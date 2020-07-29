Tipsheet: Joe Kelly confronts Astros over their cheating past

Bob Nightengale , USA Today: “The coronavirus curtailed the season, keeping fans at home instead of at the ballpark, but it also created a completely realigned schedule, allowing America to watch the Dodgers and Astros against each other four times this season . . . It may have been the Astros ones who pounded on the trash cans in 2017 to illegally relay signs to their hitters, but it was the Dodgers who were doing the trash-talking all spring. ( Cody ) Bellinger accused the Astros of cheating in 2018 and 2019, too, and said that All-Star second Jose Altuve should be stripped of his 2017 MVP award.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “(Justin) Verlander will have company on the IL. The Dodgers scratched (Clayton) Kershaw from his Opening Day start with a back injury, leaving this Wednesday’s much-anticipated Kershaw-Verlander showdown as a matchup between Dustin May and TBD. Marcus Stroman is still on the mend after suffering a calf injury two weeks ago, and A’s wunderkind A.J. Puk will get a late start to the season after injuring his throwing shoulder. On Friday, Stephen Strasburg bowed out of his start unexpectedly with a nerve impingement in his wrist . . . Then, on Sunday, Corey Kluber left his first start for the Rangers with tightness in his throwing shoulder. And those are just some of the recent injuries: (Chris) Sale, Noah Syndergaard, and Luis Severino are among the recent Cy Young contenders who are out for the season after having Tommy John surgery. It’s become routine for big-name pitchers to miss a handful of starts each year due to nagging injuries, but with only 60 games on the schedule, a handful of starts could end up being half the season. And these pitchers are foundational parts of playoff contenders. A big reason the Astros could feel comfortable heading into 2020 without Gerrit Cole was because of the security that Verlander provided them. With a healthy Kluber, the Rangers would be in a good position to take advantage of any Verlander-related slipups from Houston. Without him? Well, without Kluber last year the Rangers missed the playoffs by 18 games. It’s tempting to call many of these injuries minor, but with so few games in this season, there might not be a minor injury to a starting pitcher.”