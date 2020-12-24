Tipsheet: La Russa cops plea, shows contrition, keeps White Sox job

Former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa didn’t dodge his legal bullet, but it only grazed him — so he will still get to manage the Chicago White Sox this season.
He was collared for driving under the influence right before his hiring by the White Sox. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf made the hiring call and he stood by his friend La Russa while the legal process played out.
La Russa copped a plea for reckless driving, completed a 20-hour alcohol counseling program, served a day of home detention, committed to 20 hours of public service and paid a $1,382 fine.
Once all that was resolved, La Russa expressed contrition during a teleconference with media types.
“I feel deep remorse and regret over what I did,” La Russa said. “It’s impossible to explain how deeply this gets at you and has bothered me for a long time. Obviously, I used bad judgment that night in February. I am grateful to the White Sox for standing by me even though this happened before they hired me. I really let them down, and many others — my family and friends. In Chicago, I let the fans down.”
And ...
“The embarrassment, the remorse that I feel for making a mistake that’s this serious in nature, and the effect on my family and friends and fans before the White Sox, but now especially starting new, that’s going to weigh heavily with me every single day, and that is going to show itself by my determination to prove myself. I know I had to prove myself on the field when I got the job, but I have to prove myself off the field, and it’s very simple.”
The White Sox released a statement supporting La Russa, but also holding him accountable:
With today's announcement, Tony La Russa accepted responsibility and has been held legally accountable for his poor behavior and the questionable choices he made last February. The White Sox understand the anger and concern expressed by some about hiring Tony under these circumstances.
Tony has expressed to us his remorse, and he understands he brought this on himself.
We understand that people make mistakes and exercise poor judgment in life. In this case, Tony is fortunate his decisions that night did not injure himself or anyone else. We also believe people deserve the opportunity, at all points in their lives, to improve. Tony knows there is no safety net below him. There cannot be a third strike.
Meanwhile, he's what folks are writing about the slow-moving baseball marketplace:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Week 8 of free agency began Sunday with less than $200 million committed across the sport, every top player still available and no sign of the dam breaking anytime soon. It has become clear that barring some reverse-Scrooge action by a munificent owner, Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu, J.T. Realmuto and George Springer — the Mount Rushmore of this free-agent class — will go into the new year unemployed. The staring contest between teams and the available elite players hasn't yet reached the eye-watering stage; each side is locked in and ready for this thing to go a while, particularly with no sense of when the 2021 season actually will begin. And as interesting as the markets are for Bauer, LeMahieu and Realmuto, Springer might be the most fascinating of all because of the teams vying for his services: the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. There are others, too, but executives believe this is a two-team race between the duo seen as the likely biggest spenders this winter. Certainly this benefits Springer; bidding wars these days are few and far between. But Springer also understands that there are scenarios in which both teams go in another direction. The Blue Jays, sources said, have emerged as significant players in the LeMahieu sweepstakes — perhaps the biggest threat to him re-signing with the New York Yankees, with whom a significant gap remains. The Mets also have expressed interest in LeMahieu. New York is seen by a number of executives as the best landing spot for Bauer. Both the Mets and Jays are seen as potential trade targets for Francisco Lindor, as well, though Toronto is the likelier partner.”
Will Laws, SI.com: “We often hear of NBA superstars bonding and making future free agency plans while playing in the Olympics. Well, it turns out baseball players do the same during the World Baseball Classic. Before competing for the WBC-winning U.S. team in 2017, Nolan Arenado wrote for the Players Tribune that ‘Giancarlo Stanton is someone I talked to a lot about the WBC before I decided to play. He has me super hyped for it. So it’ll be cool to take the field with that guy.’ He later gushed about his experience, sounding much happier than he ever has with the Rockies. Arenado has often been linked to his hometown Dodgers, but what if he forced a trade to join Stanton in the Bronx? He has another link to the Yankees in former Rockies teammate DJ LeMahieu, who's thrived in pinstripes and could agree to re-sign with New York if they acquire Arenado. The Yankees already have Gio Urshela at third base but, uh, he's not Nolan Arenado.”
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “Could the Dodgers, the defending champs, go into full super team mode and add Arenado to go with Mookie Betts? ... The Dodgers and Arenado have been linked together for years now. He’s a SoCal guy originally, and now the timing may be right. Justin Turner is a free agent and third base is open. The Rockies are stalled and more open to a possible rebuild. The Dodgers always have the money to spend, but it could limit what they’re able to do in the future when Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger hit free agency ... The Dodgers were able to get Mookie Betts without trading their premier young talents — Dustin May, Gavin Lux and Will Smith. Could they do the same with Arenado? It would be quite a steal if so. Lux would almost certainly have to go in this deal. L.A.’s top prospect Josiah Gray would also seem to jibe with Colorado’s needs, but if any team can take on enough money to avoid parting with elite prospects, it’s the Dodgers.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “On the night the 2016 deal went down, the negotiated CBT numbers and resulting penalties for teams that spent beyond the threshold shocked many agents and club executives. Some predicted immediately that club spending among the big-money teams would change dramatically. Those assessments turned out to be correct, to the great detriment of players — veteran free agents, especially. Baseball's winter market is moving slowly again: Only nine of the first 24 contracts signed went for more than $3.1 million, and all of the premier free agents — George Springer, Trevor Bauer, J.T. Realmuto and DJ LeMahieu — remained unsigned. The uncertainty surrounded the dispersal of the coronavirus vaccine and when ballparks will be fully open to fans are factors in the slothful spending. But the Collective Bargaining Agreement that went into effect in 2017 has clearly been a driving force in how much big-money teams are not spending, as historically big-spending teams work to avoid or minimize the luxury-tax penalties.”
MEGAPHONE
“I'm aware of what my directives are from ownership. I'm not permitted to share that publicly. ... But I am aware of what my directives are, and I feel confident that we will again have the highest payroll regardless, and so our commitment to fielding a tremendous team is still going to be intact.”
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, remaining vague about his shopping plans.