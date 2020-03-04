Tipsheet: Kentucky, Alabama suffer upsets as SEC infighting continues

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Bubble teams hate bid thieves. After an entire season of carefully building your profile as a bubble team, you watch a thief come in at the last minute in March and take a bid off the board. Possibly your bid. Last year was practically a golden age for bid thieves. Oregon took a bid off the board when the Ducks surprised everyone by winning the Pac-12 tournament after going just 19-12 in the regular season. Saint Mary's and Saint Louis also popped some bubbles by capturing the automatic bids in the WCC and Atlantic 10, respectively. We can't know in advance where bid thieves will materialize, of course, but some conferences do seem more likely to host them than others. Start with simple math. The Big 12 and the Big East are both 10-member conferences with plenty of at-large hopefuls. Typically, that's not a promising environment for a bid thief. Providence may have been something of a thief when it won the 2014 Big East tournament, but examples like this one from these two leagues are suggestively rare. Contrast that picture with what we'll see when the 14-team Atlantic 10 hosts its postseason tournament. Dayton, of course, has locked a bid up tight whether it happens to be automatic or at-large. Past the Flyers, however, you have no fewer than 13 other teams that can't just assume they'll hear their name called on Selection Sunday. These are the conditions where bid thieves tend to arise. Keep an eye on leagues with just one or two tournament locks, conferences like the A-10, the American and, possibly, the Mountain West.”