Tipsheet: Kill's head coaching comeback getting results at New Mexico State

Jerry Kill is back to doing what he does – winning football games where victories haven’t come easily.

He is 4-5 in his first season guiding New Mexico State, which is playing as a independent school this before joining Conference USA. The Aggies come into Saturday’s game at Missouri with their first three-game winning streak since the 2017 season. They rolled to consecutive victories over New Mexico (21-9), UMass (23-13) and Lamar (51-14).

They have won four of their last five games, including a 45-26 victory over Hawaii. The Aggies have won four or more games just three times since 2007.

“I’ve been here for a while and this is the biggest change I’ve seen,” defensive end Lama Lavea told The Round Up. “Especially with coach Kill coming in and with this new staff as well. It’s a great feeling. This is the most wins I’ve gotten since I’ve been here.”

This is just what Kill does. He did it Saginaw Valley State. He did it at SIU Carbondale, after a two-year layover at Emporia State. He did it at Northern Illinois while battling kidney cancer.

Kill did it at Minnesota, too, until a series of serious epilepsy seizures forced him to retire from head coaching in 2015. He stayed around the game as a consultant for Bill Snyder at Kansas State, then as an offensive coordinator at Rutgers.

He resurfaced as an administrator, taking charge of the SIU Carbondale athletic department in 2018 during challenging times at the school.

Ah, but football called him back and his improved health allowed him to return to coaching the next year, first as an aide at Virginia Tech and then at TCU under coach Gary Patterson.

Kill took over as interim coach when Patterson got clipped, then he took on the big challenge at New Mexico State. He was wooed by athletic director Mario Moccia, a former AD at SIU Carbondale and former associate AD at Missouri.

“Mario was my athletic director at Southern Illinois,” Kill told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “He wanted me. And I want to give it one more shot. If I can't do it, can't coach differently than in the past, if I can't keep delegating so it's not as hard on me physically, then I can't do it.”

USA Today summed up bleak scenario Kill faced:

In its history dating to 1894, only two NMSU head coaches out of 35 have won more than 25 games at the school. Since 1972, NMSU also has had 10 non-interim head coaches before Kill, nine of whom were fired. The other coach – DeWayne Walker – quit to take an assistant coaching job in the NFL in January 2013 after posting a 10-40 record in four seasons.

In short order, Kill began changing the culture.

“I feel like it says that we are learning how to win,” Aggies defensive lineman Izaiah Reed told the Las Cruces Sun News after his team stepped on Lamar. “Games like that, it's really easy to play down to the competition, but we have been focusing on it and Coach Kill has been expressing to us that any team on any given Saturday can beat anybody. We have been really focused and locked in. I think that's huge and shows the growth of our football team.”

So Truman should not expect the Aggies to just roll over Saturday night in Columbia. Kill and his team have come too far for that.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Ivan Maisel, On3.com: “We pause in the excitement of a championship chase to bring you – everyone sigh in unison – Week 12. Two weeks remaining in the college football regular season, and what do we have? We have no pennant race in the SEC. We have no pennant race in the ACC. We have one sideline open in the Big 12 Championship Game. We have the top two teams in the College Football Playoff rankings looking as if they can lose a game without losing their place in the bracket. Thank goodness for the Big Ten West, a sentence written by no one ever. There’s a chance for a five-way tie in the Forsaken Division. Hold my Gatorade, says the Pac-12. Not only could five teams ranked in the top 17 finish tied for the regular-season title with a 7-2 conference record – it’s not that outlandish a scenario, either – but they’re having a tournament this weekend: No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA, and No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon. That’s how a college football season should end, calling up tiebreakers on your browser. We’re supposed to be producing all the outlandish scenarios that could send the CFP officials into paroxysms of panic. All we have on that aisle this year is the possibility that the SEC could put three teams into the playoff.”

Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “We have reached the penultimate week of the college football regular season. Where does the time go? With the conclusion of the 2022 campaign on the horizon, Week 12 provides SEC fans with a nice little warm-up for what should be a great slate of pivotal rivalry games next week. No. 1 Georgia will travel to Lexington to take on a reeling Kentucky team that would love nothing more than to play spoiler in the Bulldogs' quest to finish the regular season undefeated for the second straight season. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Will Levis, who is regarded by some as one of the top quarterbacks available in next year's NFL Draft. Elsewhere, No. 5 Tennessee has no margin for error if it is going to remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Volunteers will travel to South Carolina in search of style points against coach Shane Beamer's Gamecocks.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “New Mexico, UMass, Lamar. A win is a win is a win, but Missouri is just a wee bit stronger than the teams New Mexico State has been able to hang with. It might not have seemed like it after allowing 724 yards of Tennessee offense, but the Mizzou D really is terrific. It allowed fewer than 300 yards in four straight SEC games before dealing with the Vols. The front should live in the New Mexico State backfield, the run D will be a brick wall, and the O won’t turn the ball over enough – possibly not at all – to give New Mexico State any easy breaks.”

