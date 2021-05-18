Tipsheet: La Russa has White Sox rolling toward postseason play

Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “While there was no reasonable way to defend the Nolan Arenado trade from the Colorado Rockies’ perspective, there was at least one pesky question: What was up with the superstar third baseman’s subpar 2020? Was he banged up? Disgruntled? Suffering from general pandemic malaise? Or was something more permanently amiss? After 41 games in his new St. Louis Cardinals threads, it would appear everything is hunky dory with Arenado. Even coming off a sweep at the hands of the Padres, he has the Cardinals in first place, has homered in three straight games and remains one of the most difficult batters in the league to strike out. It’s not surprising he would snap back to form, but the symmetry of just how completely he has rebounded — amid questions of aging or decline or the mythical Coors Field effect — is striking. His line from 2015 to 2019, the peak of his powers in Colorado: .300/.362/.575. His line in 2021 so far: .300/.353/.563. So yeah, it was a very good trade for St. Louis.”