Tipsheet: Kaprizov outshines Tarasenko as Wild even series with rout

Aside from committing a disastrous turnover that handed the Minnesota Wild an easy goal, Vladimir Tarasenko played a strong Game 2.

He scored, added an assist, put four shots on goal, and landed three hits. But on this night he could not measure up to Russian countryman Karill Kaprizov.

Karill “The Thrill” got the Wild started by drawing two penalties. The first was a phantom high stick, which he sold to the distant referee. Then he drew a slash, which he facilitated by leaving his stick dangling from one hand so it could be easily whacked to the ice.

You do what you have to do to gain an edge in the playoffs. Those power plays got the Wild rolling and Kaprizov’s hat trick helped Minnesota even the series with their decisive 6-2 victory.

The Blues paid extra defensive attention to Kaprizov, but it hardly mattered. They have their hands full with this emerging superstar, especially given the injuries to their defense.

Kaprizov doesn't need much room to make plays and he can attack every which way.

“He's just going to do what he does,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “He's just going to play hard. Sure, he's got two, three people around him. They're trying to hit him. He's just going to play through it. He just stays the course, just goes about his business.

“It shouldn't surprise, his response when teams play him that hard and well that he takes it as a big challenge. He did tonight and had a great game.”

Since Kaprizov is still adapting to life in North America, his thoughts on the game were channeled through a translator.

“You build up a repertoire of experience that you can use in key moments to understand when to relax, when to tighten up, when to kind of put the pressure on a little bit,” he said. “So, you learn, you get a lot more experience, and it's obviously very helpful in key moments in playoffs."

And . . .

“I don't feel the pressure. It's just up to me and all the players to score goals, and had we scored those goals in the first game, obviously it would be different. But overall, I think the team did that today. We were able to score the goals when we needed to, and so we all take the onus on ourselves to be better and focus on the next game.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Matt Larkin, Daily Faceoff: "A lot of players would panic. You’re standing alone, flat-footed, the puck on your stick in front of the opposing team’s goaltender, with three seconds remaining in the first period of a playoff game. Do you bobble the puck? One-time it? Not Victor Hedman. Not a two-time Stanley Cup winner with a Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy to his name. After the puck deflected through Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin’s legs in the slot, Hedman calmly corralled the biscuit. He waited for goaltender Jack Campbell to move first and deposited the puck on his short side to put the Tampa Bay Lightning up 1-0 as the first period of Game 2 expired, deflating the rowdy Scotiabank Arena crowd. Hedman’s hand did not shake in that split-second moment, which served as a reminder of whom the Toronto Maple Leafs are up against. These are the two-time defending champs, they have short memories for losses, and the 5-0 beatdown they suffered in Game 1 wasn’t going to shake their confidence. The Bolts delivered a mostly poised and decidedly opportunistic effort in their 5-3 road victory Wednesday night. It wasn’t a wire-to-wire shellacking like the one they received in Game 1, but it didn’t have to be. The territorial play in Game 2 was even at 5-on-5, with the Leafs actually holding the edge in shot attempts and shots on goal, but the game came down to special teams – and to the small moments.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has spoken openly about the possibility that this is the last Stanley Cup run for the core of his team, one that won two consecutive Cups in 2016 and 2017. Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust are among the team's unrestricted free agents this summer, the first offseason under the Penguins' new ownership. The 34-year-old star played like he didn't want the ride to end in Game 1 against the Rangers, dishing two incredible passes to set up Jake Guentzel goals that erased a 2-0 Rangers lead. So did Malkin. He earned the primary assist on a pinpoint power-play goal that started with Letang and ended with Rust. At 5:58 of triple overtime, he ended the game by tipping the 83rd shot the Penguins took on Igor Shesterkin for the game winner and the 1-0 series lead. ‘I'm not thinking right now about my contract. It's time to have fun and play games,’ Malkin said.”

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “There comes a time when you actually have to do it. They can talk you up, about how you’re going to win playoff games, or waltz through a first-round series. And you can believe in your heart that they’re right, that you truly are better than the team that got swept out of the playoffs a year ago. Believe that you’ve grown, and learned, and now it’s going to be your turn to win some games, maybe a series. To have a little of that success everyone has said was coming for so long now. But until you actually deliver that dominant playoff game that we’re talking about here, well, you haven’t done it yet, have you? The Edmonton Oilers delivered, finally, on a welcome Wednesday night at Rogers Place, obliterating the Los Angeles Kings 6-0 to even their Round 1 playoff series at a game apiece. After seven consecutive playoff losses, the Oilers fly down to L.A. minus home-ice advantage, but in full possession of their confidence and swagger.”

Mike G. Morreale, NHL.com: “Pyotr Kochetkov doesn't speak English, but he was loud and clear with his performance in relief for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. The Russia-born goalie made 30 saves on 32 shots in 52:05 in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut after replacing injured starter Antti Raanta, helping Carolina to a 5-2 win that extended its lead in the best-of-7 series. Game 3 is at Boston on Friday. The rookie became the third youngest goalie (22 years, 313 days) in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history to make his playoff debut, behind Kay Whitmore (21 years, 360 days; Game 1 of the 1989 Adams Division Semifinals) and Cam Ward (22 years, 54 days; Game 2 of the 2006 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals) . . . The ability to keep the Bruins in check was one thing, but Kochetkov also worked the crowd into a frenzy late in the second period when he stood his ground during a run-in with Bruins forward Brad Marchand.”

Steven Ellis, The Hockey News: “Imagine facing 83 shots on your playoff debut. Among them are seven from Sidney Crosby, six from Evgeni Malkin and eight from Jake Guentzel. Imagine making 79 saves in a game. And losing. That's the tough reality for Igor Shesterkin, who had one of the greatest debuts ever seen by a goaltender, only for it to mean nothing in the end. No points. Instead, only an early deficit. And with little room for error in the coming days. Shesterkin will say his personal performance doesn't matter. Before Game 1, he said ‘Not bad. I can play better,’ regarding his season that saw him post a .935 save percentage, one of the best in NHL history, and just the third goalie to do so after playing at least 50 games. But if that's the quality goaltending the Rangers are going to be getting the rest of the way, you can bet your butt it's going to matter. A lot. There's a lot made every year about playoff experience. When it comes to goaltenders, it's typically the opposite. Just ask Joonas Korpisalo. Korpisalo's 88 saves in 2020 against Tampa Bay were the most faced by a goalie in a single playoff game, with Shesterkin's 83 good for second.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “We’ve mentioned this before, but the Avalanche consistently put on an exhilarating show, and Tuesday was the perfect tone-setter for the solid favorites out of the West who scored 3.8 goals per game this year while only allowing 2.86. All of their star players, from MacKinnon to Makar, found a way to contribute in this showing, and watching them put it all together leaves me with the same kind of awe I enjoyed when the future two-time champion Lightning really broke out a few years back. In the salary cap era, this is perhaps the best a hockey team can be, and even if 5-0 after 20 minutes doesn’t leave you with much incentive to stay on the channel, particularly when more competitive games are happening simultaneously, the greatness of the Avs is what stuck with me in the morning, even more than Evgeni Malkin’s long-awaited winner. Overtimes come and go. The Avs’ performances are something much rarer.”

MEGAPHONE

“To get a win at home and have your fans cheering from start to finish, it was a good time. It was a fun game to play, and I hope we have many more of those.”

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.