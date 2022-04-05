Tipsheet: Kansas wins national title, braces for looming NCAA sanctions

Bill Self finally won another national title at Kansas, its first since 2008.

After years and years and years of sustained coaching success – offset by painful postseason near-misses -- he was back atop the ladder cutting down a net.

“I think we're probably all a little overwhelmed and spent,” Self said after the Jayhawks rallied past North Carolina 72-69 in the NCAA national title game. “And I don't know that I've ever had a team flip the script like we have probably in the NCAA Tournament, whether it be Miami in the Elite Eight or whether it be this game. But it would be special to win regardless. But to win when your team had to fight and come back the way they did and show that much grit makes this one off the charts. I thought this would be good. And this is a heck of a lot better than I thought it would be.”

This is why Kansas has vowed to fight the NCAA to the death over serious recruiting allegations against Self’s program. Basketball means everything to the school. Winning means everything to the program.

The Jayhawks became ensnared in the same federal probe that exposed wholesale pay-for-play corruption in college basketball. That investigation led to criminal convictions of various assistant coaches shoe company bag men.

It also led to the dismissal of head coaches Rick Pitino at Louisville, Sean Miller at Arizona and more recently Will Wade at LSU.

Kansas has had a history of “eligibility concerns” over key recruits on Self’s watch, so nobody in the industry was shocked when the feds shed light on the school’s shady dealings.

With the dark cloud forming overhead, there was additional urgency for Kansas to win another title on Self’s watch.

That mission was accomplished, but now what?

Writing for CBSSports.com, Matt Norlander had this take:

The win obviously comes with a looming situation for Self and Kansas. That uncertain future has the potential to influence what Self can do or wants to do. Kansas is awaiting punishment from the NCAA (via the IARP), and sources have told CBS Sports that it's likely that the damage will be severe — and coming soon. A ruling on Kansas happening in the near-future is probable.

This of course dates back to the FBI scandal, as the NCAA has pinned five Level I violations on Self and his program. He's guaranteed a suspension, and its length could be anywhere from low double digits in games to sitting out an entire season. He'll fight it all, and the university will certainly try to sue on his behalf, but because this is the IARP, there is no appeal process.

There's a chance Kansas could also be banned from the 2023 postseason.

Here's the question. Title No. 2 in hand. Self again conquering the sport. Would he choose to step away on top? I'm not suggesting he should. I'm not predicting he will. But if he decided to, who could blame him? We already know, via Self and Kansas' own prior statements, how little they care for how the NCAA is handling this case. It's as antagonistic of a situation between a school and the NCAA as we've seen in a long time — maybe ever. But the man has five Level I allegations against him and his program. Something catastrophic could be awaiting Kansas later this spring.

But in the meantime, party on!

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what else folks had to write about the NCAA Tournament:

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “For 4 ½ years now, it has lived under a cloud of investigation and suspicion in regards to alleged improper recruiting with apparel partner adidas. How'd that work out? Kansas won another national championship Monday despite all the negativity swirling around it. We can debate whether KU has actually become a sympathetic figure because of the NCAA's bumbling. Mark Emmert certainly seems to step in it each time he opens his mouth. The NCAA president called them the ‘Kansas City Jayhawks’ on the podium while presenting the national championship trophy before correcting himself. T-shirts were already being printed Monday night to memorialize the gaffe. You better believe Self noticed Emmert's miscue. So admit it, on Monday the court triumphed over the courtroom. Kansas won on one. The NCAA doesn't want to go anywhere near the other. Bring on the sanctions. There are rumblings Kansas won't stand for them and have their lawyers ready to fire back. But as guilty as KU may be, it just doesn't matter. Look at those kids dancing across the court Monday night and how do you feel anything but happiness? They had nothing to do with the impending investigative ugliness.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “They had it all the way. That’s how they’ll remember it in Kansas, right? No, no they won’t. Not even close. This was a basketball disgrace followed by the country’s best team figuring out who it was. This was a 2½-hour battle of nerves and nausea that didn’t end until the final shot went up. This was a program with a long track record of NCAA Tournament choke jobs — and also a few miracles — choosing the path that would make them legends. And in the end, this was a national championship that will taste even sweeter because of how certain it seemed to have slipped away.”

Chuck Culpepper, Washington Post: “Confetti fell, and the Kansas crowd had gone all the way from muffled to booming across one exhilarating hour. Kansas had forged through a tournament where all the clamor was elsewhere, on Mike Krzyzewski’s impending retirement and Saint Peter’s mind-bending run. The roulette wheel of March Madness had come back to Kansas again, the way it might for a program that wins almost 82 percent of its games across two decades. Madness had smiled after so many years of harrumphs, from the Final Fours of 2012 and 2018 to the hard Elite Eights of 2004, 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2017, all those 33-3s and 33-5s for which the surly tournament had no respect.”

Pete Thamel, ESPN.com: “While UNC players didn't use the injuries as an excuse, the collective toll clearly dragged them down in a second-half spiral that prevented No. 8-seed UNC from completing a historic run for the school's seventh national title. Part snakebit, part physically overmatched and definitively outplayed by a better team, UNC's first half of searing optimism disappeared in a bizarre second half that will long haunt the fan base. Consider that throughout the course of the game, star forward Brady Manek took a WWE-level elbow to the head, dynamo guard Caleb Love twisted his ankle while working away from the ball and Puff Johnson interrupted the game of his life by bowing over to vomit on the floor. (While KenPom doesn't record such acts, it's likely to be remembered as the first on-floor vomit in NCAA championship history.) The fourth and most important injury happened to a player who valiantly battled pain all night. In the final minute, (Armando) Bacot tumbled to the floor on the game's biggest possession, resulting in a turnover.”

MEGAPHONE

“I do feel that as many good teams as we’ve had over time, that we could have had more than one. I never felt pressure from anybody that we had to do this, but I knew with what we’ve had that we easily could have done more. I actually think it means a lot to me.”

Self, on finally winning another national title.

