Tipsheet: Kershaw, Dodgers edge closer to overdue playoff glory

Dayn Perry , CBSSports.com : “He flashed better fastball velocity than he did in his NLCS Game 1 start, when his ongoing back issues were flaring up. However, he struggled with his command early, particularly of his slider. In the first, Kershaw allowed a hit and a walk but was able to escape trouble. That lack of slider command was short-lived, as he found his feel for the pitch in the second inning and leaned heavily on it the rest of the way . . . Kershaw wound up getting 11 swinging strikes on his slider and 19 swings and misses overall, which are both highly impressive totals. In all it was a three-pitch attack for Kershaw, as his 78 pitches broke down into 35 sliders, 31 fastballs, and 12 curves. Given how sharp his command was after the first, that mix kept Tampa Bay hitters off balance almost all night.”

Tom Verducci, SI.com: “The body-crushing workouts between starts, the scowls that followed even victories because perfection had not been achieved, the 89 mph fastball, the hangdog look of another October game that got away … all of it belong to another version of Clayton Kershaw, not the one who took the mound in World Series Game 1 Tuesday night. Without compromising any of his famed competitive streak, there is a lightness about Kershaw these days. And he and the Dodgers are much better for it. He is 32 years old, with more postseason starts, 29, than any pitcher who never won the World Series. But the Sisyphean complex is gone. More evolved than transformed, more zen than burdened, Kershaw continued his breakthrough postseason with six efficient, even placid innings against Tampa Bay. He threw only 78 pitches, 68% of which were strikes. Kershaw would have pitched more, but the rolling juggernaut that are the Dodgers kept piling up tack-on runs . . . There it was after the game: a big, wide smile. And why not? Kershaw’s work to improve his velocity and to soften the edges of his personal game are paying off. You probably have not heard this before, but Kershaw is owning October. He is 3-1 in four starts this postseason with a 2.88 ERA with only three walks and 30 strikeouts. Only two other pitchers won three games in one postseason with no more than three walks and at least 30 strikeouts: Josh Beckett in 2007 and Cliff Lee in 2010.”