Tipsheet: Kruger's retirement at Oklahoma as spin to coaching carousel

David Cobb , CBSSports.com : “OK sure, Mills is a hot name because he's guided No. 15 seed Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16. That, in and of itself, probably makes him a name to watch now that a high-major job in the same state is open. But what makes Mills truly a viable candidate at Oklahoma is the 14 seasons of Big 12 experience he would bring to the job. Mills was on staff at Baylor under Scott Drew from 2003 to 2017. He knows the league and has shown the ability to run his own program. Oklahoma could do worse.”

Barry Srvluga , Washington Post: “It’s human nature, given the style of the season-ending loss, to look around at the programs that remain in the tournament and do some comparing and contrasting. Nate Oats, the Alabama coach, is in just his second year in Tuscaloosa. When Turgeon was hired to replace the retiring Williams, Oats was a high school coach in Detroit. A decade later, Oats has the Crimson Tide on the rise. Do Alabama’s budget and its boosters’ generosity dwarf those at Maryland? Sure. But one school has a far deeper hoops history, so it’s hard not to ask, ‘Why not us?’”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Indiana fired coach Archie Miller on March 15 and announced that a super-rich booster had agreed to give the school $10 million to cover his buyout. Nine days later, Indiana still doesn't have a new coach. In fact, it barely has a team. That's because Race Thompson on Wednesday became the third IU starter -- not just player, starter -- to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, joining Armaan Franklin and Aljami Durham. Those three combined to average 31.8 points and 13.4 rebounds this past season. They ranked second (Franklin), third (Durham) and fourth (Thompson) on the team in scoring, second (Thompson), third (Franklin) and fourth (Durham) on the team in rebounding. So these are not end-of-the-bench/out-of-the-rotation guys. They matter. And though it's true any (or even all) of them could exit the transfer portal and return to Indiana after the school hires its next coach, that's not usually how these things work. So are we sure this was money well spent? To be clear, it's not my money so I don't care. But just looking at it practically, when this is all over, and everything is settled, how likely is it that Indiana will actually be in a better spot than it was two weeks ago? If the school hires Texas Tech’s Chris Beard or Baylor’s Scott Drew or Arkansas’ Eric Musselman or former Michigan coach John Beilein, perhaps everything will be just fine even if it appears any of them would get off to a rough start considering the state of the roster. But there's a growing sense in college basketball circles that Indiana might be more focused on hiring somebody with Indiana ties -- perhaps a former player like New York Knicks assistant Mike Woodson, G-League assistant Calbert Cheaney, Michigan State assistant Dane Fife, UCLA assistant Michael Lewis or former NBA coach Keith Smart.”