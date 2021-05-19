Tipsheet: La Russa insists on enforcing baseball's unwritten rules

Mike Axisa , CBSSports.com : “Infamously, [Mike] Trout has made the postseason only once, back in 2014, and that resulted in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Royals. The Angels have turned over the front office multiple times in Trout's career, but no GM has been able to surround Trout with a reliably successful supporting cast. As he heads toward his thirties and the Angels once again look like playoff longshots, it's fair to wonder when he'll ever get back. That's especially the case in the AL West given that the A's and Astros are much better positioned in the near- to mid-term, and the Mariners look much stronger in the long-term. Trout is as great as ever when he's in the lineup, but the unfortunate narratives that have dogged him in recent years -- the increasing penchant for injury and the Angels' inability to capitalize on having the best player in baseball on the roster -- don't appear to be going anywhere.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Recent trends in baseball are measurable and irrefutable. Strikeouts and home runs keep going up. Batting averages and the raw number of balls put into play keep going down. Scoring levels mostly have been fine, but generating those runs has become increasingly dependent on the long ball. That much is clear. What's less clear is the perception of those facts. To some, the reliance on home runs on offense and strikeouts on defense leaves too many periods of relative inaction. Not everyone agrees. However, the powers that be in baseball have sent the message that they are part of the former group. They send the message with every announcement regarding a rules experiment. And they sent the message before the season by changing the ball . . . The primary goal of the changes . . . was to make the performance of the ball more consistent from batch to batch and season to season. That makes sense, but it also makes sense that baseball would want the revised specifications to start us down the road to a more balanced product, where contact hitting and stolen bases regain some footing when compared to the prevalence of homers and strikeouts. We're six weeks into the season and have seen some extreme numbers. We might be on track for the lowest aggregate batting average in the history of baseball. At the same time, scoring -- you know, that thing that determines who wins the game -- is down from the past couple of seasons, but remains unremarkable in the context of recent baseball history.”