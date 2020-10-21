Tipsheet: Kershaw, Dodgers edge closer to overdue playoff glory

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw allowed himself to peak ahead Tuesday night.
After the Dodgers stepped on the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 in Game 1 of the World Series, Kershaw imagined what a long-awaited World Championship would feel like for him and his team.
“It's hard not to think about winning. It's hard not to think about what that might feel like,” he told reporters. “But I think what I have to do, what we have to do as a team, is just tomorrow. Just constantly keep putting in your brain, ‘win tomorrow, win tomorrow, win tomorrow.’ When you do that three more times, then you can think about it all you want.
“It is hard not to let that creep in, but I know that I'm going to pitch again this series and I know that we've got three more games to win. And that starts with tomorrow.”
Kershaw has suffered more than his share of postseason torment. He has long been the poster boy for a big-spending franchise that hasn't sealed the deal.
The Dodgers have won not a World Series since 1988. Along the way, the Cardinals added to their torment.
But now the Dodgers have a juggernaut. They broke the spell the scrappy Rays have held on this postseason and they are even more confident they can finish the job.
Can they be beat?
“If we play at our best, no,” Kershaw said. “I think we are the best team, and I think our clubhouse believes that. There's going to be certain times where we get beat, that happens. But as a collective group, if everybody's doing what they're supposed to be doing and playing the way they're supposed to, I don't see how that can happen.”
Kershaw had no trouble mustering his game face for the Series opener.
“Yeah, I noticed it in the bullpen,” catcher Austin Barnes said. “He kind of turned it on in the bullpen. I love when he gets there. He’s always intense, but he really wanted to come out here and throw well and set the tone for us -- and that’s exactly what he did. He really set the tone, he was efficient, and he was going after hitters."
Kershaw came into the game overthrowing his sliders in the first inning.
“I was fortunate to make it through that first. I was bouncing my slider at like 48 feet,” he said.
“We talked after that inning. He said he would find it, and he did,” Barnes said.
“Well, I don’t really have an alternative,” Kershaw said. “I kind of have to figure it out.”
Once Kershaw settled in and the Dodgers started scoring runs, the game turned hard against the Rays. Afterward, Kershaw offered some words to live by:
“When you’re on a great team, it makes it easier to have success.’’
Here is what folk were writing about this:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Kershaw, the greatest pitcher of his generation with three Cy Young awards and a career 2.43 ERA, has had his future Hall of Fame career scarred only by the ordinariness of his postseason. He had made 35 postseason appearances in his career, including 28 starts, but was just 11-12 with a 4.31 ERA, and a 5.40 ERA in five World Series appearances. Then, along came this night. His slider, which had abandoned him in the biggest moments, was back. His fastball had life. His curveball was breaking. The Rays swung and missed 19 times against him, with the 50% strikeout rate the highest in any start of his career. The last 18 batters he faced, he retired 17 of them, with only Kevin Kiermaier’s solo homer the only blemish. He joined Justin Verlander as the only pitchers in postseason history to strike out 200 batters. Funny how pitching for the most talented team in baseball -- only the fourth in the divisional era to have three former MVPs on a World Series team --- can relax a pitcher. He no longer has the burden of having to carry the entire team. Simply, he can just go back to being himself, and watch his teammates work their magic, with the Dodgers becoming only the second team to score eight or more runs against the Ray since Aug. 14.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “He flashed better fastball velocity than he did in his NLCS Game 1 start, when his ongoing back issues were flaring up. However, he struggled with his command early, particularly of his slider. In the first, Kershaw allowed a hit and a walk but was able to escape trouble. That lack of slider command was short-lived, as he found his feel for the pitch in the second inning and leaned heavily on it the rest of the way . . . Kershaw wound up getting 11 swinging strikes on his slider and 19 swings and misses overall, which are both highly impressive totals. In all it was a three-pitch attack for Kershaw, as his 78 pitches broke down into 35 sliders, 31 fastballs, and 12 curves. Given how sharp his command was after the first, that mix kept Tampa Bay hitters off balance almost all night.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “The body-crushing workouts between starts, the scowls that followed even victories because perfection had not been achieved, the 89 mph fastball, the hangdog look of another October game that got away … all of it belong to another version of Clayton Kershaw, not the one who took the mound in World Series Game 1 Tuesday night. Without compromising any of his famed competitive streak, there is a lightness about Kershaw these days. And he and the Dodgers are much better for it. He is 32 years old, with more postseason starts, 29, than any pitcher who never won the World Series. But the Sisyphean complex is gone. More evolved than transformed, more zen than burdened, Kershaw continued his breakthrough postseason with six efficient, even placid innings against Tampa Bay. He threw only 78 pitches, 68% of which were strikes. Kershaw would have pitched more, but the rolling juggernaut that are the Dodgers kept piling up tack-on runs . . . There it was after the game: a big, wide smile. And why not? Kershaw’s work to improve his velocity and to soften the edges of his personal game are paying off. You probably have not heard this before, but Kershaw is owning October. He is 3-1 in four starts this postseason with a 2.88 ERA with only three walks and 30 strikeouts. Only two other pitchers won three games in one postseason with no more than three walks and at least 30 strikeouts: Josh Beckett in 2007 and Cliff Lee in 2010.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “The game looks for a place to go on nights such as these, late in October, when there are a couple teams left and just a few dozen men to choose from. The top step of one dugout or the other, sometimes. The arm of a lefty with a past whose heart beats slow. Maybe it waits on the random bat barrel, just for the fun of it, to keep the conversation vigorous. Or, it just goes to the best player on the field. It goes to Mookie Betts. He’ll make the catch hanging in the air. He’ll outrun the baseball to a base. He’ll hit a ball over the fence. In what they’ll call a team game and then go stand by themselves for hours at a time, it is Betts who makes them all better. At the end of a season in which in-game technology had to be minimized in order to save the sport from itself, it was Betts, the guy who played the angles, who was clever, who seemingly saw it before it happened, who was breathtaking . . . To the question of why the Dodgers have not won a championship in 32 years and how they could possibly win so many division titles lately and still be polishing a trophy from 1988, a reasonable answer through one short season followed by one crowded October is, well, they’ve never had Mookie Betts before.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday was the Mookie Betts show. Clayton Kershaw earned a Best Supporting Actor statuette, and sundry other Dodgers earned their scale, but Betts, on baseball's biggest stage, surrounded by some of its best players, managed to differentiate himself. He married the game of [Babe] Ruth's era with its modern version. His dynamism overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Rays, just as it did the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, just as it did all season, just as it has for a half-decade . . . When the Dodgers traded outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop prospect Jeter Downs for Betts and David Price in February, they did so with Tuesday night in mind. The Dodgers lost the World Series in 2017 and '18. They built a player-development juggernaut, could spend money to match any team and still didn't win. Betts was the separator.”
MEGAPHONE
“You can appreciate and totally see why he’s heading to the Hall of Fame one day, whenever he’s done.”
Rays manager Kevin Cash, on Kershaw.
