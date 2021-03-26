Tipsheet: Kruger's retirement at Oklahoma as spin to coaching carousel

The coaching carousel is gaining velocity again.
Lon Kruger retired as coach at Oklahoma, deciding to make the Sooners’ victory over Missouri to stand as his last win.
So who might replace him?
North Texas State’s Grant McCasland, Stephen F. Austin’s Kyle Keller, Abilene Christian’s Joe Golden and Oral Roberts’ Paul Mills seem like great fits too. Utah State coach Craig Smith is due for a bigger job, as are assistant coaches Carlin Hartman (Oklahoma), Quannas White (Houston) and Kellen Sampson (Houston).
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon may have run his course in the Big Ten. He might be amenable to returning to Big 12 country.
So what’s up with that?
He has taken the Terps to six NCAA Tournaments in the last seven years. That would have been seven tourneys in eight years had the 2020 event been held.
But Alabama left a mark while drubbing the Terps 96-77 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Some boosters found this answer unacceptable, so Maryland athletic director Damon Evans has four options:
- Buy out Turgeon and shoot for the moon with the next hire.
- Do nothing and convert Turgeon into a lame duck coach, thus undermining recruiting and setting him up to fail.
- Give Turgeon an extension that doesn’t jack up his buyout, thus allowing him to recruit while also encouraging him to explore his options.
- Give Turgeon an extension that makes him happy and more expensive to fire.
So suddenly we have a bit more intrigue on the coaching front.
RIDING THE CAROUSEL
Here’s what folks are writing about the Hoosiers coaching search:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “This doesn't feel as much like a ‘strike out with candidate A, move on to candidate B, strike out and settle for candidate C’ job. Much of it depends on Oklahoma's preference. If the Sooners want to hire a rising mid-major head coach with conference ties, McCasland has probably had the most consistent success since becoming a head coach. Smith has won consistently at multiple schools, but it's not as much of a fit regionally. If OU wants to hire a Power 5 head coach looking to ‘beat the posse,’ so to speak, Turgeon could make sense given his regional and conference ties. Personally, I wouldn't be stunned if they went with Hartman, given the recent success of the Sooners and the need for continuity in an offseason filled with roster turmoil and turnover all over the country.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “OK sure, Mills is a hot name because he's guided No. 15 seed Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16. That, in and of itself, probably makes him a name to watch now that a high-major job in the same state is open. But what makes Mills truly a viable candidate at Oklahoma is the 14 seasons of Big 12 experience he would bring to the job. Mills was on staff at Baylor under Scott Drew from 2003 to 2017. He knows the league and has shown the ability to run his own program. Oklahoma could do worse.”
Barry Srvluga, Washington Post: “It’s human nature, given the style of the season-ending loss, to look around at the programs that remain in the tournament and do some comparing and contrasting. Nate Oats, the Alabama coach, is in just his second year in Tuscaloosa. When Turgeon was hired to replace the retiring Williams, Oats was a high school coach in Detroit. A decade later, Oats has the Crimson Tide on the rise. Do Alabama’s budget and its boosters’ generosity dwarf those at Maryland? Sure. But one school has a far deeper hoops history, so it’s hard not to ask, ‘Why not us?’”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Indiana fired coach Archie Miller on March 15 and announced that a super-rich booster had agreed to give the school $10 million to cover his buyout. Nine days later, Indiana still doesn't have a new coach. In fact, it barely has a team. That's because Race Thompson on Wednesday became the third IU starter -- not just player, starter -- to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, joining Armaan Franklin and Aljami Durham. Those three combined to average 31.8 points and 13.4 rebounds this past season. They ranked second (Franklin), third (Durham) and fourth (Thompson) on the team in scoring, second (Thompson), third (Franklin) and fourth (Durham) on the team in rebounding. So these are not end-of-the-bench/out-of-the-rotation guys. They matter. And though it's true any (or even all) of them could exit the transfer portal and return to Indiana after the school hires its next coach, that's not usually how these things work. So are we sure this was money well spent? To be clear, it's not my money so I don't care. But just looking at it practically, when this is all over, and everything is settled, how likely is it that Indiana will actually be in a better spot than it was two weeks ago? If the school hires Texas Tech’s Chris Beard or Baylor’s Scott Drew or Arkansas’ Eric Musselman or former Michigan coach John Beilein, perhaps everything will be just fine even if it appears any of them would get off to a rough start considering the state of the roster. But there's a growing sense in college basketball circles that Indiana might be more focused on hiring somebody with Indiana ties -- perhaps a former player like New York Knicks assistant Mike Woodson, G-League assistant Calbert Cheaney, Michigan State assistant Dane Fife, UCLA assistant Michael Lewis or former NBA coach Keith Smart.”
Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: “If Indiana is looking for heavy ties to the program, Woodson has those. He’s the most qualified former Hoosier and can use his time in the NBA to attract prospects with their eye on the pros. If all things are equal, high-level recruits like coaches that have been where they are trying to go. Woodson certainly checks that box, having been the head coach of both the Knicks and the Hawks.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “The communal clapping for missed shots is part of the beautiful cocoon culture [Porter] Moser has built at Loyola, a school with modest resources and spotty tradition. They approach things a bit differently—and it works. The multimillion-dollar question is whether that approach would work somewhere else. Somewhere like, say, Indiana. I believe it would. If Moser can go 99–35 the last four seasons, the best record in school history across four years, it would translate anywhere. If he can go 6–1 in the NCAA tournament during that time, with victories over teams seeded No. 1 (Illinois), No. 3 (Tennessee), No. 6 (Miami), No. 7 (Nevada) and No. 9 (Kansas State and Georgia Tech), he can beat anyone in March. If he can win while playing only 56% of his non-conference games at home in those four seasons, imagine what he’d do with the standard, power-conference setup of 70-80% home games. The number of coaches who have taken mid-major schools to a Final Four this century is four: Jim Larranaga at George Mason, Brad Stevens at Butler, Shaka Smart at VCU and Moser at Loyola. The number of coaches who have taken mid-major schools to a Final Four and a Sweet 16 is two: Stevens and Moser. We’ll see if Moser can equal Stevens’s two Final Fours, which remains the 21st century gold standard coaching job at the mid-major level.”