Tipsheet: Jordan Walker shrugs off Cardinals trade talk, keeps hitting

The Washington Nationals covet elite Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker and understandably so.

That hapless franchise is resigned to losing star outfielder Juan Soto, who landed on the trade block after rejecting a $440 million contract offer. The Nationals see Walker as a desirable long-term replacement.

Walker, 20, launched four homers in his last three games to build further trade interest. But he is trying to ignore the speculation centered on him and dynamic Springfield Cardinals teammate Masyn Winn.

“I don’t really think too much into it,” Walker told MLB.com. “I just feel like that’s going to be too much to think about during the season when it’s already tough. Whatever happens, happens. I just want to play my game. Masyn and I, people have asked us that before, but we really don’t think too much about it.”

Walker, who is widely ranked as one of the Top 10 prospects across minor league baseball, is hitting .305 with 24 doubles, 12 homers, 15 stolen bases and an on-base plus slugging percentage of .905 this season.

Winn joined him at Double-A Springfield after starting the season at advanced Class A Peoria. Overall Winn is batting .304 with 24 doubles, nine homers, 28 stolen bases (in 32 tries) and an OPS of .867.

He is a shortstop with blazing speed, a rifle arm and additional potential as a pitcher.

“It’s been loads of fun, all smiles,” Walker said. “His energy is unmatched. The energy that he brings is what fuels the team. You can’t even imagine how fun it is to play next to him. He’s always talking, always saying something. It’s just a joy. Him and I getting drafted together, going on this journey together, it’s been really fun.”

Winn has improved his ability to drive the ball this season while Walker is learning to convert his high exit velocities into more home runs.

“I just changed my approach a little bit on my pregame prep work, started using a faster velo machine and trying to get my foot down,” Walker said. “I think that’s mainly it. My teammates have been doing the machine with me, helping me out with my swing, and sometimes you get a little lucky. Sometimes something clicks, so yeah, I’ve been just feeling good at the plate for a little bit. Hopefully I can enjoy it as long as I can.”

Besides hitting off higher velocity, Walker has been hitting foam baseballs while trying to fine-tune his swing.

“It gives off your true swing,” he said. “Foam balls won’t lie to you. If you get under it and spin it too much, it won’t go that far. If you roll over it, it’s going to hit the ground right at your feet. It really gives you a great read on what you’re doing with your swing and what you need to adjust to hit the ball hard.”

If Walker survives the trade deadline, he will move up to Triple-A Memphis at some point to face more experienced pitching. Given his rapid rate of development, he could earn his first big league at bats at some point next season.

Whether that debut will be with the Cardinals, the Nationals or another team remains to be seen.

So far the biggest trade ahead of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline sent Reds pitcher Luis Castillo to the Seattle for Mariners shortstop prospects Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo along with pitching prospects Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore.

“We've got a chance to do something really big here this year,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters. “You have got to step out and take a chance once in a while. If you ultimately want to get the reward, take a little risk, and that's what we’ve got here.”

The Mariners have not seen postseason place since 2001. The San Diego Padres have made just one trip since 2006 and that came during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Those franchises are in especially desperate “win now” mode, so they are willing to overpay in trades. That drives up expectations for teams in bailout mode, like the Nationals, and raises the trade price for the Cardinals.

Hence the industry-wide focus on Walker and Winn. Stay tuned, because the next two days could get wild.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about the trade deadline:

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “It is well-documented that the Cardinals have the pieces to put together a Juan Soto trade, but the bigger need right now is in the rotation, where injuries and underperformance have left the Cards with a middling ERA and big questions after Wainwright and Miles Mikolas. The A’s Frankie Montas and Paul Blackburn, the Marlins’ Pablo López, the Reds’ Tyler Mahle, the Giants’ Carlos Rodón, the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal, the Angels’ Noah Syndergaard, the Rangers’ Martín Pérez, the Cubs’ Drew Smyly, the Pirates’ José Quintana and the Rockies’ Chad Kuhl are some of the possibilities.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “The Seattle Mariners are trying to win, and for the first time in the (president of baseball operations Jerry) Dipoto era, they’re willing to elevate that desire over their identity as a smart, self-made, inexpensive, and talent-regenerative ballclub. After years of minor trades, improving the farm, and making budget-conscious moves, (the Mariners) have finally proven that they’re willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship, except spend money. Sure, it’s starting to feel like the Mariners are trying to build the whole plane out of Cincinnati Reds, but then, the Reds weren’t too bad themselves back when they were trying to make a team out of Reds.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Look, you can argue that no team needs a trip to the playoffs more than the Mariners . . . but they did give up two extremely promising prospects to get Castillo, and I think there's a very strong likelihood this trade looks lopsided in favor of the Reds in a few years. Yes, the trade helps the Mariners for this season and next, but given how the Astros have crushed them in five games of late, Seattle hardly looks like a World Series contender in 2022 (but you have to get in to have a chance!).”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “This is the kind of trade you make when you haven't made the playoffs in more than two decades. Seriously, though, this is a welcomed sight in a few respects, beginning with how it rewards a passionate (and tormented) Seattle fan base and extending to how it runs counterculture to the league as a whole. Teams are far too happy these days to take a postseason berth for granted. Their executives will make a marginal upgrade or two on the margins. If the chips fall as they may and it's enough to get into the playoffs, great; otherwise, why risk losing out on some sweet, sweet surplus value for anything less than a division title? The Mariners are not going to win the AL West. They'll enter Saturday as far behind the Houston Astros as the San Diego Padres are the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adding Castillo does shore up their postseason odds, and, more importantly, it makes them a more dangerous October opponent.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “My complaint about the Reds isn’t this trade, which is actually fine, but the circumstances that led to this trade becoming a necessary evil. The 2021 Reds were a flawed team, but there was a lot of talent there to build on; I’d argue that they actually went into the offseason with a stronger roster for the 2022 season than the Mariners did. But whereas Seattle rose to the challenge to invest in the team and get into serious playoff contention, Cincinnati’s owner instead slammed the contention window shut so quickly that they’re still finding shards of glass on I-71.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “They just dumped off ace Luis Castillo to Seattle, but now they’ve got solid starter Tyler Mahle for the teams who missed out on Castillo. Third baseman Brandon Drury can help any team. Left fielder Tommy Pham, who’s being coveted by the Tampa Bay Rays, can help out more than your fantasy football needs. The Reds will eat money to dump third baseman Mike Moustakas. Make a call, and the Reds will listen.”

MEGAPHONE

“I just want to get it over with and see what’s going to happen. I mean, just go over that day and start over here or wherever I’m at.”

Juan Soto, on all the trade speculation.