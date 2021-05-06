Tipsheet: John Davidson pays the price for Rangers' dysfunction

Neil Best , Newsday: “So, what happened? The real story figures to unfold over time. But the fact it followed a series of recent humiliations surely did not help, the nadir coming on Monday when the Capitals’ Tom Wilson threw around and/or pummeled various Rangers, who seemed powerless to respond. The league did not help with its inadequate $5,000 fine and non-suspension of Wilson, which led directly to at an embarrassing, 1970s-style spectacle early in Wednesday night’s rematch at the Garden, which the Capitals won, 4-2. There were six fights in the first five minutes, three at the drop of the puck. The first time Wilson came onto the ice, Brendan Smith went after him. There were 100 minutes of penalties assessed in the first period, 141 overall.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is eventually going to do something to an opponent that will result in him missing 40 games. Maybe 60 games. Maybe an entire season. But the NHL department of player safety is not the NHL department of pre-crime. It can't suspend players based on what their actions might lead to in the future. Nor can it take an incident that doesn't rise to the level of a suspension and retrofit it as a way to ban Tom Wilson just because the majority of fans and pundits are trying to will it into existence, because he's already been suspended five times and they want him out of the league. Wilson was fined $5,000 for punching New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head on Monday night while he was face down on the ice. Buchnevich became entangled with Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek, and Wilson went after him. Rangers center Ryan Strome pulled Wilson off his teammate, and Wilson began engaging with him. Rangers forward Artemi Panarin jumped on Wilson's back to pull him off Strome. Wilson responded by flipping Panarin to the ice, which the Rangers said caused an injury that will keep the winger out of their final three games. The department of player safety correctly identified these two instances as commonplace within the context of a post-whistle scrum around the goaltender. There's an entire YouTube compilation of players protecting their goalies; see how many Wilson-esque ‘attacks’ you can find. If you want this to be legislated out of the sport, have at it: There will be suspensions every week until morale improves. But I don't think anyone really cares about either a punch or player thrown ... unless it's Tom Wilson doing the throwing.”