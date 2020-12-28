Tipsheet: Kentucky sinks, Northwestern rises in chaotic college hoops season

“We have a chance to paint our own picture,” Calipari said. “We do, and what do we want to do? Where is the leadership on this team right now with a loss like that? We had our chances to win, just like Notre Dame, just like North Carolina, just like Kansas. We’ve had our chances, and we dropped them all.”

Jon Hale, Louisvillle Courier-Journal: “Counting a Calipari-coached UK team out of making a run before the new year seems silly based on recent history, but with Southeastern Conference play starting next week, Kentucky may have already dug too deep a hole to feel confident in earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Just two SEC teams were ranked in the most recent USA TODAY Coaches Poll, offering few chances for resume-building victories in conference play. An SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup with No. 10 Texas still looms in January, but nothing about Kentucky’s play so far suggests the Wildcats will be ready to compete with a team of that caliber in just a month. The struggles of the rest of the SEC at least make it plausible that Kentucky will win at least seven more times than it loses in its remaining games, thereby earning the .500 record needed to be eligible for an at-large bid, but anything short of a top-two finish in the SEC might not be enough to make a convincing case to the selection committee.”