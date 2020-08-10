Tipsheet: Koepka talks big, then crumbles at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka felt pretty cocky heading into the final round of the PGA Championship.
Dustin Johnson held a one-stroke lead on the field, but Koepka didn’t seem worried. “A lot of guys on the leaderboard I don’t think have won [a major],” Koepka said. “I guess D.J. has only won one. I don’t know the other guys that are up there.”
That prompted this rebuke from Rory McIlroy:
"If he's trying to play mind games, he's trying to do it to the wrong person. I don't think D.J. really gives much of a concern.
“I try to respect everyone out here. Everyone is a great player. If you've won a major championship, you're a hell of a player. Doesn't mean you've only won one: you've won one, and you've had to do a lot of good things to do that.
"I mean, sort of hard to knock a guy who's got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has.''
Ah, but Koepka doesn’t mind irritating his foes. That comes with his confident mindset.
"I like my chances,” Koepka said Saturday. “When I've been in this position before, I've capitalized.
“I'm playing good. We'll see.''
Yes, we saw.
While Johnson and the no-names remained steady Sunday, Koepka blew up -- shooting four-over 74 on a course that featured friendly pin placements.
Meanwhile rising star Collin Morikawa fired a 64 to finish 13-under and edge Johnson and Paul Casey by two strokes.
After his own collapse, Koepka mustered praise for Morikawa. who played collegiately at the University of California before turning pro last year.
"He's a hell of a player," Koepka said. "He's really good. You see these guys coming out of college now, they are ready to win. I think of that group, him, Matt Wolff, Viktor Hovland, it's impressive what they do. They come out of college and they're ready to play out here. Hats off to him."
Here is what folks wrote about this splendid tournament:
Megan Schuster, The Ringer: “Coming into the week, if you had told me that Brooks would be within spitting distance of the leader on Sunday, I would have sent my life savings to Vegas and bet it all on him to win. That’s what he’s done in four majors in the last three years, after all, and even in the ones he couldn’t close out—like the 2019 Masters and U.S. Open — he was in the hunt until the end. Whether Sunday’s issues were caused by something physical —his trainer walked with him over the weekend and could be seen stretching him out multiple times on the course — or something mental, this was a rare lapse from Brooks. And I don’t think he’ll be talking (stuff) about anyone but himself, at least for the next few days.”
Kyle Porter, CBSSports.com: “For most of the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship, the leaderboard in San Francisco looked like rush-hour traffic in a California city about 400 miles to the south. There were seemingly more golfers scrapping for that "1." next to their name than missed the cut earlier this week. In the end, the best iron player in the world emerged by using, of all things, his driver. Collin Morikawa joined Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only 23-year-old winners of the PGA Championship in its history. And he did so by shooting a stunning 6-under 64 on Sunday at TPC Harding Park to finish 65-64 on the weekend, the lowest score over the final 36 holes by a winner in major championship history (129). Morikawa . . . stands out as a flusher of the golf ball among a vast sea of them. The first time you see it, well . . . you know. There are whispers in the industry that he is the best iron player on the PGA Tour since Woods made his debut. Morikawa's swing can (and did) go toe-to-toe with Adam Scott's on Saturday in Round 3 when Morikawa shot 65 to play his way into one of the final few pairings in Sunday's final round. That Saturday 65 included just two bogeys, and he played the last four holes in 3 under. The momentum carried into a Sunday that he'll remember for a long time.”
Bob Harig, ESPN.com: “The shot elicited barely a whimper, a smattering of cheers and claps reminiscent of his college days at nearby Cal, but it was one that deserved the kind of delirium you expect in such moments on golf's biggest stage. Collin Morikawa will have to settle for the shot seen -- but not heard -- around the world, an epic driver to the 16th green Sunday at TPC Harding Park that set up an eagle putt and a 2-shot victory at the PGA Championship. There might not have been any noise, but Morikawa loudly announced himself to the masses with that shot while forging ahead of a packed leaderboard to become a winner at golf's first major championship of the pandemic-plagued 2020 season. Imagine the scene in normal times . . . Think of the massive galleries at Bellerive two years ago or all the bellowing New Yorkers a year ago at Bethpage Black. Morikawa would have gone deaf. The decibels would've been ear-shattering. Instead, there was no way that he could know that the ball cozied up 7 feet from the cup, as spectators were not permitted because of the coronavirus pandemic, and only a few dozen volunteers and media people were on the course.”
Jay Busbee, Yahoo! Sports: “The 16th hole at TPC Harding Park curves gently to the right, a short par 4 made more difficult by the swirling crosswinds off the Pacific and the gargantuan Monterey cypresses that line the fairway. On Sunday, the pin stood 294 yards from the tee, tucked just behind a greenside bunker. It won’t ever go down as one of golf’s great holes. But it’s already the most significant one in the career of Collin Morikawa, golf’s newest major champion. Around 5:15 local time on Sunday afternoon, Morikawa stepped up to the tee at 16. He was tied with Paul Casey, a player 20 years his senior, and one stroke ahead of an entire truckload of challengers. Morikawa’s caddy, J.J. Jackovic, asked him what he wanted to do. There was the option of hitting iron, a safe play that would have kept Morikawa on the safe path. But there was another option. Go big, then go home with a trophy. Morikawa took hold of his driver and set up for a left-to-right shot. The wind was coming from his left, and he unleashed a flawless drive. It only needed one kick to roll forward onto the green, and the ball did exactly that … stopping a mere seven feet from the cup.”
Kyle Terada, Golfweek: “Tiger Woods emerged from the fog – literally and figuratively – with his lowest score of the week Sunday in the final round of the 102nd playing of the PGA Championship. Now he thinks bright days are ahead. Starting his final 18 at TPC Harding Park under a thick marine layer that clouded objects 200 yards away, Woods was shrouded in somewhat of a stupor from humdrum play in the second and third rounds. But there was pop in his step from the first tee onward and the 15-time major winner turned in an upbeat performance with a 3-under-par 67 and finished with rounds of 68-72-72-67 to end at 1 under for the tournament, just his second in six months. Woods was much sharper with all aspects of his game, especially with his putting, which had been dull throughout the week as he struggled with the speed of the greens. Woods needed just 25 putts in the final round – six fewer than the 31 he took in both the second and third rounds.”
"I think what I got out of this week is that I felt competitive. If I would have made a few more putts on Friday early on, and the same thing with Saturday, I felt like I would have been right there with a chance come today. It didn't happen, but I fought hard, and today was more indicative of how I could have played on Friday and Saturday if I would have made a few putts early.''
Woods, after finishing 1-under in the PGA Championship.
