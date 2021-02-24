Tipsheet: La Russa wins over White Sox with opening remarks

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The best parts of Tatis brim not from some made-up emotional reservoir, but from a genuine passion for the game he's playing, for the gifts he's been given. He doesn't flip his bat for the GIFs; he does it because he plays with emotion and passion, and the last thing the sport should be doing is regulating that. He doesn't swing 3-0 because he wants to flame the other team; he does it because sometimes a monolith deserves to fall, and if he happens to be the one to help excise strictures of the past from the game, he's not here to argue. Knowing what Tatis can do, knowing that he might be prevented from doing it, might be the best reason of all for the union and the league to do everything in their power to avoid a labor stoppage. Baseball certainly has its faults, and those faults likewise deserve a reckoning. But if the collateral damage of that is to steal time from Tatis and Trout and Soto and Betts and Acuña and Robert and Anderson and deGrom and Cole and Franco and Harper and Judge and Lindor and Yelich and countless others, then it deserves every last bit of the deluge of rage and ire that will accompany it.”