Tipsheet: La Russa struggling to guide White Sox out of AL pack

Odds are, you had a better Thursday than Tony La Russa.

His Chicago White Sox have been one of baseball’s biggest underachievers this season. That led to a recent team leadership meeting and some soul-searching.

"Coming out of that meeting, it was just, 'look, we need to we need to stay positive with not only ourselves but everybody else around and control what you can control,'" reliever Liam Hendriks said. "I'm not going to be out here trying to control the offense. And the offense isn't going to be trying to control the way I pitch."

The White Sox are just 61-58, but remain alive in the American League wild card race because that side of baseball features a mushy middle in the standings.

They raised their spirits by taking two games from the powerful Houston Astros this week. But then they lost the next two – including their 21-5 curb-stomping on Thursday.

“That’s a brutal afternoon,” La Russa told reporters after the debacle. “Yesterday’s game, we had a chance and we didn’t get it. Be thankful for the two, but when you win the first two, you want more. We have to stay hungry and we were yesterday, but today, it got away early.”

The Astros pounded starter Lucas Giolito and the White Sox relievers for 25 hits.

“It's disappointing. Tough way to lose. That's all I got,” Giolito said. “Obviously, I didn't do my job. It was pretty terrible.”

Noted La Russa: “You take the ball 30-some times and you are going to have a day where it just doesn’t work. That was today. For him, you have an offense like that, it makes you pay early and often.”

Giolito allowed seven runs on eight hits in three innings as his ERA soared to 5.34. That’s nearly two runs higher than his ERA from the previous three seasons.

Starting pitching depth has been one of the myriad disappointments with the White Sox this season. Our old friend Lance Lynn is 3-5 with a 5.62 ERA and spot starter/long reliever Vince Velasquez is 3-3 with a 5.58 ERA.

Michael Kopech has a 3.25 ERA, but he is 4-9 due to poor offensive and bullpen support.

Things got so bad Thursday that La Russa had infielder Josh Harrison pitch for the third time this season.

“I hate that rule you can pitch a position player,” La Russa said. “There's got to be a way to avoid that at some point when you get far down. I think it's a travesty for the game. I don't think fans enjoy it.”

Well, they do if Albert Pujols or Yadier Molina are doing the pitching and having fun with it. Maybe that’s just a St. Louis thing.

Heading into the weekend the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays hold the AL wild card slots. The Minnesota Twins are 1½ games back, followed by the intrepid Baltimore Orioles (2½ games) and White Sox (three games).

Next up for the White Sox is a series against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. La Russa hopes his team can wash away the stink of Thursday’s loss to the Astros by game time Friday.

“They beat us up. They deserve the credit,” La Russa said. “We take the heat. That’s what I’m doing now before turning the page on to Cleveland.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “A series win over Milwaukee kept St. Louis in front of its division rivals, where it'll likely be for the rest of the season. Other than a weekend series against the Braves, the Cardinals' schedule won't allow them to hit the skids for more than a game or two here or there. St. Louis does need to improve on the road as a big test is coming in Chicago, where the Cardinals play a five-game series next week. The Cubs usually don't lay down against their arch rival.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today.com: “Wasn’t it just two weeks ago when we were in awe of the San Diego Padres’ guts and aggressiveness, wondering if their blockbuster trade could finally lead to the first World Series title in franchise history? Weren’t we already anointing the New York Yankees one of the greatest teams in baseball history at the All-Star break, believing they could win more games than any team in their glorious history? Wasn’t New York City already making plans for a Subway Series, preparing for that 2000 sequel? How about the folks at the MLB offices on Park Avenue, fantasizing about a TV ratings bonanza with a New York-Los Angeles World Series matchup? It has been exactly one month since the All-Star break, and suddenly, the Yankees can’t win a game. The Dodgers, who are on one of the most torrid streaks in franchise history, can’t stay healthy or close out one-run games. The Padres are doing little but resurrecting memories of their collapse a year ago when they lost 34 out of their last 46 games and missed the playoffs. We may see history this October, but perhaps not the one anyone envisioned, with the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros on a potential collision course to become the first teams to meet in consecutive World Series since the Yankees and Dodgers in 1977-78. Oh, what a difference a month can make.”

Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “So as the 2022 team fades into the background with a 52-64 record, some feelings of disappointment were to be expected. The realization that this won’t be a case of instant gratification was apparently a hard one to swallow for Rangers brass. Texas fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, and on Wednesday dismissed Jon Daniels, the president of baseball operations who had run the team since 2005, building five playoff teams and two AL champions. Maybe there were underlying tensions or a buildup of grievances. Maybe the hiring of Chris Young as general manager prior to 2021 really was writing on the wall. But whatever the backstory, it is surprising to see a team that entrusted an experienced executive to commit half a billion dollars this winter turn around and decide to cut bait on him in August. That’s what makes this feel more like management by message board, or perhaps management for the message boards. It’s one thing for fans to see the big contracts and expect a playoff team immediately. It’s another for ownership to completely misunderstand reasonable expectations.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Whereas Woodward's time in Arlington felt fleeting, a grain of sand on the beach, Daniels' Rangers tenure felt like … well, the beach itself. He became the youngest GM in the sport's history when he was appointed as a 28-year-old in 2005. He departed the organization on Wednesday a week shy of his 45th birthday. In between, he became synonymous with the Rangers in a way that's been achieved by few other modern executives. To wit, the only surviving general managers to be hired by their current teams before 2010 are Brian Cashman (New York Yankees) and Mike Rizzo (Washington Nationals), and the latter could be jeopardized by an upcoming ownership change. Unlike Cashman and Rizzo, Daniels never did win a World Series title. He did shape the Rangers into a powerhouse, winning 90 or more games five times between 2010-16. They won consecutive American League pennants in 2010-11. At that point, they were the envy of the league: blessed with a big-league roster, farm system, budgetary outlook, and front office so good that they had intelligent scribes wondering what, precisely, it would take for their dynasty to fall . . . Their last winning season came in 2016, and a bold winter that saw them sign top free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien has not changed their fortune. As of Wednesday, Texas is on pace for a 73-win season.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “When the Rangers embarked on their spending spree last winter, it wasn’t some irresponsible lurch to the top of the payroll tables for a small-market team. This year’s payroll checks in at $3 million below league average, and scarcely more than the team spent assembling their 2012 World Series squad. In the meantime, league-average payroll has increased by $44 million per team. The Rangers are trying to play a different game than they did 10 years ago, pairing Texas-sized ambition with an Oklahoma-sized payroll (no disrespect to Oklahoma, I just needed a nearby state with a panhandle for comparison’s sake). Combine that with a concerted effort to swap current performance for future potential, and it’s no surprise that they didn’t produce a winning team. There’s merit to changing up leadership. Give someone the same job long enough, and they can become set in their ways, missing chances to change and improve. If that’s what happened with Daniels, if Young’s new ideas were creating breakthroughs while Daniels stuck his fingers in his ears, we might never know that from the outside. A shakeup that looks sudden might make far more sense in context. This move doesn’t feel like that to me, though again I’m admittedly looking in from the outside. It reads to me like (Rangers owner Ray) Davis had been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time, which falls at least partially at his feet as well. It’s not as though Daniels was a rogue agent, slashing payroll and trading off key contributors against ownership’s wishes in a front-office-driven rebuild. The bottom-out-and-build-back trajectory the Rangers have taken over the past five years assuredly had ownership buy-in, as well it should have.”

MEGAPHONE

“They’re one of the best teams in the league. It’s just kind of a test to see where we’re at as a team and how we match up with them. To be able to take two out of four I think is pretty good . . . We threw the ball really well. Everyone threw the ball really well. Top to bottom, we pitched a really good game. So did they. It was tough to come by hits, but we did enough to win two out of four.”

Brewers reliever Devin Williams, after Milwaukee split a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.