Tipsheet: Jeter quits Marlins, exits the tanking business

As a shortstop for the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter earned the reputation of ultimate winner.

As an executive for the Miami Marlins, Jeter became the face of shameless tanking.

Ultimately Jeter found those contrasting images hard to reconcile, so he quit as Marlins CEO and cashed out his small equity stake in the franchise.

The asset-stripping Marlins posted a record of 218-327 in Jeter’s four full seasons while selling off one veteran after another as part of an eternal rebuilding plan. Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto were among the more prominent departures on his watch.

That process, which appeared to have no end in sight, allowed the Marlins to operate with small payrolls and reap big profits despite miserable on-field performance and plummeting attendance.

Jeter hoped owner Bruce Sherman would increase his investment in the major league roster, but Sherman slammed the vault shut as baseball’s stupid lockout dragged on through the winter.

"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club,” Jeter said in statement. “We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

Jeter leaves behind an excellent baseball operation led by trailblazing general manager Kim Ng. She will have a pile of promising prospects and emerging veterans to move forward with, led by former Cardinals pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

But the Marlins will continue exploiting a young and cheap workforce while remaining content to let the other National League East teams chase postseason berths. This is exactly the mentality the players are trying to address during these contentious negotiations.

The timing of Jeter's departure did not go unnoticed.

Star third baseman Justin Turner summed up the baseball-wide view of Jeter via Twitter: “My sources, common sense and reading in between the lines, tell me that one of our games greatest champions, Derek Jeter, is stepping away from a team with one of the best young pitching staffs in the game because ownership isn’t committed to winning and spending.”

Marlins utility player Miguel Rojas applauded Jeter for taking a stand.

“The integrity of this guy is one of the thing he showed me and stick out with me during the last 4 years, and even when I gonna miss him on my team Derek was a great mentor to me and help me to be a leader,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is what leaders do.”

Here is what folks have been writing about that:

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Under Jeter and Sherman's direction, the Marlins lost 98 and 105 games in their first two seasons before a surprise second-place finish in the 60-game, pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. But the club backslid again in 2021, losing 95 games and finishing 21 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East. With several trusted Yankees lieutenants at his side, such as Ng and scouting and player development director Gary Denbo, the Marlins have accumulated a consensus top five collection of prospects in their farm system. Less certain, for the moment, is where things went awry between Sherman and Jeter, and what his next step within the game will be. Jeter said he longer holds his 4% interest in the franchise, freeing him to pursue opportunities with other major league clubs. In 2021, the Marlins' estimated payroll of $58 million ranked 27th among 30 major league teams, and was nearly $100 million less than the next NL East club.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Jeter's departure seemingly leaves the status of Gary Denbo in question. Denbo, the Marlins' vice president of player development and scouting, was leaned on heavily by Jeter and is one of several former Yankees in the organization who might now choose to go elsewhere. Jeter was a five-time World Series champion on Yankees teams that were annually among the sport's biggest spenders. He had previously admitted to being innately impatient while overseeing a franchise with shallower pockets and shorter contention windows. The Marlins' payrolls ranked within the sport's bottom four at the start of each of the last three seasons. This offseason brought signs of a potential shift. (Avisail) Garcia was given a $56 million contract; Alcantara and Rojas were extended on deals that combined for $66 million. But apparently the spending wouldn't go much further, a theme that has persisted throughout the 29-year history of a Marlins organization that has consistently struggled to draw fans.”

Ray Ratto. The Defector: “It is something to be said that in Jeter’s five years running this heap of dampened soot that the only things the Marlins did was install some of Jeter’s pals into the team’s front office, watch the team’s Forbes valuation drop by $10 million, drive attendance down from 1.583 million to 642,000, and see the Tampa Bay Rays become the dominant team in Florida. In short, it has been an absolute disaster, and whether the responsibility for the failure and the rift it created lies with Jeter or Sherman matters not. It is the worst franchise in baseball, and if Tampa’s Stuart Sternberg is still dreaming of splitting seasons with Montreal, Sherman’s equivalent plan would be to split the team’s seasons between Miami and the open sea. Nobody feels sorry for Jeter here. He made a slick $40 million while investing zero, a nice return for his name, a name that did not imbue its owner with wisdom that could overcome the staggering levels of neglect and incompetence that are the Marlins’ M.O. If he plays his cards correctly, nobody will remember that he ran the Marlins at all, and that the most you can say for his time there is that they didn’t fold.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Astros catcher Jason Castro and Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor were among those to make social media posts thanking and supporting Jeter. They are two members of the MLBPA's eight-person executive subcommittee, and they have been in attendance during bargaining sessions over the last week.”

MEGAPHONE

“He helped build a talented front office with the Marlins, including moving the game forward by hiring women in top roles in the club’s baseball operations and executive leadership, and a foundation that has positioned the Marlins for long-term success. Derek is a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contributions to baseball.”

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, saluting Jeter.

