Tipsheet: KU's Self would gladly accept national title without tourney

Kyle Boone , CBSSports.com : “After a pretty rocky start to February, (Arizona star Nico ) Mannion finally picked up his play to end the month and was crashing into March with confidence. He had 14 points and four steals in a win over Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament. Two games prior, he dropped 23 points and seven assists in a win over Oregon State. He was on the uptick. It's a bummer we won't see that trend line continue upwards for him. Mannion plays with an elite feel for the game and sets up his teammates as well as any ball-handler in the Pac-12. But there are undeniably some questions -- legitimate, too -- about his defense and athleticism. Those won't go away any time soon, but a strong showing in March and increased efficiency scoring could've bought him some more believers.”

Matt Martell, SI.com: “There is still plenty of optimism for Penn State basketball moving forward. The Nittany Lions are graduating only three regulars— (Lamar) Stevens, Mike Watkins and Curtis Jones. Myreon Jones, who missed six games due to illness and still earned All-Big Ten honorable mention (media selection), Myles Dread and Izaiah Brockington will have two years of eligibility left. And Stevens’s 'little brother,' Seth Lundy, will be an experienced sophomore for 2020-21. Rising seniors Jamari Wheeler, a Big Ten All-Defensive team player, and John Harrar, perhaps the team’s most improved player this season, will take the leadership role from Stevens . . . In addition to his place on the all-time scoring list, Stevens leaves the program as an NIT champion with 76 wins in his career, making his the winningest Penn State class since the school joined the Big Ten. His class’s 33 Big Ten conference wins are also the most for a Nittany Lions player in a four-year span. For as much of an impact Stevens has had during his time at Penn State, his influence on the program will almost certainly be felt for at least another few years. First, through his returning teammates who are in position to make the NCAA tournament next year. But he’s also a Philadelphia kid and the face of the basketball program at the largest state university in Pennsylvania. His effect on future recruiting classes shouldn’t be overlooked.”