Tipsheet: Kentucky sinks, Northwestern rises in chaotic college hoops season

Playing college basketball amid a pandemic has produced some predictably unpredictable results.
Northwestern surged to first place in the conference after being picked dead last in the preseason poll. The Wildcats upset Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State to open league play. Say what?
Meanwhile the normally dominant Kentucky Wildcats have started the season 1-6, their worst beginning in modern times. Oh my.
This is what happens when programs dive into competition without the usual preparation time. Just ask Kentucky coach John Calipari.
After his team fell to Louisville 62-59 in a big rivalry game Saturday, Calipari cited the lack of team dissension on the bench as a sign of progress.
As you may recall, Calipari suspended Our Town’s Cam’Ron Fletcher for complaining about his lack of playing time. And Fletcher was not the only disgruntled player on the team.
“You know what was great about tonight? I could just coach,” Calipari told reporters after the game. “I didn’t have to hear anything, there was no back and forth, everybody listened. I was able to coach basketball. Did you notice I didn’t have frustration? Did you notice how much I was having fun? I didn’t have to worry about somebody going, ‘why did you take me out?’ That stuff is over, done.
“And guys listening to when we start coaching, there’s not an answer before we even say anything, all that is done. Now we have a chance to take this that next step. Some of the players, again, we got to take stock in, ‘why do we continue to beat ourselves with breakdowns. So why did you do this? Where was your mind?’ I believe a lot of it is, ‘how am I playing? And if I'm not playing well, I can’t concentrate.’ That means we still aren’t there to where we’re the team we need to be but we’re getting closer.”
Calipari believes his team can still pull itself together for SEC play.
“Everybody is going to say it’s over,” he said. “OK, I don’t believe it’s over. We haven’t played a league game yet, so I don’t believe it’s over. Let’s go do what we do, let’s keep coaching them. Our true fans, the fans that are really with these kids, keep cheering them on. You think they want to play like they’re playing, keep losing games like this? You’re crazy. They want to win every game, and they want to win it for you.
“I’m not budging, I’m not cracking. I’m hacked off, now. I’m not happy that we’re losing. You guys know me well enough, but I’ve got to worry about this team and where they are and where can I take them more than my ego about winning the game.”
Kentucky has played close games against good teams this season, so the Wildcats aren’t THAT far off.
“We have a chance to paint our own picture,” Calipari said. “We do, and what do we want to do? Where is the leadership on this team right now with a loss like that? We had our chances to win, just like Notre Dame, just like North Carolina, just like Kansas. We’ve had our chances, and we dropped them all.”
Here is what folks have been writing about these teams:
Jon Hale, Louisvillle Courier-Journal: “Counting a Calipari-coached UK team out of making a run before the new year seems silly based on recent history, but with Southeastern Conference play starting next week, Kentucky may have already dug too deep a hole to feel confident in earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Just two SEC teams were ranked in the most recent USA TODAY Coaches Poll, offering few chances for resume-building victories in conference play. An SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup with No. 10 Texas still looms in January, but nothing about Kentucky’s play so far suggests the Wildcats will be ready to compete with a team of that caliber in just a month. The struggles of the rest of the SEC at least make it plausible that Kentucky will win at least seven more times than it loses in its remaining games, thereby earning the .500 record needed to be eligible for an at-large bid, but anything short of a top-two finish in the SEC might not be enough to make a convincing case to the selection committee.”
Jack Baer, Yahoo! Sports: “One-and-done doesn’t just describe Kentucky’s preferred variety of recruit right now; it also sums up their record. The Wildcats fell to 1-6 on Saturday after a close loss to rival Louisville, falling 62-59 after an attempt at a game-tying 3-pointer from Brandon Boston Jr. clanked off the rim as the buzzer sounded. As a team, Kentucky shot only 34.5 percent from the field. The loss gives Kentucky much more than just the ignominy of falling to their in-state rival. The 1-6 record remains Kentucky’s worst since the 1926-27 season, and the team’s six-game losing streak is its longest under head coach John Calipari.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Saturday's loss gave Kentucky its first six-game losing streak since the 1988-89 season, while this is also the first 1-6 start by any SEC team since Ole Miss in 1989-90, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. Perhaps more concerning is the fact that no team that started a season with a 1-6 mark has ever received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “We knew Iowa would be one of the nation’s best teams — even if the Hawkeyes did give up 102 points in one loss and 99 in another. We knew Wisconsin was solid, and Illinois would be a contender, and Rutgers was on the move, and Minnesota and Michigan had new transfer faces who would help. We knew Michigan State would need some work — clearly so after starting 0-2 in the league and allowing a very unTom Izzo-like 53 and 52 percent shooting. But we also know he’ll probably fix the problem. We knew all that. But here’s one thing we didn’t know: When Christmas was over, Northwestern would be leading the league. Northwestern, the team picked in most predictions to finish last in the Big Ten. Northwestern, who went 8-23 last season, including 3-17 in the conference. Northwestern, who had not started 3-0 in Big Ten play in 53 years. But has now.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Northwestern was picked last in the Big Ten — not in the bottom half, not near the bottom, but absolutely dead last. And the Wildcats might still finish there. It remains early and the Big Ten is loaded — evidence being that 13 of the league's 14 teams are in the top 55 at KenPom. But, all that said, look at Northwestern! The Wildcats beat Ohio State 71-70 on Saturday to improve to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in the Big Ten. They also own wins over Michigan State and Indiana. Their lone loss is a one-point loss to Pitt. They are, at this moment, alone atop the Big Ten standings.”
Kevin Sweeney, SI.com: “The last time Northwestern beat a top-five team, Magic Johnson was the opposing team’s point guard. The Wildcats knocked off No. 4 Michigan State on Sunday night in Evanston in one of the biggest victories of the Chris Collins era, behind 30 points from sophomore guard Boo Buie. The Cats sprinted out to a 13-point halftime lead and never led by fewer than 10 in the second half, even threatening to run the Spartans out of the gym with a 21-point edge midway through the period. That’s quite the win to open Big Ten play for Northwestern, particularly considering they have gone 7–33 in the conference over the last two seasons.”
MEGAPHONE
“We’re hungry. Everyone thinks we can’t play, so we’re just in the state of mind where we’re going to play our game and know our capabilities and just show the rest of the world what we can do.”