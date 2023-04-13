Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker hasn’t really gone on a hitting tear yet.

Sure, he’s launched a couple of bombs. And the exit velocities of balls off of his bat have remained consistently high.

But here’s the most impressive thing about his 12-game hitting streak to begin his career: He just finds ways to scratch out hits, as a veteran hitter would.

And he’s 20 years old.

Walker tied “Honest” Eddie Murphy's record – longest hitting streak to start a career by a player 20 years old or younger – set a century ago. He did so by just grinding away at bat to at bat.

And he skipped over Triple-A baseball to get here.

As Derrick Goold reported, Walker takes a veteran's approach to his daily work routine. That has paid off with a consistent and successful approach at the plate.

Writing for FanGraphs, Ben Clemens offered an early scouting report based on how pitchers are working are Walker:

He’s seen fastballs on 61% of first pitches, right in line with the overall league average. Pitchers aren’t challenging him excessively in the strike zone (52% zone rate, bang on league average), but they’re hardly treating him like Aaron Judge. I think that makes a lot of sense, to be honest: if I were a pitcher, I’d be trying to get Walker into disadvantageous counts so that I could use my secondary pitches.

Walker is countering this strategy by being incredibly aggressive. He’s swinging at 46% of first pitches overall, and at a 58% rate when they’re in the strike zone.

That’s a great decision; you’re not supposed to feed someone like Walker fastballs in the strike zone, and he seems to be focusing on striking when those pitches are most likely . . .

It’s not all sunshine and lollipops for Walker, though. The Brewers had success throwing him first pitch sliders in the zone, and the Rockies have intermittently tried the same plan. At only 20 and with no experience above Double-A before this year, he hasn’t seen a lot of big league-caliber breaking balls. He’s coming up empty on 36% of his swings against breaking balls despite making solid swing decisions against them; he sports a 31% chase rate against curves and sliders, which is roughly the major league average. Again, that’s coming from a 20-year-old who is facing major league pitching for the first time.

That chase rate answers one question that you might wonder about from his minuscule walk rate: it doesn’t look like pitchers will be able to throw him junk outside of the strike zone and avoid challenging him. Or at least, that’s true depending on your definition of junk. Walker hasn’t seen a ton of changeups so far, but he’s chased them at an above-average rate, and he’s swung often at fastballs above the top of the zone too.

That’s the early book on Walker: attack him high and inside with fastballs. He’s yet to chase a single fastball away; instead, he’s targeting pitches inside that he can turn on.

So far Walker has made adjustments as pitchers make adjustments against him. That adjustment game will continue all season, and at some point Walker will suffer the inevitable slump.

But the fact he has joined Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt as the constants in the batting order is beyond impressive.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Manny Randhawa, MLB.com: “There are three main reasons Arenado could reach the 500-homer mark: durability, work ethic and consistency. Arenado hates taking even needed days off, and he’s rarely been injured throughout his decade-long Major League career. The seven-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner is also as intense a player as you’ll find, especially when it comes to putting in the work it takes to keep himself playing at an elite level. He has said he wants to play until he’s 38, meaning he’s got seven seasons to hit 199 more homers. That seems doable, given that he has exceeded 30 homers in every season he’s played in more than 133 games.”

Alex Kirshner, FiveThirtyEight: “The Mets are not likely to remain a picture of mediocrity, although early injuries to their old and expensive pitching staff could certainly turn into a longer-term problem. At the moment, the Amazins are subject to the same noise that all of MLB’s less-expensive teams face, too. In some areas, April volatility has even been good to the Mets. They were third in the league in Defensive Runs Saved through Monday’s games, despite a fielding configuration that changed very little after finishing a few runs below average in 2022. Maybe the Mets have figured some things out in their efforts to turn batted balls into outs. Either way, all forms of regression to the mean should come soon enough. That will mostly be a good thing for the Mets — and the guy who spent all that cheddar trying to make them great.”

Steven Goldman, Baseball Prospectus: “Human relationships teach us that it’s not worth wasting a moment of ratiocination on someone who won’t spend the same effort on themselves. I don’t mean to bandwagon-jump on general manager Rick Hahn, who seems to be the least-popular organism to grace Chicago since Mrs. O’Leary’s cow. It doesn’t seem entirely merited since, perhaps more than most other GMs, Hahn needs the understood but unspoken 'middle' of his title spoken out loud. He is Jerry Reinsdorf’s Caliban. It therefore seems like bad karma to excoriate him for failings that are not necessarily his own. Regardless, we needn’t trouble ourselves as they haven’t troubled themselves. After Wednesday afternoon’s loss, the Sox are 5-8. This puts them on a pace for 100 losses. It is far too early to take their record seriously; in this century alone three eventual World Series-winning teams began the season with the same 5-8 record (the 2001 Diamondbacks, 2002 Angels, and 2021 Braves). And yet, this is a team that lacks identity, as it has lacked it for many years despite making the playoffs in 2020 and 2021. It has the look of a construction project that is perpetually unfinished. As an organization the White Sox invoke the Winston Churchill line about being adamant for drift.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Royals have only used the two-man outfield shift against extreme pull hitters like (Corey) Seager and Joey Gallo. They're not doing it against every lefty hitter. Only the ones most likely to hit a ball into the shift, because if you get burned with this, it's extra bases, not a bunt single to where the third baseman should be . . . Again, only the Royals are using the two-man outfield shift. Kansas City is not expected to contend, so they have more leeway to try new things without worrying about the standings. It remains to be seen whether they are pioneers or merely playing checkers while everyone else plays chess, but, if it works, it will catch on. You can be sure the rest of the league is paying attention.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think we don’t worry about them. They should be worrying about us. We showed up last year. We showed them what we had in the playoff … and beat them. Now we add more players. We have more depth in our lineup. We have one of the best bullpens in the league. I think they should be worried about us. We’re not worried about anybody.”

Padres outfielder Juan Soto, on a TBS telecast, on the Dodgers.