Tipsheet: Kim English experiences highs and lows as first-year head coach

Andy Katz , FoxSports.com : “The Aggies were hardly a team of note in the SEC in the preseason or even during non-conference play. They had a legit shot to take down Wisconsin in Las Vegas in the first round of the Maui Invitational, but couldn’t hold a lead. They went on to win the final two games of the event over Butler and Notre Dame, and the only blemish since that Wisconsin loss was a four-point neutral-court loss to TCU. The Aggies took down Arkansas and Ole Miss at home, before notching an impressive road win over Missouri. We will find out where the Aggies stand this week, with Kentucky on Wednesday and a visit to Arkansas on Saturday before LSU in Baton Rouge the following week.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “The last time Murray State and/or Belmont didn't win the regular-season championship in the Ohio Valley Conference was 2009, so these two programs' head-to-head matchups matter a bit more than other mid-major rivalries. It's also why Murray State's 82-60 blowout win at Belmont on Saturday is so crucial, and positions (coach Matt) McMahon and his Racers as the league favorite moving forward. Murray State once again has a slew of shot-making guards who can make plays: Justice Hill had eight 3s and 36 points on Saturday, while proven stud Tevin Brown had an efficient 18 points on 10 shots. Six-foot-ten KJ Williams gives the Racers legitimate size down low. He notched three double-doubles in a row before settling for 13 points and five boards against Belmont, and also helped limit the Bruins' Nick Muszynski to 12 points. Belmont had its worst 3-point shooting game of the season and was held to just 0.91 points per possession. Some of the credit for Murray State's road performance also goes to McMahon, who prepared this team effectively in nonconference play, scheduling three true road games and playing in an MTE in Florida. The Racers won at Memphis in early December and also hung with Auburn for 25 minutes before losing right before Christmas.”