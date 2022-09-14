Tipsheet: K-State loss generates much negativity for Mizzou to ignore

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wants his players to block out all the media, social and message board negativity generated by their disheartening no-show at Kansas State Saturday.

That won’t be easy.

Experts viewed the game in the Little Apple as a yardstick to measure a Missouri team they were unsure about. Suffice it to say the Tigers came up woefully short.

The fact that Kansas State had several potential recruits from the state of Missouri on hand only made things worse.

“Even before the game, I’ve liked them more than Mizzou,” Liberty North defensive tackle Darius Pahmahmie told 247 Sports. “But yeah, I think it could’ve also changed some of the other recruits minds on which school is a better football team."

Missouri’s inability to get any run push from its offensive line or to complete passes down the field triggered alarms among sportswriters who follow college football.

Not many experts figured Mizzou would win at Kansas State, but folks expected the Tigers would represent the Southeastern Conference and at least put up a decent fight.

As for long-frustrated Missouri fans who was looking for some signs of hope for a team widely ranked as an SEC bottom feeder this year . . . well, let’s just say they were not happy with what they saw.

Many coaches around college football were making the "one game does not define a season" pitch this week after a weekend of upsets, But a particularly bad early loss for a bubble program like Missouri can chill attendance for the rest of the season and undermine recruiting.

Here is what media are writing about Truman’s travails:

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Eliah Drinkwitz's offense loves to nibble. Short passes to the left, handoffs, short passes to the right, rinse, repeat. In his first two years as the Tigers' head coach, Missouri passers -- mostly Connor Bazelak, who is now starting for Indiana -- completed 67% of their passes (12th in FBS over that span) but averaged just 7.2 air yards per attempt (eighth lowest) and 10.4 yards per completion (11th lowest). Brady Cook saw time behind center late in the season and added rushing capabilities, but he averaged just 7.5 yards per completion. In theory, there is sound logic behind a good, horizontal passing game. If you can stretch opponents from sideline to sideline and give opposing linebackers too much to handle, you can open up holes for your running backs between the tackles, and eventually you can wrong-foot safeties and go deep. But Mizzou has only averaged 1.4 deep shots (in this case, passes 30 or more yards downfield) per game in Drinkwitz's tenure. Only 16 teams have averaged fewer. Against Kansas State on Saturday in stormy Manhattan, we got to see what happens when Cook has to press. It wasn't pretty. Missouri running backs averaged a ghastly 1.5 yards per carry against a dominant Wildcat front, but a solid defensive effort kept Mizzou within 20-6 in the third quarter. Cook went deep and was picked off by Kobe Savage. Then he got picked off again. Then veteran Jack Abraham subbed in and threw interceptions on two of three passes (including another deep ball). Kansas State began three straight drives in Mizzou territory and eventually pulled away, 40-12. Star receiver recruit Luther Burden: two touches for nine yards. At 13th in defensive SP+, K-State has one of the best defenses Missouri will face this season, but five of the Tigers' 10 remaining opponents currently rank 32nd or better. Even if the Tigers defense continues to improve, Mizzou will need some chunk plays and easy points to reach bowl eligibility. Does Mizzou have a quarterback who can get the ball in potential playmakers' hands downfield?”

Matt Hinton, Saturday Down South: “Eli Drinkwitz made no secret in the offseason about his determination to land a veteran quarterback via the portal, and in Missouri’s wipeout loss at Kansas State it was painfully obvious why. QBs Brady Cook and Jack Abraham combined to finish 15/30 passing for just 128 yards (4.3 ypa), and at one point in the second half threw 4 interceptions — the first 2 by Cook, the latter 2 by Abraham — in the span of 10 offensive snaps. Cook, a redshirt sophomore who made his first career start in last year’s Armed Forces Bowl and won the job in the preseason, started and finished the game on Saturday, with Abraham, a journeyman transfer with previous stops at Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and Mississippi State, ushered on and off the stage in short order after getting picked twice on his only 3 attempts. (Abraham’s second INT, in particular, was a ghastly one.) Neither of the available freshmen, redshirt Tyler Macon or true frosh Sam Horn, made an appearance. Where do they go from here? Help is not on the way. It would be one thing if Drinkwitz, whose record at Missouri now stands at 12-13 overall and 8-12 vs. Power 5 opponents, had the job security to sacrifice one of the freshmen to the prospect of building toward the future. Under the circumstances, he can’t assume he has that kind of time. If coaches trusted Macon or Horn with their jobs on the line, Tigers fans probably would have seen one of them on Saturday. Meanwhile, Abraham, who at least has a couple years’ worth of starting experience at Southern Miss, might have just permanently blown his chance to make a move. That leaves Cook, who after all was appointed QB1 in the first place for a good reason: There is nobody else. One potential silver lining is this weekend’s visit from Abilene Christian, which comes at an opportune moment to help rebuild some of Cook’s confidence ahead of the SEC slate. But then he actually has to face the SEC slate, which begins with Auburn, Georgia, and Florida. When a midseason date against Vanderbilt looms as crucial swing game in Year 3, the clock is officially ticking.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “It’s one thing to get trucked by Georgia or Florida or Alabama – that’s life in the SEC – and it wasn’t the worst thing in the world to lose on the road against a good Kansas State squad. It was the way Mizzou lost in the 40-12 debacle. 222 yards of total offense, four turnovers, little run defense – it was a rough day in Manhattan. There are plenty of winnable games on the schedule – Abilene Christian, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State – to get in range of a bowl game, but that’s not where the program is supposed to be in Year Three. Drinkwitz went 12-1 in his one season at Appalachian State. He’s now 12-13 at Missouri.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “The most entertaining coach in the SEC, one of the few who isn’t afraid to mix it up and throw some Steve Spurrier-style barbs, is Eli Drinkwitz. He’s good for a lot of laughs, including this summer when he appeared on the Jim Rome Show and called out Tennessee for its recruiting violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt. ‘I thought you were going to introduce my record,’ Drinkwitz told Rome. ‘But with the latest allegations against Tennessee, let’s hold up on what my record is because I expect them to vacate some wins, and that’s going to help my record a little bit.’ Good line, but the zingers don't land the same way after losing 40-12 to Kansas State. At 12-13 overall, Drinkwitz is on the same pace as predecessor Barry Odom, who was fired after going 25-25.”

MEGAPHONE

“Right now is the time to come together. Right now is the time to go back to fundamentals, believe in each other. There's a lot of football left. There's a lot of seasons you've been together, and just because you lost one game, you got to put it behind you.”

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, after his team’s stunning home-field loss to Appalachian State.