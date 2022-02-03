Tipsheet: Jimbo Fisher fires back at SEC rivals after landing top recruiting class

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin stirred the Southeastern Conference pot by marveling at the Name, Image and Likeness deals that wealthy Texas A&M boosters were lining up for Aggie recruits.

“I joked I didn’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class,” Kiffin quipped.

Kiffin didn’t accuse Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher or his staff of breaking any rules while building the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. In this NIL climate, anything goes.

Alabama coach Nick Saban lamented that fact, even though he was quick to promote his own quarterback recruit getting $1 million in NIL money last year.

Fisher took umbrage to all this complaining while discussing his No. 1 recruiting class with the media in various forums.

“To have coaches in our league and across this league to say it, clown acts,” Fisher said. "Irresponsible as hell. Multiple coaches in our league. And the guys griping about NIL and transfer portal are using it the most and bragging about it the most. That's the ironic part. . . . It's a joke. It does piss me off.”

And . . .

“I'll tell you what, I know how some of those guys recruit, too. Go dig into that. I know the history, I know the tradition. I know things. Trust me, you don't want to go down that avenue.”

That might be a shot at Ole Miss boosters who got a bit, um, aggressive on the recruiting trail in coach Huge Freeze's regime. Since Ole Miss is just Ole Miss, the NCAA actually came down hard on school for those transgressions.

Fisher was also upset that a internet poster went on a message board and claimed Texas A&M had a $30 million NIL fund to draw from.

“This $30 million deal is a joke,” he told 247 Sports. “That there’s some fund out there for all these things that went down, and it was written on BroBible by a guy named Sliced Bread, and all the sudden the country believes it, is a joke.”

Isn’t SEC football fun?

Here is what folks have been writing about another dominant recruiting cycle for the SEC:

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “Texas A&M officially captured the No. 1 recruiting class in college football history after five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart committed on 2022 National Signing Day. His verbal pledge and forthcoming signing will push the Aggies past 2021 Alabama into sole position of the top spot with an unmatched 328.59 points in 247Sports Composite. The class features a nation-leading seven five-star signees, all of whom rank among the top 25 players in the country. Defensive lineman Walter Nolen was the biggest prize of the class, ranking No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite rankings as the top FBS signee in the nation. With Stewart and Nolen joining Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Enai White and Anthony Lucas, the Aggies have arguably the greatest defensive line recruiting class in history. Offensively, quarterback Conner Weigman is the first five-star signee at that position for Texas A&M since Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. He joins wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart as five-star offensive signees in the recruiting class. The Aggies boast the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman (Nolen), No. 1 tight end (Jake Johnson), No. 2 receiver (Stewart), No. 2 quarterback (Weigman), No. 3 interior lineman (Kam Dewberry) and No. 4 cornerback (Denver Harris).”

Tom Van Haaren, ESPN.com: “The Aggies' defensive line haul was already incredible with two five-star defensive tackles, an ESPN 300 defensive tackle and two ESPN 300 defensive ends. The staff added to that on Wednesday when five-star defensive end Shemar Stewart committed to the Aggies. He's the No. 6 prospect overall and gave Texas A&M four five-star commitments in the class. Jimbo Fisher and his staff now have three defensive linemen joining his roster ranked in the top six overall and some instant-impact recruits to help their defense. Stewart chose Texas A&M over Georgia and Miami, adding to the Aggies' No. 1-ranked class. He also brought cupcakes that were frosted together to form one cake, which is a classy touch to any commitment ceremony. Texas A&M also added ESPN 300 safety Jacoby Mathews, who chose the Aggies over LSU and Florida. He's the No. 51 prospect and the No. 3 safety overall, which means Texas A&M has the Nos. 2 and 3 safeties in the class with Mathews and Bruce Anderson. There wasn't enough left on the table for any other program to catch the Aggies as the coaches easily took the top spot in this cycle.”

Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports: “Whether the calls for a national title propel the Aggies or haunt them will be determined over the next four years. Seven of the 10 best recruiting classes in college football history have won or played for a national championship within a four-year period, and that number could increase to eight depending on what Ohio State is able to accomplish with its class signed in 2021. Those seven signing classes have combined to win seven national titles since 2013, with two Alabama classes winning two titles apiece. Only USC (2006) and Florida (2010) failed to reach the national championship field, and that was during the BCS era. Those classes would have likely been included in the four-team playoff field during their reigns, meaning every recruiting class in the top 10 would have advanced to the playoff at least once in their careers. More importantly, each No. 1 class in the 247Sports Composite from 2011 through 2020 has played for a national championship. It's a remarkable stat to behold, and it shows anything less than an appearance in the CFP in the next four years would be considered a disappointment. Harsh? No, that's just the reality of history. The biggest obstacle is in the Aggies' own division in the SEC: Alabama, the seven-time national champion during Nick Saban’s unprecedented reign in Tuscaloosa. Texas A&M owns two wins against the Tide since joining the SEC, a fascinating result despite the Aggies never reaching the SEC Championship Game. Fisher may have made the biggest step toward national relevancy last fall when he became the first former Saban assistant coach to knock off the sport's master. Simply put, this is a new era for Texas A&M. The Aggies haven't won a conference title since 1998 in the Big 12 and their national title drought stretches back to the beginning days of World War II in 1939. Hold the past against the Aggies if you dare, but stars matter and recent history shows the Aggies will not only be contenders in the near future, they very likely will win a national championship, too.”

Brandon Huffman, CBSSports.com: “The national champions weren't the national champions during the early signing period -- they were coming off a loss in the SEC Championship Game to Alabama. But everything changed in Indianapolis for Kirby Smart, who called off the dogs who doubted his work by leading the program to its first national title in 40 years. The Bulldogs signed the majority of their class in December, but the champs could hold their head high after (Jordan) James flipped as they kept four-star DL Christen Miller in state to start the day. Did we mention Georgia is the national champs?”

Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: “In their fourth straight top-five finish, the Alabama Crimson Tide landed at No. 2 in the 2022 team recruiting rankings. This crop of Alabama recruits, featuring four five-stars, 17 four-stars, and 20 members of the Rivals250, is good enough for the fifth highest rated recruiting class of all time. Alabama's offensive haul is led by five-stars Elijah Pritchett and Aaron Anderson. Pritchett, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the Rivals250, is joined by Rivals250 guard Tyler Booker and three-star Dayne Shor on the front line. They’ll be charged with protecting quarterback Ty Simpson, No. 34 in the Rivals250. Alabama is bringing in an impressive group of receivers with a good mix of speed and size. Anderson, Isaiah Bond (No. 70 in the Rivals250), Kobe Prentice (No. 78 in the Rivals250), and Kendrick Law (No. 100 in the Rivals250) are some of the fastest receivers in the nation.”

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports: “Wednesday was a mixed bag of results for Florida. The Gators got a wide receiver that can stretch the field in Caleb Douglas after beating out rival Miami for pass-rusher Jack Pyburn the day prior, but also lost out on five-star linebacker Harold Perkins . . . Top247 running back TreVonte’ Citizen (more on that later, too), Top247 defensive lineman Caden Story and tight end Danny Lewis. And while Florida might be a National Signing Day loser, there’s no need to be too critical on Billy Napier because the early returns in the Sunshine State are that he’s going to find plenty of success in the 2023 cycle with the monster staff he has assembled.”

Erick Smith, USA Today: “The inauspicious start of the Bryan Harsin era continues with this recruiting class that sits at the back end of the top 20 after finishing in a similar position last year. Better results are expected with fans unsatisfied unless the Tigers are SEC West contenders. The hope is that LB Robert Woodyard and DBs Austin Ausberry and JaDarian Raym, along with junior college DL Jeffrey M'ba, are players that bolster the defense. Harsin better hope so after a 6-7 start to his tenure and the departure of both coordinators.”

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while wondering if Yuri Collins made a couple more shots on his way out of the arena Wednesday:

Will Missouri ever win another basketball game?

Are St. Louisans starting to cancel their spring training vacation plans for Florida?

Will Jim Harbaugh regret returning to Michigan to accept future beatings from The Ohio State University?

MEGAPHONE

“NIL is here to stay in college football. It is going to be a factor in college football. There is no doubt. So is the transfer portal. It’s here to stay, but those reports and the things that people say are very irresponsible, and people need to figure out the truth before they do it. There’s a lot of reputable people in this business who I really respect that copied that. There was a Vice President of Notre Dame, who even said that. Off a message board? Come on now. What goes on, people have no idea what’s happening, and people have no clue.”

Fisher, continuing his rant.

