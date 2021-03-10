Tipsheet: Kansas dumps Miles, starts over (again) in football

Les Miles coaching the Kansas Jayhawks never made sense on any level.
Sure, athletic director Jeff Long knew him from their days together at Michigan. But Miles earned a reputation for wasting high-end talent during his later years at LSU.
He was never going to get elite talent to come to Lawrence. And there was no reason to believe he could win with so-so players with the Beakers, given his limited tactical range and his history of poor game management.
Sure enough, Miles went 3-18 in his first three years at KU. During a four-game span last season Kansas lost 55-14 at Kansas State, 52-22 at home to Iowa State, 62-9 at Oklahoma and 59-23 at home against TCU.
He was still in place in 2021 due to his $8 million buyout – but then the Jayhawks caught a break when old sexual harassment complaints about Miles surfaced from his LSU days.
That allowed Kansas to fire the Mad Hatter with cause. Tipsheet guesses that Miles will lawyer up and get some sort of exit settlement, but it won’t be $8 million.
Now the Beakers are free to take one more stab at hiring the right coach. Willie Fritz (Tulane) and Lance Leipold (Buffalo) seem like two obvious choices. Jay Norvell (Nevada), Skip Holtz (Louisiana Tech), Jeff Monken (Army) and Sean Lewis (Kent State) are among the other possibilities.
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “The attention now shifts to athletics director Jeff Long, who thoroughly botched Miles' hiring and now has such a spotty track record — including hiring Bobby Petrino and Bret Bielema at Arkansas — that allowing him to run another coaching search would be astoundingly stupid, even by the Jayhawks' standards.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “With Miles now out the door, the first question will be who’ll make the next hire. Athletic director Jeff Long has bungled nearly every move since arriving at Kansas, including getting legally smacked down in court in the school’s attempt to avoid David Beaty’s buyout. He's also tagged with the Miles hire, which has been an epic failure on the field and showed a lack of due diligence by Long. It’s unclear whether Kansas’ administration would decide on an interim coach for a season, or run a full-on search during a time when most programs are either running spring practice or poised to start. If Kansas can get its act together — a huge if considering the school’s recent football history — it could land a much better coach this spring than if it waits until November and faces open-market competition. But if Kansas fires Long and needs to hire an athletic director before a coach, that’s a ponderous process. Here’s what’s known: No school over the past decade-plus has failed more miserably in hiring coaches than Kansas, which since 2010 has brought in a conga line of flops: Turner Gill, Charlie Weis, David Beaty and Miles. The school’s record over that time is 21-108 with a pair of winless seasons and no season with more than three victories.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “Record-wise, there’s nowhere to go but up for Kansas. After last season’s 0-9 finish – a season in which the Jayhawks only finished the game within two touchdowns of their opponent once – there’s obviously a lot of room for improvement. But one thing that Miles was able to do was recruit better than his predecessor, David Beaty. In his two full recruiting classes (2020 and 2021), KU finished in the top 50 in the country, a vast improvement over the previous regime, and there is absolutely some talent on the roster. The Jayhawks added a big-time talent in Quaydarius Davis in the 2021 class – the highest-ranked player to sign with the Jayhawks in the history of the program. But obviously things will be in the air when it comes to the 2021 signees now. The 2021 class is the top-ranked class (42nd) to ever sign with the program but now we have to wonder if players will be let out of their NILs and how this will all shake out. Whomever takes over will definitely have some talent — but also a huge uphill climb from the dregs of the Big 12.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Leipold is known to have significant interest in Kansas after six seasons at Buffalo (37-33). While there might be better ways to jump to the Power Five, he has won at a distant MAC outpost and has Midwest ties. Leipold has won six Division III national championships, and the Bulls have advanced to two of the last three MAC Championship Games.”
Chris Hummer, 247 Sports: “More than anything, Kansas needs stability and a proven program builder to address its systematic issues. It needs Willie Fritz. You’ll see his name atop almost every Kansas hot board . . . for a reason: He's perfect for everything facing the Jayhawks in both the near- and long-term. The 60-year-old Fritz has shown an ability to transform a struggling FBS program at Tulane. The Green Wave only once exceeded the four-win barrier in the 11 seasons before Fritz took over in 2016. Fritz has now accomplished that feat four straight seasons, including three straight bowl appearances. How about lifting a program into the FBS for the first time? Fritz has done that, too. He took over Georgia Southern in 2015 as the program joined the Sun Belt. His first Eagles team went 8-0 in conference play. Fritz also built Sam Houston State into a national FCS contender, twice reaching the national championship game in four years. From 1997 to 2009 he compiled a 97-47 record at Central Missouri. Before that he was the head coach at Blinn College and transformed a program that had gone 5-24-1 the previous three seasons into a juggernaut, finishing his tenure with a 39-5-1 record and a pair of NJCAA national championships. A native of the region who played and started his coaching career at Pittsburg State (two hours south of Lawrence) – not to mention his 13-year run at Central Missouri – Fritz is connected and familiar with the area from a recruiting standpoint.”
Steven Lassen, Athlon Sports: “Norvell has a wealth of experience on his resume from stints at Wisconsin, Iowa State, Nebraska, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona State and in the NFL with the Raiders and Colts. Norvell took over at Nevada in 2017 and brought steady improvement to the program over the last couple of seasons. The Wolf Pack finished 3-9 in ’17 but have won at least seven games in each of the last three years. Norvell’s overall mark in Reno sits at 25-22 going into 2021.”
MEGAPHONE
"This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family. I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football."
Miles, in his farewell statement.