While the Cardinals continue to exercise their trademark patience, other teams continue with winter makeovers.
The cost-conscious Cleveland Indians offloaded starting pitcher Corey Kluber with a classic sell-low move, opting to dump his $17.5 million salary on the Texas Rangers without waiting to see if he can come back from a broken arm.
The Rangers, seemingly always on the hunt for more pitching, took on that risk.
Will the Indians take the Next Step and move shortstop Francisco Lindor to, say, the Los Angeles Dodgers for a bunch of long-term assets? Stay tuned.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks, of all teams, decided to gamble on the downside of starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner's career with a five-year, $85 million contract.
While Bumgarner failed to hit the $100 million mark with this contract, he did get five years despite experiencing a decline in velocity in recent seasons. He also landed in his favored destination.
MadBum would have been an excellent fit in the STL for a season or two, but five years? The Cardinals weren't going there.
So their quest to add pitching insurance continues.
Here is what folks were writing about these latest moves:
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: "Bumgarner's $85 million contract is the second largest by total value in Diamondbacks history. The only contract that was larger was Zack Greinke's $206.5 million free-agent deal during the 2015 offseason. Arizona traded Greinke to the Houston Astros at last season's July 31 trade deadline. Following the mega deals of Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Zack Wheeler, it did seem like Bumgarner's price was going to hit the nine-figure mark. He was reportedly seeking a five-year pact worth $100 million. The final deal ($17 million AAV) is likely to leave Giants fans -- who had hoped for Bumgarner to finish his career with the club that drafted him -- frustrated after San Francisco's unwillingness to push harder for the franchise legend considering the contract is affordable."
Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic: "A source close to Bumgarner says the Diamondbacks were his No. 1 choice, provided they could pay him at an appropriate level . . . Bumgarner has horses in the Phoenix area and loves it there. For Bumgarner, an individualist who cares little about public perception, that and the solid five-year offer were enough. That, and this — the Diamondbacks repeatedly have demonstrated that they will not enter a full rebuild, continuing to compete even as they lost players such as Paul Goldschmidt, A.J. Pollock and Zack Greinke to free agency or trades. The addition of Bumgarner gives Arizona the ability to trade lefty Robbie Ray, but that will not be a concession, either. Bumgarner’s former team, the Giants, wants to accomplish the same trick, but has yet to show it can pull off the feat as well as the Diamondbacks have. If the Giants engaged Bumgarner, it doesn’t appear to have been very serious. And now the Giants will have to face him multiple times each season as a division rival. Not a pleasant place to be."
Keith Law, ESPN.com: "The Cleveland Indians continue to tear down the roster that won 93 games in 2019 after winning three straight AL Central titles, trading away Corey Kluber at the lowest point in his value, while the Texas Rangers add a potential ace with several risk factors around his health and effectiveness as they try to compete in what might be the majors' toughest division this year. Kluber won the AL Cy Young Award in 2017, and was pretty close to that level for most of 2018, but he didn't look quite like himself in the 2018 postseason and was a disaster for seven starts in 2019 before a line drive off the bat of Brian Anderson fractured his forearm, ending his season. Even before that injury, Kluber wasn't right, with hitters making higher-quality contact and putting the ball in the air against him at a greater rate than they had in any previous season. His velocity has dropped across the board over the last five years, but the decrease from 2018 to 2019 was modest enough that it seems unlikely to be the entire explanation for his struggles. I'd be more concerned with the loss of movement on his four-seamer and cutter, the latter being one of his two out pitches in his peak (along with his curveball), which I think ties in to the way hitters were able to elevate the ball against him. The Happy Fun Ball of 2019 probably didn't help him, but that merely accelerated a trend in those two pitches that started in 2017. His curveball, on the other hand, moved far less horizontally and vertically in 2019, and if I'm looking for reasons to be optimistic about Kluber, that might be No. 1 on the list -- a more neutral-playing baseball might restore the bite on his curveball. The overall trend of declining velocity, however, is a real concern."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "Kluber will be 34 in April and is due about $36 million over the next two seasons. While these facts are not barriers to tomorrow in some places, they can be in places such as Cleveland, where the next man to go just might be Francisco Lindor, the shortstop and effervescent face of that Indians revival. A general manager who has engaged the Indians in the matters of available All-Star pitchers and shortstops said Sunday he did not believe the trade of Kluber necessarily would lead to a trade of Lindor and, indeed, said he was 'skeptical' the Indians would deal Lindor this winter. That does not mean Lindor will not be traded, only that the first half of the offseason has perhaps not revealed an urgency to do so. Not yet. Lindor is due to become a free agent after the 2021 season. Meantime, the Indians – president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, general manager Mike Chernoff – have shown a nice touch in the matter of remodeling while maintaining relevance. The (Trevor) Bauer trade came in the middle of their division race with the Twins (and not long after Bauer hucked a baseball over the center-field fence in a dramatic fit.) The Kluber trade, according to sources, brought a return of right-hander Emmanuel Clase, the 21-year-old reliever with the triple-digit fastball, and outfielder Delino DeShields Jr."
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "Given that Kluber's injuries weren't structural, it certainly is a worthwhile gamble for the Rangers. If he's bad again, the commitment is only for one season. Having already signed free agents Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles, the Rangers can run a top five of (Mike) Minor, (Lance) Lynn, Kluber, Gibson and Lyles, with Kolby Allard, Brock Burke and Ariel Jurado in reserve. If Kluber bounces back, and Minor (7.8 bWAR, 4.2 fWAR) and Lynn (7.6 bWAR, 6.8 fWAR) repeat their career seasons or at least come close, this has the potential to be one of the better rotations in the league. Kluber must be viewed as a question mark, however, and even if the Indians really like Clase, the return suggests there wasn't much interest out there in Kluber, and teams weren't willing to give up much value in addition to absorbing his salary. DeShields is a plus defender in center but owns a career 76 OPS+, including 72 last season, which ranked 201st out of 207 batters with at least 400 plate appearances. He's hardly the solution to Cleveland's search for outfield help, and DeShields/Clase is far less of a return than the Indians would have received last offseason, when they were also shopping Kluber and may have received a package from the Dodgers that included Alex Verdugo."
Matt Martell, SI.com: "If the Rangers’ goal was not just to build a contender but to truly make a splash this offseason to generate excitement for the opening of the new Globe Life Park, Kluber was the perfect way to do it without promising anyone a quarter-billion dollars. Now, they still in theory have the resources to sign Josh Donaldson to play third base—unless he really is out of their price range—and/or another impact, middle-of-the-order bat. They’re still at least a few hitters away from being on the offensive level of the Astros, A’s and even the Angels after they added (Anthony) Rendon. But there is a blueprint for the Rangers to get there, and now that their rotation is set, they can completely devote their attention to improving their lineup."
