Tipsheet: Kentucky sputters, boosters begin turning on Calipari

Remember when Kentucky ran roughshod over Southeastern Conference basketball?

That was quite a period. These days the Wildcats are just another good squad in the SEC, which placed five other teams in the Associated Press Top 25 this week.

Tennessee (No. 8), Alabama (No. 9), Arkansas (No. 10) and Mississippi State (No. 15) rank ahead of No. 19 Kentucky. And Auburn looms not far behind the Wildcats at No. 23.

The Wildcats delivered an especially flat performance against UCLA Saturday in New York City to the chagrin of their entitled fans.

“I'm disappointed that we lost but I'm also disappointed in plays that I thought we could make and some of the turnovers that I just thought were not necessary,” coach John Calipari said postgame.

“We're not a bad free-throw shooting team. We were today. But mental toughness comes into play in all that,” Calipari said. “You've just got to be tough enough to know, I'm going to the line. I'm making these. You can't go 5 for 13 from the line, not in a game like this. You can't go four front end one-and-one, so really you're 5 for 17. You don't have to make every free-throw, but you can't go those numbers.”

“That's a game you're trying to score 75, but you're gonna have to make some shots,” Calipari said. “Make a floater. I'll tell you what, they made a bunch of floaters. We missed every one."

Writing for 247 Sports, Chris Fisher offered this takedown of the Big Blue:

After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage.

And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on the verge of a bitter divorce.

It's not just Saturday night's loss to the No. 16 Bruins, who were fresh off dismantling a top-25 Maryland team on the road, to drop the Wildcats to 7-3 on the year. It's the cumulative effect of going 4-13 in its last 17 against Associated Press Top 25 opponents.

The loss to UCLA simply felt all too familiar. Trailing 55-53, Kentucky once again failed to perform down the stretch in a close game, missing its final 11 shots and going scoreless over the last 4:31.

Since signing his "lifetime" contract at the end of the 2018-19 season, Calipari dropped to 67-33 overall, 8-15 vs. ranked opponents, and 7-11 vs. non-conference Power 5 teams. During that span, Kentucky has zero NCAA Tournament wins and just one SEC Tournament victory and that came last season against Vanderbilt. Calipari followed up one of the worst seasons in UK basketball history in 2020-21 with perhaps the program's worst NCAA Tournament loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's last season.

Calipari's approval rating among UK fans is now at an all-time low now in his 14th season at the helm. And once you lose the fans, it's really hard to get them back. Now, it feels like even the most ardent of his supporters are now all the way out on Calipari.

“We'll get better, folks,” Calipari promised after the UCLA game. “We'll get better.”

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks are writing about SEC basketball

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Calipari entered this season under more scrutiny than he'd ever experienced as a college coach. Kentucky was a nine-win team two seasons ago, one of the worst years in the storied history of Big Blue Nation. Flatly unacceptable, COVID-impacted season or not. The Cats bounced back last season, getting a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a Naismith National Player of the Year performance out of Oscar Tshiebwe . . . only for that to be blown up by Saint Peter's in the first round. This brought urgency to Calipari's office in a way he'd never experienced before. It's not that his job's in danger. Of course it's not. But Kentucky fans hold their coach accountable as much, if not more, than any other base in college sports. Ten games in, it's hard to say there's a lot to feel cheery about. Kentucky continues to stumble against legitimate competition. A 7-3 record with the caveat of that mark including a 1-3 record against power-conference programs is not going to cut it. Calipari talked up his team's offensive prowess in the preseason. There was believable promise there. He recruited to improve UK's offensive blueprint. However, to this point, that proclamation is spotty at best. The Wildcats only managing 53 points against a good UCLA team playing three time zones away from where it will celebrate Christmas is alarming.”

Andy Katz, FoxSports.com: "Chris Jans has always been a winner. His teams at New Mexico State in the NCAA tournament were always a tough out. The Aggies should have taken out Auburn in the Tigers' 2019 run to the title game, but couldn't close the game. Last March, the Aggies knocked off UConn. So, it's no surprise he's having success in his first season at Mississippi State. But to be 11-0 is significant. The Bulldogs haven't played the toughest schedule, but they have taken care of business with their defense. They are stingy. Taking out Marquette and Utah, two teams that have had significant wins like beating Baylor and Arizona, respectively, were the turning point wins of the season. They came to Fort Myers in November where the Bulldogs only gave up 55 points to Marquette and a mere 49 to the Utes. Scoring has been a premium at times with the Bulldogs not eclipsing 60 in either game. Still, a road win at struggling Minnesota a few weeks later proved that they simply take care of what is ahead of them. They are winning the games they should if they are going to be an SEC title contender. Playing Drake and then opening the SEC against Alabama and at Tennessee will set the bar. Western Kentucky transfer Tolu Smith has been a difference-maker. The 6-11 big can control the paint and be disruptive at the defensive end. Memphis transfer D.J. Jeffries seems seems to have found a second home with the Bulldogs and become the effective scorer he was billed to be when he arrived on the scene. Senior transfers Deshawn Davis (Oregon State) and Will McNair Jr. (New Mexico State) have answered the call by being productive. Jans worked the transfer portal exceptionally well and has a squad that should at the very least be an NCAA tournament team and get a decent seed.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Of the seven Kansas players who saw more than five minutes in the 2022 national championship win over North Carolina, only two returned for the 2022-23 season. Out the door went first-round picks Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun and three other veterans. So it's fairly remarkable that Bill Self has the Jayhawks back in the top five -- and, after their demolition of Indiana, back on the shortlist of teams that can cut down the nets in a few months. Kansas has looked as impressive as any team in the country since losing to Tennessee in the Bahamas on the day after Thanksgiving. The Jayhawks are 4-0 since that defeat, winning those four games by an average of 27 points. They have two bonafide studs in Jalen Wilson, one of the nation's biggest breakout stars, and Gradey Dick, one of the nation's best freshmen. Kevin McCullar Jr. is a versatile, two-way player. Dajuan Harris Jr. is an incredibly underrated point guard at both ends of the floor: he has 35 assists to just seven turnovers in his last four games. And K.J. Adams Jr. 's toughness, along with four straight double-figure scoring games, has allowed Self to utilize his small-ball lineup to such success. Can Kansas repeat? Men's college basketball hasn't seen back-to-back champions since Florida in 2006 and 2007, and Kansas won't be favored to do so. But the Jayhawks look like they will be a factor come late March and early April once again.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Time for some Connecticut men’s basketball trivia. What did the Huskies do in the 16 years from 1999-2014? Win four national championships, and advance to a fifth Final Four. What have they done in the eight years since? Win one NCAA tournament game. Which is why the current rankings are so significant in Storrs, and so is this question. Connecticut is No. 2, but should the Huskies be No. 1? You could certainly make a case after their latest tour de rout. They visited Hinkle Fieldhouse and pounded Butler 68-46, moving them to 12-0, all dozen victories by double digits. Five unbeatens remain but only Connecticut has yet to be pushed to the wire at least once. All the UConn weaponry was on display Saturday, starting with the ferocity on the boards that can create extra shots and sap a team. The Huskies out-rebounded the Bulldogs 54-30 — 18-4 on the offensive end — and outscored them 14-2 in second-chance points.”

MEGAPHONE

“Tough loss, tough for all of us. I feel our guys did a great job of fighting back and gave us a chance to win the basketball game. I'm so proud of them for that effort and just a tough way to go down. A guy throws in one at the buzzer from almost half court. That's basketball. We have to learn from it. I think there's a lot of teachable moments from this game, and we'll continue to get better.”

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins, after his team’s loss to Missouri.