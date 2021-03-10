Tipsheet: Kansas dumps Miles, starts over (again) in football

Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “Record-wise, there’s nowhere to go but up for Kansas. After last season’s 0-9 finish – a season in which the Jayhawks only finished the game within two touchdowns of their opponent once – there’s obviously a lot of room for improvement. But one thing that Miles was able to do was recruit better than his predecessor, David Beaty. In his two full recruiting classes (2020 and 2021), KU finished in the top 50 in the country, a vast improvement over the previous regime, and there is absolutely some talent on the roster. The Jayhawks added a big-time talent in Quaydarius Davis in the 2021 class – the highest-ranked player to sign with the Jayhawks in the history of the program. But obviously things will be in the air when it comes to the 2021 signees now. The 2021 class is the top-ranked class (42nd) to ever sign with the program but now we have to wonder if players will be let out of their NILs and how this will all shake out. Whomever takes over will definitely have some talent — but also a huge uphill climb from the dregs of the Big 12.”