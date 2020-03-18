Tipsheet: KU's Self would gladly accept national title without tourney

If the NCAA wants to declare Kansas the 2020 national champion in basketball, Jayhawks coach Bill Self would be OK with that.
Kansas finished No. 1 in the final USA TODAY Coaches' Poll after going 28-3 and winning the Big 12 title. The Jayhawks were the projected top seed in the NCAA Tournament that wasn’t held.
As the Jayhawks proved again and again in NCAA tourneys that were held, anything can happen in single-elimination basketball. They have experienced as much heartache — or more — as they have glory in that treacherous format.
If the NCAA wants to hand the Jayhawks a crown without all that stress . . .
"I would think, from our standpoint, that would be great," Self said on a Monday teleconference. "But even if that occurred, and I don't think it would, there'd be a huge asterisk on our side and I'd be the first one to admit it. This would be the year I'd be all in favor because there's a great chance we'd be No. 1 in the country in most everything when all the rankings are turned in."
Self enjoyed one of his strongest seasons at the Kansas in the face of possible NCAA sanctions for allegedly buying players in the sport’s big-money marketplace. His program was vividly implicated in the federal probe into the wholesale recruiting corruption in college basketball.
Tipsheet is skeptical that the NCAA will come down hard on Kansas, which is a massive money-maker for the sport. The NCAA prefers to make an example of the SEMOs of the world while pushing its “student-athlete” ruse in the billion-dollar industry.
Still, Kansas did have to overcome negativity this season.
"For this team to bring so much positive attention in a year where we definitely needed it and operate under pressure and operate under expectations, this team deserves more credit than any team I've ever coached," Self said.
"This team fought. I do think this team was built for this . . .
"Nobody in America had a better season than we did."
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “This is one of the closest Wooden Award races in recent memory, with (Matt) Garza and Dayton's (Obi) Toppin as the two clear-cut favorites for the past few weeks. For me, it comes down to Garza's consistency and production in the deepest conference in the country. Garza scored fewer than 20 points in only one Big Ten game all season, back at the beginning of January against Nebraska -- and he finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds in that one. Garza averaged more points, rebounds and blocks than Toppin, and it's hard to argue that Toppin's numbers would be improved if he played in the Big Ten as opposed to the Atlantic 10. Garza is ahead of Toppin, according to KenPom's Player of the Year ratings, and is above him in adjusted points above replacement player at barttorvik.com. Garza is averaging more points than any Big Ten player since Shawn Respert in 1994-95 and more combined points and rebounds than anyone in an even longer stretch. He's putting up historically impressive numbers in by far the best league in the country. That's good enough for me.”
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “After a pretty rocky start to February, (Arizona star Nico) Mannion finally picked up his play to end the month and was crashing into March with confidence. He had 14 points and four steals in a win over Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament. Two games prior, he dropped 23 points and seven assists in a win over Oregon State. He was on the uptick. It's a bummer we won't see that trend line continue upwards for him. Mannion plays with an elite feel for the game and sets up his teammates as well as any ball-handler in the Pac-12. But there are undeniably some questions -- legitimate, too -- about his defense and athleticism. Those won't go away any time soon, but a strong showing in March and increased efficiency scoring could've bought him some more believers.”
Matt Martell, SI.com: “There is still plenty of optimism for Penn State basketball moving forward. The Nittany Lions are graduating only three regulars— (Lamar) Stevens, Mike Watkins and Curtis Jones. Myreon Jones, who missed six games due to illness and still earned All-Big Ten honorable mention (media selection), Myles Dread and Izaiah Brockington will have two years of eligibility left. And Stevens’s 'little brother,' Seth Lundy, will be an experienced sophomore for 2020-21. Rising seniors Jamari Wheeler, a Big Ten All-Defensive team player, and John Harrar, perhaps the team’s most improved player this season, will take the leadership role from Stevens . . . In addition to his place on the all-time scoring list, Stevens leaves the program as an NIT champion with 76 wins in his career, making his the winningest Penn State class since the school joined the Big Ten. His class’s 33 Big Ten conference wins are also the most for a Nittany Lions player in a four-year span. For as much of an impact Stevens has had during his time at Penn State, his influence on the program will almost certainly be felt for at least another few years. First, through his returning teammates who are in position to make the NCAA tournament next year. But he’s also a Philadelphia kid and the face of the basketball program at the largest state university in Pennsylvania. His effect on future recruiting classes shouldn’t be overlooked.”
MEGAPHONE
“I want our fans to think in terms of, what if we had made it to the Final Four? What if we had won the whole thing? I hope our fans remember them like that. By winning the league by three games this year showed who they were.”
Kentucky coach John Calipari, on this season's team.