Tipsheet: La Russa embraces his comeback challenge with White Sox

The decidedly old school Tony La Russa is taking charge of the new school Chicago White Sox at the age of 76.
Skepticism abounds among media types, fans and some players in the White Sox clubhouse. He sounds ready to win them over.
“I know what’s at stake here,’’ La Russa told USA Today. “I know there’s going to be pressure. My understanding is if I don’t do a good job in spring, I won’t make it to Opening Day. That’s just a little tongue-in-cheek, but not a big tongue-in cheek.”
White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf long dreamed of reuniting with La Russa, who got his managerial start on Chicago’s South Side. Reinsdorf long regretted letting La Russa go.
So he plowed ahead with hiring La Russa to manage his loaded team in 2021. He forgave La Russa’s second DWI beef when others would have deemed it disqualifying.
He also shrugged off some of La Russa’s grumpy “get off of my lawn” comments about athletes joining social justice protests.
All of that put a brighter spotlight on this curious hire.
“I know there are a lot of people who have their doubts,” La Russa said. “I heard all the questions. And not one wasn’t a legitimate question. I’m fine with that. I know how I’m going to be judged.’’
Here were some of his other thoughts to USA Today and other outlets in interviews:
On his arrest: "I had already been beating myself up for the mistake without anyone knowing it. Once it became public, so soon after getting the job, when you understand the negative effect on fans, family and friends, that's torture. I don't enjoy torture."
On addressing that issue with his team: “I think the message is straightforward, and that is: If you have a drink, you don't drive. If you make that mistake, then you own up to it and you face the consequences. The family atmosphere is one that is based on earning respect and trust, and I couldn't earn trust unless I was honest about what happened. I'm starting at zero as far as respect. And the true family cares, we all care for each other.”
On managing one of the American League favorites: “There are expectations, a lot of expectations when you have a good team. That’s one of the beauties of being downstairs. You can’t hide from pressure. You’ve got to embrace it.”
On players showing emotion on the field: “If you have an emotion that’s sincere and competition-related. I’m good with it. If you get (teed) off and trashed a dugout because you left the bases loaded, I’m OK that you did it. But sometimes you see some phoniness.
“I know that MLB wants more flair, and that’s what they’re going to get, so I try to balance sincerity. I just don’t ever want us to lose some basic sportsmanship and respect for the game and your opponent.”
On the role of analytics in the sport: “If you make a pitching decision, and if it didn’t work, they’ll say it’s because you didn’t check the metrics box. But if you follow the metrics and it doesn’t work, then they should be blamed. You have tons of information, but you have to trust yourself and the staff to make decisions. It’s too dynamic of a game not to have the ability to make an adjustment.
Writing for CBSSports.com, Dayn Perry had this take on La Russa:
The up-and-coming White Sox ended their postseason drought last year, and thanks largely to the fruits of the rebuild they're well positioned to contend for years to come. That's why it was a puzzling decision to part ways with manager Rick Renteria. More puzzling still was the decision -- likely made from on high -- to replace him with Tony La Russa. La Russa is a Hall of Fame manager, but he's also 76 years old and hasn't managed an MLB game in almost a decade. He'll become the third-oldest person ever to manage an MLB game, trailing just Connie Mack and Jack McKeon.
No one doubts La Russa's smarts or his profoundly impressive dossier. What's doubted is whether he's a good fit for a roster that leans young and new school. It's a high-risk hire, particularly in light of La Russa's past legal issues. Spring training play should provide some insight into how La Russa will skipper his talented team in 2021, and it may give some insight into how well his charges respond to said skippering. For good or ill, the outcome of this unlikely pairing of team and manager will be compelling.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Every season wreaks some level of havoc on pitchers’ arms. The 2020 season, though, appears to have done more damage than usual. After an abrupt halt in spring training, pitchers were thrust into a period of suspended uncertainty, then asked to ramp up for a shorter burst of real competition. Injuries were up. Now, a new question: What will happen when the entire sport returns to the planned 162-game grind? Are pitchers at an even higher risk? Could they actually benefit, in aggregate, from having less mileage added to their shoulders and elbows last year? Also unclear is which types of pitchers need to be more carefully monitored. Is it the armada of young starters who are already used to intermittent rest and soft-pedaling? Or could the whole situation be more jarring for metronome-like starters such as Jon Lester who have conditioned themselves to start 30 major-league games a year. Before 2020 struck, Lester had maintained a habit of throwing at least 170 innings a year, every year, dating back to the George W. Bush administration.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “Injuries -- particularly pitching injuries -- are an unfortunate, unavoidable side effect of those good Spring Training vibes. But teams are bracing themselves for more than the usual number of iffy arms this spring, simply because of how the 2020 schedule became upended by the mid-spring shutdown and the mid-summer ramp-up. Starters will be stretching out in preparation for a 162-game season on the heels of an unprecedented 60-game season (Astros lefty Framber Valdez’s 94 2/3 regular season and postseason innings were the most in MLB), and every team will have its own approach. Those who successfully navigate this challenge and break camp at something resembling full strength will be that much better positioned for the regular season.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “There's a chance that something happens this spring, whether it's a rash of pitcher injuries or something else, that prompts NL teams to push for a universal DH, which was used in the 60-game season last year and is expected to be codified in 2022. But because this is a 162-game season, the league does not intend to treat rules in the same willy-nilly, go-with-the-flow fashion this year as it did in 2020, when in the middle of the year it decided to implement seven-inning doubleheaders. A rule change as fundamental as the DH, sources said, would need widespread support among NL clubs. The players, of course, would be all for it. In two drafts of the health and safety protocols, sources said, the union included the DH's universal implementation, only for MLB to excise it. The DH remained on the cutting-room floor of the protocols' final draft. Here's the truth, hard as it may be to swallow for purists: The universal DH was here in 2020, and the game didn't break. It's coming in 2022, and the game won't break. If teams implemented it now, they would have enough time to maneuver their rosters accordingly.”
MEGAPHONE
“Really, it’s a Hollywood story. This could have a terrific Hollywood ending with a World Series title. If that happens, they better make a movie out of it.’’
Former Cardinals GM Walt Jocketty, to USA Today, on La Russa’s comeback with the Chicago White Sox.