepstakes for LSU transfer Eli Ricks, who played at local powerhouse Mater Dei. Ricks had interest from a slew of schools, including USC, but he picked Alabama on Wednesday. A source close to Ricks said the decision went down to the wire between USC and Alabama, with USC even being in the lead a day before Ricks made his choice. According to the source, what appealed to Ricks about USC, beyond the hometown connection, was that he noticed ‘everybody there is focused on turning it around.’ Ultimately, having only one year left before being eligible to go to the NFL and wanting to maximize winning and his own potential appeared to tip the scales in favor of the Crimson Tide. Had Ricks been a year or two younger, the source said, he likely would be playing at USC next season.”
Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: “A big reason why (quarterback Bo) Nix may have transferred to Oregon was to reunite with new Ducks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham, who held the same position at Auburn during Nix's freshman season. Dillingham departed for Florida State in 2020 and Nix was never able to improve upon the numbers he put together as a freshman. Nix caught fire this past season in a 24-19 win over LSU -- one week after being benched against Georgia State -- in which he totaled 329 yards of offense and two touchdowns. In that game, Nix seemed far more comfortable making plays with his feet and taking chances down the field. While consistency has never been Nix's strongest quality, he has been at his best when allowed to improvise. Perhaps a new setting with a familiar face will help bring out the best in Nix's game.”
MEGAPHONE
"It feels like this is not just blind optimism. Until now it's felt like we've been trying to recreate those Pete Carroll days, but you can't. It finally feels like under this new regime, we're fully moving on from those ties and not trying to do that."
Former USC quarterback Max Browne, on the hiring of new coach Lincoln Riley.