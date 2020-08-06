Tipsheet: Jon Jay perserves, reaches 10-year MLB milestone

Tony La Russa: "When you try to explain what an outstanding player he is, well, those are words. But when you accumulate 10 years of major league experience, that's a credential that not many guys reach. Another point -- and I'm not taking a cheap shot -- but if we're not careful in this current environment of disrespecting scouts and coaches and teaching and how important the mental qualities are -- how does your heart beat, how tough are you. People that are using formulas tend to disrespect and don't find uses for guys like Jon. Those guys are invaluable to a roster. Jon has one of the highest baseball IQs of any player I've had on a team. He brings it to all phases of the game. And once he got past a few years in the game, he became one of the leaders in the clubhouse, and that was one of the real strengths of our Cardinals teams. Having a voice in the clubhouse has everything to do with respect and trust and how sincere you are about embracing the team's objectives. Everybody makes it a point to be accountable to everyone else. If you're going about your business every day and getting ready to come off the bench, and when you play, you play with intensity -- you don't sit around hoping someone gets hurt or someone plays poorly -- that's when you gain that respect and trust. It doesn't have to do with how many at-bats you get or how many innings you pitch. It has everything to do with earning the respect and trust of your teammates."