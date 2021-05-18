Tipsheet: La Russa has White Sox rolling toward postseason play

Tony La Russa is enjoying quite the managerial comeback with the Chicago White Sox.
Sure, media skeptics and antsy fans tend to nitpick his strategy. Tony still runs his games with a heavy hand and his moves can leave observers scratching their heads.
But the White Sox have roared to a 25-15 start in the American League Central and a 3 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians.
They have won nine of their last 11 games despite losing outfielders Luis Robert (hip flexor tear) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral tendon rupture) for the long haul and first baseman Jose Abreu (ankle) for the near term.
Still, they put a 16-4 beating on the Minnesota Twins Monday night, improving to 4-0 this season against the two-time division champion.
“Stepping up in tough circumstances, losing key players, that’s extra credit,” La Russa said. “Enjoy the moment and can't celebrate because there is so much ahead starting with tomorrow, win the series. Can’t get satisfied, nothing automatic about it, have to make a decision and play every day.”
The White Sox have outscored the Twins 42-17 this season while burying them 11 ½ games back. Monday they set season highs for runs and hits.
"It was just a bunch of good at-bats up and down the lineup," La Russa said. "Every third of it was dangerous and relentless."
Added second baseman Nick Madrigal: “People always say hitting is contagious. We were in a really good rhythm out there tonight. Hopefully we keep it going. It was a lot of fun.”
Abreu hit .395 with three doubles, a triple, three homers and 14 RBI over a span of 11 games before getting hurt during an awkward slide.
His teammates picked up him Monday night.
“When a guy is hurting like that, everybody wants to step up,” shortstop Danny Mendick said. “So if your name is in the lineup, you want to play for the guy. He’s the best.”
Writing for ESPN.com, Bradford Doolittle had this prescient take on the White Sox before Monday’s offensive outburst:
It does not feel like the White Sox have reached their full stride, yet they are starting to climb to the top of quite a few rankings lists, both of the subjective and objective variety. And why not? The ChiSox lead the majors in runs per game and rank second in runs allowed per game. The lofty offensive ranking is eye-catching since a team we figured would hit lots of long balls thus far ranks just 25th in isolated power. Yes, Chicago still has to navigate the long-term absences of Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez. Nevertheless, there is plenty of reason to believe it's only going to get better from here.
White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel has been around the block a few times. So when he feels something special building, that is notable.
“Once you hit that kind of first stepping stone, that's when you really kind of believe in one another,” Keuchel said. “First yourself, and then one another, and then as a whole.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The Dodgers made headlines over the weekend when it broke that they're adding Albert Pujols, but the bigger news is far more impactful -- they’ll be without Corey Seager for about a month after the shortstop fractured his right hand. The Dodgers are still plenty good and a recent four-game winning streak that ended on Sunday showed promise, as they outscored the opposition, 29-11. Los Angeles has had its share of issues in the past few weeks, making it more likely the NL West is going to be a more evenly matched race between the Dodgers, Padres and Giants.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “In the end, I don’t think the Dodgers-Pujols experiment will endure. Bellinger could go on a rehab assignment this week, and while first base isn’t his primary position anymore, he could still be in the mix. The injuries of Pollock and Seager, annoying as they are, aren’t season-enders, and unless Pujols is producing, at some point the roster reckoning will come. I still think he winds up taking his final cuts in September as a Cardinal, which will look a whole lot more familiar than what we’re about to witness.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “While there was no reasonable way to defend the Nolan Arenado trade from the Colorado Rockies’ perspective, there was at least one pesky question: What was up with the superstar third baseman’s subpar 2020? Was he banged up? Disgruntled? Suffering from general pandemic malaise? Or was something more permanently amiss? After 41 games in his new St. Louis Cardinals threads, it would appear everything is hunky dory with Arenado. Even coming off a sweep at the hands of the Padres, he has the Cardinals in first place, has homered in three straight games and remains one of the most difficult batters in the league to strike out. It’s not surprising he would snap back to form, but the symmetry of just how completely he has rebounded — amid questions of aging or decline or the mythical Coors Field effect — is striking. His line from 2015 to 2019, the peak of his powers in Colorado: .300/.362/.575. His line in 2021 so far: .300/.353/.563. So yeah, it was a very good trade for St. Louis.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I expect Mookie Betts' numbers to start climbing. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto missed time and are off to somewhat slow starts, but can easily dominate over the next four-plus months and put themselves in the MVP discussion. Tatis' struggles in the field (11 errors already), however, are going to be a big mark against him even if his batting average starts to go up alongside the home runs. While Trout has a chance to just run away from the rest of the competition in the AL, the NL field looks much deeper, which means secondary factors like team finish or memorable moments or the best stretch run might have a bigger influence.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “We’re not about to declare an end to the tanking era, not when it so easily enables franchises to pocket cash and perhaps even running into a championship core after bamboozling fans to ‘trust the process.’ Yet we are a few years removed from baseball’s competitive nadir, marked by salary-dumping trades and unemployed veterans sidelined in favor of minimum-wage labor. Oh, those concepts are very much alive and well – plenty of good seats still available for Tigers-Orioles – but we are also seeing some payoff from teams pulling out of self-destruct mode and trying to win. Check out the standings: Just two teams – the Tigers and the strangely disappointing Twins – are more than 10 games out of first place. Contrast that with this date in 2019 – the last full season – at which point five teams were already in at least a 10-game hole and the Houston Astros had already built an 8½-game lead.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Up and down the league, we can find pretty fatal flaws with every team if we wanted to pick them apart. Some of the teams toward the bottom of the standings aren't nearly as horrible as the bad teams were in 2017-19 and several (I'm looking in your direction, Twins) should be better than they've played. Parity, mediocrity, whatever. The point is, there isn't much separation between the best teams and the worst teams right now, making my job as the Internet's Most Official Power Ranker a bit more tough. This isn't bad news at all. In fact, I think it's great news. We're bound to see tighter standings heading down the stretch, incredible playoff races and hopefully an epic October.”
MEGAPHONE
"We've played some forgettable games and this was another one. I do think that it's fair to say that the way we're playing, we never want to normalize what we're seeing right now. This is not OK. We all have to know that, acknowledge it, own it and do what we need to do going forward to make sure that this doesn't persist because it was hard. That was a hard game to get through."
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, after the 16-4 beating.