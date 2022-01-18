Tipsheet: Kim English experiences highs and lows as first-year head coach

In their dreams, many Missouri fans project Kim English as the basketball program’s long-range savior.
But in the meantime English is enduring some harsh realities during his first season as George Mason’s head coach.
The personable English, 32, kept a high profile while playing for the Tigers during better times. He was a media darling and fan favorite.
After playing professional basketball, including a stint with the Detroit Pistons, he started checking boxes as an assistant coach at Tulsa, Colorado and Tennessee.
He star kept rising as he climbed the coaching ladder. He drew praise for his ability to recruit top players and then relate to them once they join the team.
That landed him his gig at George Mason, where he earns $925,000 coaching in the Atlantic 10. He earned some headlines with a 71-66 upset of Maryland, a stunner that helped force Terps coach Mark Turgeon out the door in midseason.
“That’s what he came here to do — to build this program up and win games like this,” said George Mason wing player D’Shawn Schwartz, who transferred to the school from Colorado.
George Mason also won at Georgia and the Patriots took a good run at Kansas before falling 76-67.
But . . .
The Patriots, 7-7, also suffered a five-game losing streak against the likes of South Dakota State and Old Dominion.
They lost key recruit Cameron Walker to criminal charges of murder and attempt to commit armed robbery in Georgia shortly after he signed with the school in November.
COVID-19 hit George Mason hard, prompting the cancelation of a game at Wisconsin and the postponement of five A-10 games.
And in just their second game since Dec. 21, the Patriots suffered a painful 77-76 loss at George Washington Monday. George Mason played without leading scoring Josh Oduro, who is out with a leg injury, but GW was missing three starters.
“Obviously this was a tough, tough, tough loss in a game of runs and ebbs and flows,” said. “It was good to be out here playing basketball again, putting things in perspective.
"But it's a disappointing loss, even without Josh Oduro. They were without guys as well. They made the plays down at the end. They stayed true to who they are. They're a team that gambles and goes for steals. They were fortunate to get some of those, and I think it was lack of sureness on our end, some shot selection things late in the game. Then it comes down to playing defense."
English is gaining valuable seasoning while dealing with the ups and downs of mid-major head coaching. How he hands this turbulence could determine how quickly he rises to the power conference level.
Some Missouri fans will be tracking his every move.
MEGAPHONE
“That is the atmosphere and the environment that I want to create. I would love for this place to be the place where Black lawyers … D.C. entertainment … doctors … entrepreneurs … businessmen, whatever it is — this is their spot where they come to connect, watch a great product, network. That’s the culture that I’d like to be here. That’s kind of the vision when I’m thinking about it.”
Howard coach Kenneth Blakeney, on hosting Notre Dame in a showcase game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.