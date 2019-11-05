Mizzou fans would love to see Mark Stoops jump from Kentucky to Florida State and quit tormenting Barry Odom.
Stoops, a former Seminoles defensive coordinator, figures to be on the Florida State call list as the school looks to replace the hapless Willie Taggart.
That consideration would be well-earned because Stoops has done miraculous work at Kentucky. Year after year he woos four-star players to his program and keeps the Wildcats in the bowl hunt.
He gets the Florida State culture and he knows the recruiting territory, so those factors strengthen his candidacy.
Naturally the Florida State speculation came up this week in Lexington.
“It’s something that you don’t really want to address in-season,” Stoops told reporters. “Y’know, I guess it’s better than the alternative. For us, and myself, it’s 100 percent concentration on Tennessee. That’s all I want. That’s all I want our team to focus on. That’s all you can do."
True, but the speculation is flattering. "I guess, with success, you’re gonna have some of that," Stoops said.
Kentucky fans are used to such annual speculation about coach John Calipari.
“This is six and a half years I’ve sit here and listened to Coach Cal and every year he’s going to the NBA, right?" Stoops said. "So, you just dismiss it and concentrate on the things you can control. I’m not going to get into speculation. I’m gonna talk about the University of Kentucky and Tennessee.”
If Kentucky can beat Tennessee and continue its march to another bowl game, that would certainly boost his already strong stock. Stoops will be a person of interest as the coaching carousel gathers speed.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Pat Forde, SI.com: "When Willie Taggart was fired Sunday by Florida State, it represented both a new level of fiscal insanity and a new benchmark of urgency —the move came just 21 games into Taggart’s tenure in Tallahassee. His record was 9-12, which is bad by most Power 5 school standards and quite bad by Seminoles standards. The signs that his hire was a mistake were there from his first game, in 2018, and only intensified from there. Fact is, the second year at an elite-level program is often when coaches distinguish themselves. From Bob Stoops at Oklahoma to Pete Carroll at USC to Jim Tressel at Ohio State to Urban Meyer at Florida to Nick Saban at Alabama, national championships were either won or seriously chased in Year 2. Taggart was chasing a Military Bowl bid at the time of his ouster. And yet, 21 games remains a very quick hook, with plenty of evidence that better results can come with a little more time. Jim Harbaugh, who had Taggart on his staff at Stanford, started the exact same 9-12 on The Farm. In his third year the Cardinal broke through with a winning record, and in his fourth year they were 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl."
Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: "Florida State needs a new coach, and it has to make the right hire. Not just for Florida State and Florida State fans, but the ACC as a whole. It's crazy to think that one coaching decision could affect an entire conference. But here we are after just 21 games in the Willie Taggart experience at Florida State and the ACC looks weaker than it ever has. Florida State fired Taggart after a 4-5 start to the 2019 season, leaving the Seminoles on the search for another head coach. The conference cannot afford to have Florida State exist in a state of futility much longer. Before the start of the 2019 season, there was a lot of focus from both the college football media and fans on the Pac-12 and its failure to live up to the standards of being a Power Five conference."
David Hale, ESPN.com: "Scott Frost was supposed to finally bring Nebraska back to relevance, but instead the Cornhuskers have been horrific this season. The preseason expectations were high, but Saturday's final-drive loss to woeful Purdue marked a new low point. A glass-half-full fan might hold out hope thanks to seven one-possession losses since the start of last season, but the lack of progress offers far more reason to think that Nebraska remains a long way off from its glory days. At Arizona, Kevin Sumlin was supposed to bring the high-powered offense that turned Johnny Manziel into a Heisman winner to the desert, where Khalil Tate awaited. That hasn't gone well, and Saturday's blowout home loss to Oregon State was among the most embarrassing defeats for the Wildcats in years. Chad Morris looks equally overmatched at Arkansas. The Razorbacks had arguably their best chance for an SEC win on Saturday, hosting Mississippi State. Instead, it was another blowout, 54-24, as Kylin Hill ran for 234 yards. Arkansas has lost 22 of its past 23 in conference play, including an 0-14 mark under Morris. Jeremy Pruitt, Joe Moorhead and Chip Kelly have all endured their share of criticism, and even Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M team hasn't managed to win its biggest games."
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: "It keeps getting worse for Arkansas and embattled coach Chad Morris, who has yet to win one of his 14 SEC games since being hired away from SMU prior to last season. The Razorbacks trailed Mississippi State 38-10 and allowed 398 yards of offense at halftime before limping to a 54-24 final. Mississippi State entered the weekend reeling from losing four in a row in the SEC. Meanwhile, Arkansas has suffered two 17-game SEC losing streaks, one currently active, since the 2012 season."
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "Yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s giant deal because it was the SEC East Game of the Year and a battle between two of 2019 college football’s biggest heavyweights. But it was a really big thing that Georgia beat Florida, and not the other way around. Had Florida won, it would’ve been close to a mortal lock to get into the SEC Championship at 11-1. It still has to play Vanderbilt, go to Missouri – that’s not a layup – and deal with a Taggart-less Florida State, but that’s all doable. Considering the Gators lost at LSU, a fun theoretical argument could’ve been had that they would’ve deserved to be in the CFP no matter if they had beaten Georgia, to go along with the win over Auburn. If the two losses were to LSU on the road and to the Alabama/LSU winner in the SEC Championship … In other words, had Florida won this weekend, it would’ve been GAME ON with a whole slew of wild College Football Playoff debates."
MEGAPHONE
"It was not an easy decision. You have to look at season-ticket sales, renewals, new tickets moving forward. Obviously those are tied to booster contributions to the annual fund. You're looking at the implications for concessions, parking, you look at that vis-a-vis the cost of a buyout, cost of a new coaching staff, you have to make a decision."
• Florida State athletic director David Coburn, on the decision to fire Taggart.