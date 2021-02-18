Tipsheet: La Russa embraces his comeback challenge with White Sox

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “There's a chance that something happens this spring, whether it's a rash of pitcher injuries or something else, that prompts NL teams to push for a universal DH, which was used in the 60-game season last year and is expected to be codified in 2022. But because this is a 162-game season, the league does not intend to treat rules in the same willy-nilly, go-with-the-flow fashion this year as it did in 2020, when in the middle of the year it decided to implement seven-inning doubleheaders. A rule change as fundamental as the DH, sources said, would need widespread support among NL clubs. The players, of course, would be all for it. In two drafts of the health and safety protocols, sources said, the union included the DH's universal implementation, only for MLB to excise it. The DH remained on the cutting-room floor of the protocols' final draft. Here's the truth, hard as it may be to swallow for purists: The universal DH was here in 2020, and the game didn't break. It's coming in 2022, and the game won't break. If teams implemented it now, they would have enough time to maneuver their rosters accordingly.”