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “There are 2 things I want to know about [Eli] Drinkwitz’s 2-year extension he signed. One is whether the buyout changed, or if it was similar to what we saw with Dan Mullen’s post-Year 3 extension/raise at Florida that kept the buyout the same while raising the base salary. I’d also love to know if the contract was signed with an agreement that Drinkwitz will bring in someone to call plays. I bet it did. Drinkwitz can see the writing on the wall. His offense isn’t working. He has yet to develop a quarterback, and if not for the heroics of Larry Rountree and Tyler Badie, his offense would’ve been Vandy levels of awful through 3 years.”

Pat Forde, SI.com: “Very much out of the blue and unsupported by on-field performance, Mizzou agreed to a raise and a two-year extension for Drinkwitz that was announced Nov. 5. His salary was bumped from $4 million to $6 million, despite a record of 15–16 to that point (with one-third of those victories coming against non–Power 5 competition). Suitably inspired, Missouri has since lost to Kentucky and Tennessee to drop to 4–6 on the season. It needs to beat New Mexico State and Arkansas to attain eligibility for a bowl game that will excite no one. If you want to dream up a scenario in which there was some market competition for Drinkwitz, it’s this: North Carolina State loses Dave Doeren to Nebraska (or elsewhere), and the Wolfpack come after their onetime offensive coordinator to fill that opening. But it’s hard to imagine why NC State would want to order that particular Drink. Drinkwitz should get a fourth season at Mizzou in 2023, but anything beyond that should be contingent upon significant progress. And now it’s become much more expensive to dismiss him if need be next year.”

Tom VanHaaren, ESPN.com: “Illinois got off to a hot start, going 7-1 before dropping its past two games against Michigan State and Purdue. A big part of the team's success has come from running back Chase Brown, who leads all FBS running backs with 1,442 yards. He is averaging 5.15 yards per carry and has seven rushing touchdowns on the season. Unfortunately for Illinois, Brown went down with an injury in the last game against Purdue. He hasn't been ruled out against Michigan, but his status is still in doubt . . . Michigan's defense already ranks No. 1 in rush yards allowed per game, giving up only 72.7 yards. The team is No. 3 in yards allowed per rush and No. 3 in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up only three touchdowns on the ground. That will make the challenge of playing 10-0 Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, even more difficult if Brown isn't able to play.”

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: “Let's face it — Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have taken advantage of a favorable schedule by SEC standards this season. They've lost the two toughest games they've played and have no wins over teams currently ranked inside the selection committee's top 25 entering Week 12. That's not meant to discredit another banner year for a program gunning for its second consecutive 10-win regular season for the first time in history, but the point stands. When your best win of the season as an SEC program is likely Troy, the sparkling record may not be as strong as it looks.”

Chris Low, ESPN.com: “It wasn't too long ago that this game looked like it could be one of Georgia's most daunting challenges in getting through the regular season unbeaten. That was before Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was injured, before it became apparent that Kentucky simply couldn't protect Levis and before Levis saw his struggles go from bad to worse. Georgia, 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, is second nationally in scoring defense, allowing 11.6 points per game. The Dawgs have allowed just nine touchdowns on defense, and three of those came in the fourth quarter when the outcome was all but decided. Kentucky, meanwhile, has scored more than 21 points on offense against an SEC opponent only once -- a 27-17 win over Mississippi State. In the Wildcats' past three games, they've managed a total of five touchdowns. In other words, this one looks like a mismatch, at least on paper, especially with Kentucky limping into the game having lost to Vanderbilt 24-21 last week at home. The Commodores had lost 26 straight SEC games before knocking off the Wildcats . . . Kentucky was ranked No. 20 in the AP preseason poll, and expectations were soaring after the Wildcats won 10 games a year ago. And while the defense has played well enough in most games to give them a chance to win, the offense has been particularly sloppy in the red zone (ranked 99th nationally) and stopped itself repeatedly with sacks, penalties and turnovers.”

MEGAPHONE

“That's obviously a ridiculous question. You know that unless I plan to spend some money, but I'll tell you what. You go ahead and mail me a check. I think $30,000 will cover it although I would want to check the market first. You go ahead and mail me the check, and I'll give you one heck of an answer.”

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, declining a media request to comment on SEC officiating.