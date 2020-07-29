Tipsheet: Joe Kelly confronts Astros over their cheating past

This season, the Houston Astros wear the scarlet letter as convicted cheaters. They won’t hear boos in empty stadiums, but they do have to deal with opponents.
And former Cardinals pitcher Joe Kelly stepped up Tuesday to remind them what that means.
Kelly wasn’t a member of the aggrieved 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that lost the World Series to the Astros amid their sign-stealing shenanigans.
But he’s a Dodger now and he took full advantage of his position on the mound. He threw a fastball behind the head of Astros star Alex Bregman. He nearly hit Yuri Gurriel with a curveball.
He brushed back Carlos Correa with curveballs and then mocked him after striking him out. He drew the Astros out of the dugout for a socially distanced “confrontation” with the Dodgers on the field.
Afterward, Kelly claimed he was merely wild. "I wasn't feeling the greatest, wasn't the most comfortable," he said. "It took me a while to hone in my mechanics."
Fans of the Cardinals can buy that, given his scatter-armed work here. Also, a clip of Kelly breaking a window at his house with a wild pitch made the social media rounds during the pandemic shutdown.
So Tipsheet supposes he has plausible deniability. But Astros manager Dusty Baker wasn't buying it.
“Balls get away sometimes -- but not that many in the big leagues," Baker said. “When you throw a 3-0 fastball over a guy's head, now you're flirting with ending his career.
“And then what really enraged everybody is when he told Carlos … he struck him out and he told him, ‘Nice swing, (expletive).’ What are you supposed to do then? And what upset me was the umpires warned us. Why don't you warn him? He's the one throwing the ball. He's the one that started this mess in the first place. I didn't like it at all."
These teams weren’t supposed to play this season, but the pandemic and the regionally-based scheduling changed all of that. So what will happen in Wednesday’s game?
Here is what folks are writing about the Dodgers/Astros and other baseball topics:
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Originally, because the Dodgers were not scheduled to play the Astros this year, a popular fan group in Los Angeles, Pantone 294, was planning a massive trip 30 miles south to Angel Stadium to ensure that those Astros players were properly booed. Now imagine what the environment would have felt like on Sept. 12, when the Astros are scheduled to visit Dodger Stadium, if we existed in some alternate universe where fans were actually allowed to congregate en masse. It would have been epic. Instead, we'll get a few thousand creepy cardboard cutouts and some low-pitch, computer-generated ambient sound that is almost indistinguishable in person. Boo.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The coronavirus curtailed the season, keeping fans at home instead of at the ballpark, but it also created a completely realigned schedule, allowing America to watch the Dodgers and Astros against each other four times this season . . . It may have been the Astros ones who pounded on the trash cans in 2017 to illegally relay signs to their hitters, but it was the Dodgers who were doing the trash-talking all spring. (Cody) Bellinger accused the Astros of cheating in 2018 and 2019, too, and said that All-Star second Jose Altuve should be stripped of his 2017 MVP award.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “(Justin) Verlander will have company on the IL. The Dodgers scratched (Clayton) Kershaw from his Opening Day start with a back injury, leaving this Wednesday’s much-anticipated Kershaw-Verlander showdown as a matchup between Dustin May and TBD. Marcus Stroman is still on the mend after suffering a calf injury two weeks ago, and A’s wunderkind A.J. Puk will get a late start to the season after injuring his throwing shoulder. On Friday, Stephen Strasburg bowed out of his start unexpectedly with a nerve impingement in his wrist . . . Then, on Sunday, Corey Kluber left his first start for the Rangers with tightness in his throwing shoulder. And those are just some of the recent injuries: (Chris) Sale, Noah Syndergaard, and Luis Severino are among the recent Cy Young contenders who are out for the season after having Tommy John surgery. It’s become routine for big-name pitchers to miss a handful of starts each year due to nagging injuries, but with only 60 games on the schedule, a handful of starts could end up being half the season. And these pitchers are foundational parts of playoff contenders. A big reason the Astros could feel comfortable heading into 2020 without Gerrit Cole was because of the security that Verlander provided them. With a healthy Kluber, the Rangers would be in a good position to take advantage of any Verlander-related slipups from Houston. Without him? Well, without Kluber last year the Rangers missed the playoffs by 18 games. It’s tempting to call many of these injuries minor, but with so few games in this season, there might not be a minor injury to a starting pitcher.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “In 2019, when there was apparently nothing amiss going on, the Astros led the AL in batting average, OBP and slugging percentage. By one measurement -- FanGraphs' weighted runs created -- they had the second-best offensive team ever, behind only the 1927 Yankees of Ruth and Gehrig. So, yes, keep hitting and the whispers will go away. Even better, win another World Series.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “As noted, (The Reds) lost two of three at home to one of the worst teams in baseball. Then lost to the Cubs on Monday. Not ideal. Just remember last year, early, the Orioles took two of three from the Yankees. The Reds have time to turn it around, but man, what an awfully disappointing start. Getting to play the Tigers this year was a huge blessing to the NL Central teams and the Reds squandered their chance. They have, however, only played 1/15 of the season. Pump the brakes on the panic, Cincy.”
MEGAPHONE
“I think those guys took a little bit of offense. Even the ball to Correa, it was a breaking ball that just backed up. Obviously, the expectation going into this series, things were escalated a little prematurely. That’s what happened. Happy to see nothing came of it. Warnings were issued and we won a baseball game.”
• Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, on Kelly’s wild night.
