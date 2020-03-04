Tipsheet: Kentucky, Alabama suffer upsets as SEC infighting continues

SEC basketball has been a scramble all season – and the league got even more confusing Tuesday night.
Tennessee raised its hand while upsetting conference power Kentucky 81-73 in Lexington, outscoring the Wildcats 51-30 in the second half while erasing a 17-point deficit.
Kentucky coach John Calipari didn’t know what hit his team Tuesday night.
"We got manhandled. I got manhandled," Calipari said. "This is one that I know I gotta watch the tape."
"The game got physical, and we couldn't compete," Calipari said. "It just got physical. We tried different ways to score, and we just had nothing. We couldn't throw it to the post; we tried to open up the court and couldn't get by people.”
Can the Vols (17-13) build on that against Auburn Saturday and in the SEC Tournament? If so, they could slip to into the NCAA Tournament.
Right now only Kentucky, Auburn, LSU and Florida appear to be in the bracket. As for the Wildcats, they fall to a No. 4 seed in the next round of bracket projections.
Bubble team Mississippi State (19-11) suffered a hurtful 83-71 loss at South Carolina (18-12). The Bulldogs have 10 league victories, but the general SEC malaise is hurting their Big Dance case.
And in the big shocker, undermanned Vanderbilt won at Alabama 87-79. That was just the second Commodores’ SEC victory this season and it shoved the Crimson Tide (16-14) further off the bubble.
"It probably buries our tournament chances, which we kind of knew," Tide coach Nate Oats said. "Barring us winning the SEC Tournament, we're probably not going to play in it."
COACH K LASHES OUT
Duke coach (and credit card pitchman) Mike Krzyzewski has been a bit touchy this season. He blasted fans who have been complaining about his team on social media, suggested they need to look up and count the national championship banners at Cameron Indoor.
"It's amazing what people put out,” Coach K told a radio audience. “Really, if you're our fans, don't do that," he said. "Come on, man. These kids are 18- and 19-years-old. You can question my coaching and what the hell.
"And when you do question it, by the way, just come into Cameron and look up in the ceiling and find out if you should question that. But don't do anything with our players. Just support them."
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Bubble teams hate bid thieves. After an entire season of carefully building your profile as a bubble team, you watch a thief come in at the last minute in March and take a bid off the board. Possibly your bid. Last year was practically a golden age for bid thieves. Oregon took a bid off the board when the Ducks surprised everyone by winning the Pac-12 tournament after going just 19-12 in the regular season. Saint Mary's and Saint Louis also popped some bubbles by capturing the automatic bids in the WCC and Atlantic 10, respectively. We can't know in advance where bid thieves will materialize, of course, but some conferences do seem more likely to host them than others. Start with simple math. The Big 12 and the Big East are both 10-member conferences with plenty of at-large hopefuls. Typically, that's not a promising environment for a bid thief. Providence may have been something of a thief when it won the 2014 Big East tournament, but examples like this one from these two leagues are suggestively rare. Contrast that picture with what we'll see when the 14-team Atlantic 10 hosts its postseason tournament. Dayton, of course, has locked a bid up tight whether it happens to be automatic or at-large. Past the Flyers, however, you have no fewer than 13 other teams that can't just assume they'll hear their name called on Selection Sunday. These are the conditions where bid thieves tend to arise. Keep an eye on leagues with just one or two tournament locks, conferences like the A-10, the American and, possibly, the Mountain West.”
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “West Virginia, which fell from a No. 5 to a No. 6 seed, seems to be both playing teams into and out of the at-large pool. The Mountaineers have lost four times to the three Big 12 bubble teams in the last seven games. Meanwhile, those losses are hurting the marginal at-large candidacies of Northern Iowa, Wichita State and Rhode Island, each of which lost to WVU earlier and now those losses do not look as good. UNI has had double trouble as the team that is its best win, Colorado, has lost three in a row, including one at Cal.”
Rob Dauster, NBC Sports.com: “Rhode Island lost for the second time in three games on Sunday, as they got worked over at home by Saint Louis (66 NET), missing on a chance to land a much-needed Quad 2 win. The Rams have just one Quad 1 win on the season — at VCU (56) — and they also have a Quad 4 loss to Brown (251). At this point, I think that URI needs to beat Dayton (3) on Wednesday if they want to get into the NCAA tournament as an at-large. Otherwise, they are going to sweat out Selection Sunday. I don’t think that it will end well.”
Kevin McNamara, Providence Journal: “Schools from mid and low-major programs operate under very different rules, but that’s not changing anytime soon. The big money schools own the heavy hand in how the NCAA operates its tournament and those guidelines aren’t about to change. So Northern Iowa can’t stub its toe against Indiana State or Bradley and Saint Mary’s had better not lose to Pepperdine or San Diego. Their tournament hopes end. In the meantime Indiana (NET of 54 and 8-10 in the Big Ten) will find its way into the field.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “John Calipari got twitchy when a reporter mentioned the E-word—Evansville—Saturday, making excuses for a November loss to a team that went winless in the Missouri Valley Conference. If you want to know why the Wildcats are still lingering in the mid-20s in the Pomeroy Ratings and 14th in the NET, four spots behind 10-loss Arizona, what goes down as the worst loss by any ranked team has something to do with it. But Kentucky has found its way with a four-player core—guards Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey, plus big man Nick Richards. They’ve done it a bit differently, covering up some weaknesses on defense and in three-point shooting, but it’s working. Quickley, in particular, has played at a very high level during the current winning streak. Kentucky also has outscored opponents by 163 points at the foul line, making 79.5% of its attempts. One nagging concern: The Southeastern Conference is the weakest of the Power-6 leagues according to the Pomeroy Ratings. It is on track to earn just four or five NCAA tournament bids, with only the Wildcats likely among the top-four seeds in any region. By the round of 32, Kentucky could be facing tougher competition than it has in several weeks, if not months.”
MEGAPHONE
“The best coaches are supposed to adapt to what they have rather than what they feel most comfortable teaching,”
Baylor coach Scott Drew, offering sage words to live by.