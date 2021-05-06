Tipsheet: John Davidson pays the price for Rangers' dysfunction

Former Blues president John Davidson lost his dream job of overseeing the New York Rangers.
He was doing a great job of directing the top-to-bottom rebuild of the franchise, sticking to the blueprint he used with the Blues and then the Columbus Blue Jackets.
So why is he out of his job? Let’s review:
Tom Wilson is a goon. During a must-protect-the-goaltender scrum, the Washington Capitals forward courageously punched Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head while he was face down on the ice. He also tossed off forward Artemi Panarin, another finesse player, like a rag doll. For this he got a $5,000 fine from NHL safety czar George Parros. The Rangers felt strongly that Wilson deserved still another suspension.
James Dolan is an idiot. The impetuous owners of the Rangers, New York Knicks and Madison Square Garden is famously terrible in that role. In this case, Dolan ordered the team to release a moronic statement condemning Parros and demanding his removal. It’s safe to say that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was unamused.
David Quinn is an awful NHL coach. His inability to harness the considerable young talent provided by general manager Jeff Gorton led to a most disappointing season. Dolan hasn’t paid much attention to hockey over the years – basketball and music are his true loves – but he noticed the Rangers faded from the playoff race again. Gorton gambled big dollars by hiring Quinn from the college ranks and he lost.
So with the Rangers looking utterly ridiculous for issuing that statement against Parros, Dolan fired Davidson and Gorton and spread the word that their demise was coincidental to the "Parrosgate" kerfuffle.
To cap off a fun day, the Rangers went after the Capitals with a retaliatory line brawl that had to raise Bettman’s blood level another notch or two. The rematch between the Rangers and Capitals was like time travel back to the 1980s -- except that these guys aren't great at fighting.
Davidson was the right man for the Rangers job because MSG is a treacherous workplace and he knew how to navigate the minefield. He replaced Glen Sather, who had been mailing it in for years, and brought credibility.
But he would not stand behind Dolan’s childish statement and he would not abandon his vision for rebuilding. So he got the boot along with Gorton.
Assistant GM Chris Drury, a rising star in management circles, will get his chance to run the Rangers while Dolan goes back to watching NBA games.
Presumable Drury will hire a NHL-caliber coach and add some toughness this summer so he can finish the job his predecessors started.
Here is what folks have been writing about this:
Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet: “Wow, wow, wow. A lot of ‘Holy $%&@’ from people around the league via text message. Less than 24 hours after issuing a stunning post-Tom Wilson statement that turned the hockey world on its ear, the New York Rangers did it again — firing president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton. I’m sure I had the same reaction as many of you, that this was tied into Tuesday’s twitter bombshell, where the Rangers stated ‘we view this as a dereliction of duty by NHL head of player safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role.’ With an hour or two to process initial information, I don’t believe that’s the case. Those comments came directly from owner James Dolan, not Davidson nor Gorton. This is more about the direction of the team. In February 2018, the Rangers released a statement to their fans, preparing them for a rebuild. While they won’t make the playoffs this season, they’re definitely headed in the right direction. But, according to multiple sources, it wasn’t moving quickly enough for ownership. Dolan generally leaves the Rangers alone, but if you’re a Knicks fan, you’re familiar with his impulsiveness. He’s not known for patience. Apparently, Dolan also expressed frustration that he didn’t receive enough communication on the plan.”
Frank Seravelli, TSN.com: “While the timing of Wednesday’s news caught most everyone by surprise, multiple sources indicated that the fallout and damage control that came from Tuesday’s statement was more a coincidence than anything else. Yes, Davidson and Gorton quickly distanced themselves from Tuesday’s unattributed call for the head of NHL Department of Player Safety senior vice-president George Parros, one that was not well received by both the league office and many other clubs and general managers. Sources say Davidson and Gorton told other executives they did not learn of the statement until after it was released. But Dolan’s unhappiness with the direction of the team had already been simmering to a boil by that point. The sense was that Gorton knew as early as last weekend that Dolan might be considering a change. That does not necessarily explain why Davidson, hired in 2019 as Sather’s successor, followed Gorton out the door just shy of two years on the job.”
Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News: “The rebuild seemed to be going fantastic – but suddenly, without any rumblings beforehand, the New York Rangers have fired president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton. It's been a wild week in Manhattan and few stories would have knocked the Tom Wilson-Artemi Panarin debacle off the front page, but this news certainly qualifies. Gorton has been GM of the Rangers for six seasons while Davidson had been president for two years – brought back to a market he was beloved in from Columbus. Davidson brought gravitas and a bit of a star quality to his job as president and it's surprising to see him gone in such short order. Gorton may be even more surprising based on the incredible job he has done in building up a Rangers franchise that had been languishing in the middle of the NHL for years. During his time as GM, he built up an impressive pipeline forged by a deft draft strategy in the past few seasons: gaining extra picks in the seven-round draft, including multiple first-rounders on occasion. New York goes into the 2021 draft with nine selections, as well.”
Neil Best, Newsday: “So, what happened? The real story figures to unfold over time. But the fact it followed a series of recent humiliations surely did not help, the nadir coming on Monday when the Capitals’ Tom Wilson threw around and/or pummeled various Rangers, who seemed powerless to respond. The league did not help with its inadequate $5,000 fine and non-suspension of Wilson, which led directly to at an embarrassing, 1970s-style spectacle early in Wednesday night’s rematch at the Garden, which the Capitals won, 4-2. There were six fights in the first five minutes, three at the drop of the puck. The first time Wilson came onto the ice, Brendan Smith went after him. There were 100 minutes of penalties assessed in the first period, 141 overall.”
Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is eventually going to do something to an opponent that will result in him missing 40 games. Maybe 60 games. Maybe an entire season. But the NHL department of player safety is not the NHL department of pre-crime. It can't suspend players based on what their actions might lead to in the future. Nor can it take an incident that doesn't rise to the level of a suspension and retrofit it as a way to ban Tom Wilson just because the majority of fans and pundits are trying to will it into existence, because he's already been suspended five times and they want him out of the league. Wilson was fined $5,000 for punching New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head on Monday night while he was face down on the ice. Buchnevich became entangled with Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek, and Wilson went after him. Rangers center Ryan Strome pulled Wilson off his teammate, and Wilson began engaging with him. Rangers forward Artemi Panarin jumped on Wilson's back to pull him off Strome. Wilson responded by flipping Panarin to the ice, which the Rangers said caused an injury that will keep the winger out of their final three games. The department of player safety correctly identified these two instances as commonplace within the context of a post-whistle scrum around the goaltender. There's an entire YouTube compilation of players protecting their goalies; see how many Wilson-esque ‘attacks’ you can find. If you want this to be legislated out of the sport, have at it: There will be suspensions every week until morale improves. But I don't think anyone really cares about either a punch or player thrown ... unless it's Tom Wilson doing the throwing.”
MEGAPHONE
"We felt the need to take matters into our own hands a little bit and I thought it was a great response, really showed a lot from our team . . . My only wish was that the Garden was full to be rockin’ after what happened the first five minutes."
Rangers forward Ryan Strome, on the Battle Royale with the Capitals.