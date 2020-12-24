Tipsheet: La Russa cops plea, shows contrition, keeps White Sox job

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Week 8 of free agency began Sunday with less than $200 million committed across the sport, every top player still available and no sign of the dam breaking anytime soon. It has become clear that barring some reverse-Scrooge action by a munificent owner, Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu, J.T. Realmuto and George Springer — the Mount Rushmore of this free-agent class — will go into the new year unemployed. The staring contest between teams and the available elite players hasn't yet reached the eye-watering stage; each side is locked in and ready for this thing to go a while, particularly with no sense of when the 2021 season actually will begin. And as interesting as the markets are for Bauer, LeMahieu and Realmuto, Springer might be the most fascinating of all because of the teams vying for his services: the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. There are others, too, but executives believe this is a two-team race between the duo seen as the likely biggest spenders this winter. Certainly this benefits Springer; bidding wars these days are few and far between. But Springer also understands that there are scenarios in which both teams go in another direction. The Blue Jays, sources said, have emerged as significant players in the LeMahieu sweepstakes — perhaps the biggest threat to him re-signing with the New York Yankees, with whom a significant gap remains. The Mets also have expressed interest in LeMahieu. New York is seen by a number of executives as the best landing spot for Bauer. Both the Mets and Jays are seen as potential trade targets for Francisco Lindor, as well, though Toronto is the likelier partner.”