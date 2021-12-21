Tipsheet: Jeff Fisher mulls coaching comeback at East Tennessee State

Clint Brewster , 247 Sports.com : “Michigan State had great success with the transfer portal last cycle and hopes to replicate that in 2022, with four transfer commitments so far at an average transfer rating of 88.75. Touted transfer running back Jalen Berger from Wisconsin leads the way with an 89 overall grade. Berger was a former four-star from New Jersey who spent two seasons in Madison before transferring. He's a huge get for the Spartans who just lost stud tailback Kenneth Walker to the NFL draft. Defensive end Khris Bogle gave his pledge to Michigan State after transferring from Florida. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Bogle is a former elite recruit who had 69 tackles, including 12 for a loss, eight sacks and a forced fumble in 35 career games with the Gators. Bogle is one of three defenders in the boat for Mel Tucker so far, joining linebackers Aaron Brule (Mississippi State) and Jacoby Windmon (UNLV), who have 89 ratings and are proven big-time producers.”

Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “(Quinn) Ewers will make or break the Texas head coaching career of Steve Sarkisian. Yep. In this day and age, when head coaches are lasting three or four seasons at best if they struggle, Ewers is that important to Sarkisian following the program's 5-7 season in 2021. The nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2021, Ewers is an in-state star with rare arm strength and the ability to do Trevor Lawrence things early in his career. And, of course, the expectation is that he will have to start immediately next season. It’s kind of all or nothing for Sarkisian with his new quarterback. Neither Hudson Card nor Casey Thompson showed that they were the Longhorns' quarterback of the future in 2021. If Ewers ends up being ineffective, will Sarkisian have an opportunity to start a fourth quarterback? Mack Brown had a couple of misses at quarterback, namely Garrett Gilbert, but by the time Gilbert flamed out Brown had already won a national championship at Texas and played for another. Did Brown get lucky with Colt McCoy? Perhaps. But Sark won’t have that time or luck, and he certainly isn’t coming off a good season. Ewers will either propel Sarkisian and Texas into the SEC with a Big 12 title game appearance or he’ll be solid, get drafted based off his measurables and Sark will be in the unemployment line. There's no middle ground.”