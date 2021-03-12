Tipsheet: Kentucky, Duke go home while SLU remains in limbo

Thursday yielded lots of intrigue in major college basketball tournaments, but nothing happened that was especially helpful for St. Louis University.
With the idle Billikens stuck in the “first four out” portal according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, Duke was threatening to climb past them into the bracket. Then the Blue Devils bowed out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament due to a COVID-19 issue.
Syracuse nearly cemented its place in the bracket by upsetting Virginia . . . but the Orange fell just short. The Cavaliers edged them 72-69 to keep them on the edge.
Elsewhere in the ACC, Georgia Tech skirted disaster by edging Miami 70-66. Losing that game could have knocked the Yellowjackets out of the bracket. That could have really helped SLU.
In a battle of two bubble teams from the Big Ten, Maryland handled Michigan State 68-57. So the Terps solidified their place in the bracket while Sparty is feeling a bit more anxious.
Georgetown stunned Villanova, the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament, 72-71. The Hoyas would likely need to win this event for the automatic berth to get to the Big Dance, but now their heaviest lifting is done.
Such a Hoyas run would knock a bubble team out of the bracket, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Former Mizzou coach Mike Anderson won Big East Coach of the Year honors with St. John’s, but his team might have fallen off the bubble while losing to Seton Hall 77-69.
In the Southeastern Conference Tournament, there were no big surprises. The two Dance-bound teams without double-byes. Missouri and Florida, won Thursday to earn the opportunity to bolster their seeding credentials Friday.
If the Tigers can cool down red-hot Arkansas, they could move off the dreaded No. 8/No. 9 slot and gain a fighting chance to survive the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Ole Miss looked good while rolling COVID-crushed South Carolina 76-59, so the Rebels edged closer to the bracket. Lunardi has them as the first team out of his bracket, one spot ahead of SLU.
JOHN CALIPARI’S PAIN
Mississippi State finally put the stake in Kentucky’s heart with a 74-73 victory. Coach John Calipari’s Wildcats are done for the year. Afterward, Calipari went on and on and on about his team’s weaknesses this season:
“You know what, at the end of the day you got to win games and you got to be tough and you got to play winning basketball, not just basketball. I'm either going to get fouled or it's a shot I can make or a shot someone rebounds. Defensively I'm not breaking down and fouling and giving them a chance to beat us on the foul line. Ain't happening. That's not winning basketball.”
And . . .
“We didn't stop coaching. We're doing everything we can to give them a chance to win. Here is the problem: We're not on the court. They've got to finish things off. You have to make winning basketball plays. I'm not shooting a shot that cannot be rebounded. I'm not. I'm either getting fouled or I'm making a basket. Or I shoot it and we rebound it. I'm not taking something that we can't.”
And . . .
“This experience for them, they've been cheated. But you know what, I'll say this, they could have taken better advantage of the opportunity that was here playing-wise. I wish I could have helped them more. I wish I could have done more. I wish I could have thought of different things.”
And . . .
“Somebody's going to die, them or us. Well, you must be okay if it's you because you're going to take a shot or you're going to foul. You must have been okay that it was you to die.”
And . . .
“My teams historically played like if they lost, they were going to the electric chair. This team did not. Times we did. But maybe physically we weren't capable of that. But you know what, here is what I would say. For them to play how they started that game, then to play the second half the way they played, says something about them. They never quit on anything. They didn't quit one time this year.”
OK, so there was praise mixed in there too. But many Wildcats will be lining up to get into the transfer portal while Coach Cal prepares to go shopping.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about March Madness:
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Unless there are further developments of which we are unaware at the present time, there will be no NCAA tournament for the Blue Devils. If that is indeed the case, it will be the first time since 1995 that the event has been played without Duke and without Coach K . . . Ultimately, the news from Duke is a bolt from the non-basketball blue, one that puts a definitive end to a tournament streak that was already in peril. While trusting that everyone involved emerges from this setback in good health, the day will doubtless be remembered as yet one more remarkable occurrence in a season filled with unprecedented scenes.”
Mark Titus, Fox Sports: “You heard it here first: At least one SEC team that isn't Alabama or Arkansas is going to make the Sweet 16. The problem is ... I don’t know who it’s going to be yet. Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and especially Tennessee and Missouri have all looked good enough at times, but they’ve also laid some absolute stinkers. Here’s to hoping it sorts itself out in the SEC tournament so I don’t have to resort to flipping coins as I fill out my bracket on Selection Sunday.”
Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo! Sports: “The Atlantic 10 title game doesn’t appear must-win for either VCU or St. Bonaventure. Both may now be playing to improve their NCAA tournament seeding, not simply to make the field. Of the two there’s probably slightly more pressure on the Rams to win. While their 9-4 record in the top two quadrants is unassailable and includes non-league wins over Memphis and Utah State, they do have a dismal home loss to George Mason weighing down their profile.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “I don't think anyone can confidently predict where the selection committee will slot 24-4 Loyola Chicago on Sunday. Some predictive metrics love this team. Loyola Chicago is No. 9 at KenPom, No. 10 in the NET and No. 18 at BPI. Meantime, KPI has it 30th, Sagarin 40th and Strength of Record 43rd. It's unusual to have a team rank in the top 10 of multiple computers yet still have so much metric disparity. Will the selection committee mostly rely on what the Ramblers have done from a résumé perspective? If so, a 6-4 mark vs. the top two quadrants with potentially zero wins against the field (if Drake doesn't get in) could put them in No. 10-seed territory. But a robust record -- and other metrics suggesting this team is No. 4 seed-good -- suggests the committee might try to split the difference.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Drexel won the Colonial for its first NCAA Tournament bid in 25 years. The 12-7 Dragons were only seeded sixth in the tournament, but so what? Elon, the team they beat for the title, was eighth. Yep, No. 6 vs. No 8, now there’s a conference championship game you don’t see every day. By the way, Drexel played only three games the entire month of February because of COVID protocols. The Dragons just won that many in three days.”
MEGAPHONE
“We just talked about that we need to go win games. We really just kind of concentrated, I know it sounds cliche, but play our best basketball. We don't have to do anything different, be anything spectacular, special. We just have to be who we are. We think if we are who we are then we have a chance to play with a lot of teams in college basketball.”
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, on life on the tournament bubble.