Tipsheet: Koepka talks big, then crumbles at PGA Championship

Kyle Porter, CBSSports.com: “For most of the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship, the leaderboard in San Francisco looked like rush-hour traffic in a California city about 400 miles to the south. There were seemingly more golfers scrapping for that "1." next to their name than missed the cut earlier this week. In the end, the best iron player in the world emerged by using, of all things, his driver. Collin Morikawa joined Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only 23-year-old winners of the PGA Championship in its history. And he did so by shooting a stunning 6-under 64 on Sunday at TPC Harding Park to finish 65-64 on the weekend, the lowest score over the final 36 holes by a winner in major championship history (129). Morikawa . . . stands out as a flusher of the golf ball among a vast sea of them. The first time you see it, well . . . you know. There are whispers in the industry that he is the best iron player on the PGA Tour since Woods made his debut. Morikawa's swing can (and did) go toe-to-toe with Adam Scott's on Saturday in Round 3 when Morikawa shot 65 to play his way into one of the final few pairings in Sunday's final round. That Saturday 65 included just two bogeys, and he played the last four holes in 3 under. The momentum carried into a Sunday that he'll remember for a long time.”