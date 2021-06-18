Tipsheet: La Russa keeps battered White Sox on postseason track

The injuries just keep coming for Tony La Russa’s Chicago White Sox. And yet somehow, some way he is keeping them atop the American League Central this season.
The trouble started in spring training when Eloy Jimenez suffered a torn pectoral muscle while climbing an outfield wall in pursuit of a fly ball.
The most recent setback came when second baseman Nick Madrigal tore his hamstring muscle, an injury that required season-ending surgery.
In between, dynamic centerfielder Luis Robert tore up his hip, an injury that will keep him on the shelf for most of the season.
Smaller injuries (like Adam Easton’s sore hamstring) and illness (like the sinus infection suffered by Yoan Moncada) have forced La Russa to deploy makeshift lineups.
Yet the White Sox managed to win a series against the high-flying Tampa Bay Rays this week, capped by an 8-7 victory in 10 innings Wednesday.
"The nine guys who were going to play were the nine guys who were going to play," La Russa said. "You have some lineups that you have to do [out of necessity], and it's always impressive when they play like they did today.
“This one here will be a keeper because of the contributions of the guys who had to play. That's special stuff and it was up and down the lineup.”
La Russa cautioned his team not to get too high for a June showdown against another AL power.
“We talked about that before the first game of the series,” La Russa said. “It's so important to play the series you're playing. I mean, you cannot get more ready for one and less ready for the other. You'll regret it. You've just got to search for wins every time.”
Ah, the Tonyisms. Tipsheet misses them. La Russa, who came out of retirement at the age of 76 this season, tossed out another one when discussing Danny Mendick’s fielding error.
"He apologized for the error, and I said, 'Don't apologize unless you don't try hard,'" La Russa said. "I mean, this club, they've really got their act together. It's very special."
All of this makes White Sox general manager Rick Hahn happy. Hiring La Russa wasn’t his call – owner Jerry Reinsdorf demanded it – but so far the move has paid off spectacularly.
"This is a team that's not only been resilient, but fun to watch," Hahn said. "While the games have been intense in a playoff-like intensity, that's why we do this.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “There was nothing settled this week on the South Side of Chicago. No message was sent in advance of a possible ALCS preview. No pecking order was established in the junior circuit. Yet there is one snapshot that can be taken now that the three-game series between the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays is over. The Rays entered the series with baseball's best winning percentage. After Wednesday's rollercoaster ride of a contest, that team is now the White Sox. Half-game advantages in the middle of June don't mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. The bigger story for the White Sox is not where they're at but how they've gotten there. The White Sox took the rubber game of the three-game set in dramatic fashion, winning 8-7 on Yasmani Grandal's game-winning double in the 10th inning. The teams now go their separate ways, with Chicago holding a half-game lead for the best record in the circuit and the best record in baseball, pending the outcome of the San Francisco Giants' late game Wednesday. It's worth noticing because the White Sox beat the Rays, the AL's defending champs, with five regulars out of the lineup. It's worth noticing because many of the reserves populating Tony La Russa's lineup contributed to the win. And it's worth noticing because with every obstacle the White Sox hurdle, they look like a club intent on making this year their year.”
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Oakland’s front office has a history of making deals when they see a chance to make a run, and based on what we have seen thus far, this year’s team could make some noise in the American League. Elvis Andrus h has come alive during the past three weeks, slashing .324/.387/.441 in his past 21 games through Wednesday. Still, the idea of replacing him with [Trevor] Story remains appealing, adding a proven middle-of-the-lineup bat for the final two or three months. [Nelson] Cruz continues to defy the aging process, hitting 14 home runs with a .921 OPS through his first 59 games this season. The Twins are having a disastrous season and are almost a lock to be a seller, so Cruz -- who will be a free agent at the end of the season -- is likely to draw plenty of interest.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSportsc.com: “I think it would be very fun to see them go all-in and trade for Cruz and Trevor Story at the deadline -- but for the sake of variety, I'll go with the Rays. They're a rotating DH team (they've started seven different players at DH multiple times each) and their DHs are hitting .215/.298/.415 this season. They can do better than that, and they're never going to have a better chance to win the World Series than this year. Tampa was connected to Cruz as a free agent a few times in recent years, and I assume there's lingering interest. Cruz is an obvious fit.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Padres began June with 10 losses in their first 14 games and were OPSing only .594 through that stretch, dead last in the majors. Fernando Tatis Jr. is putting together a dynamic offensive season, with a National League-leading 20 home runs and 13 stolen bases through his first 51 games. But Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers, among others, are performing below expectations. Somehow, the Padres' loaded lineup ranks below those of the Tigers and Diamondbacks in slugging percentage.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Historic futility is never an accident. The Arizona Diamondbacks know this well: At 20-50, they are the worst team in baseball. On their way to that distinction, they’ve broken a particularly punishing record: 23 consecutive road losses, claiming the record wiht a 10-3 defeat Thursday afternoon at San Francisco. Yet it takes far more than subpar performance or a dearth of talent to sink so low and outdo the 1963 Mets and 1943 Athletics, the lone clubs in the modern era to lose 22 straight on the road. Health, sequencing, buzzard’s luck, bad decisions and a snowball type of effect can bury a team already gasping for air. These D-backs have had all that and more as their .286 winning percentage puts them on pace to surpass the worst season in franchise history – a 111-loss campaign in 2004. And even if they right the ship and avoid that ignominy, this deflating road streak – taking them from Miami to Queens, the Mile High City to Dairyland and California – will surely never be forgotten.”
MEGAPHONE
“I like talking about Dusty because the old saying is guys who become OK managers were really horrible players and they use me as an example. I was taught by Sparky (Anderson) and those guys, you just have to be somebody who loves and wants to learn it. Dusty, Don Baylor, Joe Torre, Mike Scioscia, those guys were really good players and became really good managers.”