Tipsheet: La Russa keeps battered White Sox on postseason track

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “There was nothing settled this week on the South Side of Chicago. No message was sent in advance of a possible ALCS preview. No pecking order was established in the junior circuit. Yet there is one snapshot that can be taken now that the three-game series between the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays is over. The Rays entered the series with baseball's best winning percentage. After Wednesday's rollercoaster ride of a contest, that team is now the White Sox. Half-game advantages in the middle of June don't mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. The bigger story for the White Sox is not where they're at but how they've gotten there. The White Sox took the rubber game of the three-game set in dramatic fashion, winning 8-7 on Yasmani Grandal's game-winning double in the 10th inning. The teams now go their separate ways, with Chicago holding a half-game lead for the best record in the circuit and the best record in baseball, pending the outcome of the San Francisco Giants' late game Wednesday. It's worth noticing because the White Sox beat the Rays, the AL's defending champs, with five regulars out of the lineup. It's worth noticing because many of the reserves populating Tony La Russa's lineup contributed to the win. And it's worth noticing because with every obstacle the White Sox hurdle, they look like a club intent on making this year their year.”