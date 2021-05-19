Tipsheet: La Russa insists on enforcing baseball's unwritten rules

When the Chicago White Sox brought Tony La Russa out of retirement to manage their pennant contender, skepticism abounded.
How would the famously old school La Russa, 76, relate to the exuberant young players in his charge?
It can be a struggle.
La Russa flipped out after Yermin Mercedes mercilessly crushed a pitch from infielder Willians Astudillo over the center field wall for a 429-foot homer Monday.
Mercedes felt no remorse. In fact, he celebrated like he just won a playoff game.
The Skipper viewed this as wildly inappropriate. The White Sox led the downtrodden Minnesota Twins 15-4 at the time.
The Twins were just trying to get the game over without burning up any more pitchers, so Astudillo was on the mound serving up meatballs.
On a 3-0 count, Mercedes got a 47-mph pitch he could handle and smashed it.
"Big mistake," La Russa said. "The fact that he's a rookie, and excited, helps explain why he just was clueless. But now he's got a clue."
La Russa was in full get-off-my-lawn mode during his video conference with reporters the next day.
"I took several steps from the dugout onto the field, yelling, 'Take, take, take,'" La Russa recalled. "The way he was set up, it looked to me like he was going to swing.
"I was upset because that's not a time to swing 3-0. I knew the Twins knew I was upset. . . . He missed a 3-0 take sign. With that kind of lead, that's just sportsmanship and respect for your opponent."
And . . .
"I'm certain that will not happen again with Yermin," La Russa said. "It's a manager's responsibility. It's a teaching moment. You want them to understand why there's a take sign in that situation.
"I'm absolutely certain the guy is not going to swing 3-0 in another situation."
Tipsheet isn't so certain that Mercedes won’t repeat this breach of baseball etiquette. He insisted he would change his playing style.
"I'm always doing Yermin," Mercedes said. "For that reason, I'm here right now. For that reason, you guys are talking to me right now. If I'm not Yermin, if I'm not doing that, nobody wants to talk to me, nobody wants to know what I'm doing."
White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn, one of Tipsheet’s favorite former Cardinals, backed Mercedes on this issue.
"The more I play this game, the more those rules have gone away, and I understand it,” Lynn said. “The way I see it is, for position players on the mound, there are no rules. Let's get the damn game over with. And if you have a problem with whatever happens, then put a pitcher out there. Can't get mad when there's a position player on the field and a guy takes a swing."
This will be a fun season on Chicago's South Side.
Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “[Shohei Ohtani] hitting better than Nolan Arenado, has the same pitching strikeout rate as Shane Bieber and the most extra-base hits in the game -- and he’s doing all of it at the same time. He’s slugging better than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., except that when Guerrero isn’t hitting, he’s playing a decent first base, not hopping on the mound and tossing 99 mph heat past good hitters. Who does that? No one but Ohtani. You can, and should, tune into the Ohtani show on Wednesday evening, when he takes the mound against José Ramírez and his Cleveland mates on MLB Network nationally, as well as free on MLB.TV. It is extremely worth your time to do so, if only because Cleveland has been no-hit twice already this season and Ohtani has allowed the lowest hits-per-pitch rate in the American League. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. How do we put all of this in the context of today’s game if Ohtani is doing things that haven’t been done literally since Babe Ruth? (And that might not even be a strong enough comparison, given that Ruth played 100 years ago in a sport that didn’t have night games, 96 mph sliders, cross-continent travel or integration, and since he was a “two-way player” for only a relatively brief period at the end of his Red Sox tenure.) How do we express how generally unreasonable all of this really is? We can’t, probably, other than just to gawk.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Infamously, [Mike] Trout has made the postseason only once, back in 2014, and that resulted in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Royals. The Angels have turned over the front office multiple times in Trout's career, but no GM has been able to surround Trout with a reliably successful supporting cast. As he heads toward his thirties and the Angels once again look like playoff longshots, it's fair to wonder when he'll ever get back. That's especially the case in the AL West given that the A's and Astros are much better positioned in the near- to mid-term, and the Mariners look much stronger in the long-term. Trout is as great as ever when he's in the lineup, but the unfortunate narratives that have dogged him in recent years -- the increasing penchant for injury and the Angels' inability to capitalize on having the best player in baseball on the roster -- don't appear to be going anywhere.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Recent trends in baseball are measurable and irrefutable. Strikeouts and home runs keep going up. Batting averages and the raw number of balls put into play keep going down. Scoring levels mostly have been fine, but generating those runs has become increasingly dependent on the long ball. That much is clear. What's less clear is the perception of those facts. To some, the reliance on home runs on offense and strikeouts on defense leaves too many periods of relative inaction. Not everyone agrees. However, the powers that be in baseball have sent the message that they are part of the former group. They send the message with every announcement regarding a rules experiment. And they sent the message before the season by changing the ball . . . The primary goal of the changes . . . was to make the performance of the ball more consistent from batch to batch and season to season. That makes sense, but it also makes sense that baseball would want the revised specifications to start us down the road to a more balanced product, where contact hitting and stolen bases regain some footing when compared to the prevalence of homers and strikeouts. We're six weeks into the season and have seen some extreme numbers. We might be on track for the lowest aggregate batting average in the history of baseball. At the same time, scoring -- you know, that thing that determines who wins the game -- is down from the past couple of seasons, but remains unremarkable in the context of recent baseball history.”
Drew Magary, The Defector: “Only now is baseball working on preventive rule changes like banning/limiting infield shifts, and those tweaks were only adopted . . . for beta testing in the minor leagues, which barely even exist anymore. For the big boys, Rob Manfred changed the ball and accidentally took the sport back to 1900 in the process . . . There also strategic changes to the sport that its leader SHOULD have anticipated . . . and didn’t. So what you’re watching right now is a sport that is openly attempting to re-engineer itself in real time to its new strategic landscape and, on many levels, failing. Manfred, a sullen idiot who always looks like he’s getting over a case of pneumonia, isn’t the best steward for this transition.”
“When I put my head down, I thought I got hit by the ball. I thought I got hit by like a line drive. ... And then I got to the bag and then I said, 'Man, something's not right.' And then I felt a pop and then I went down to the tunnel, made sure it wasn't my Achilles, so I mean, I guess if there's any positive coming out of it, it's that it wasn't my Achilles because that's what scared me when it first happened. It was just a freak thing.”
Trout, on popping his calf muscle.