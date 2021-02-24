Tipsheet: La Russa wins over White Sox with opening remarks

The baseball world is eager to see if old-school manager Tony La Russa can handle the new school Chicago White Sox this season during his head-scratching comeback.
So far, so good. La Russa, 76, has made a favorable first impression with his troops. It appears his first big team address went well, as did his one-on-one meeting with Tim Anderson – who originally expressed some skepticism over La Russa’s hiring.
"Just to see what page he's on is definitely awesome," Anderson told reporters on Monday in Glendale, Arizona. "Just have conversations with him, very motivating.”
"The drive to want to win, he has that. I'm behind him 110 percent. That's the ultimate goal, is to win and to win a World Series here. I'm behind him."
"I think he's pretty solid. So far, everything has been great. The things he has been preaching have been good. I think we got the right man. I hope so."
White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton has been around the block, so reporters were interested in his reaction to La Russa.
“His meeting was very blunt, to the point, didn't take much time and we're really excited to get things going, because you can hear his excitement,” Eaton said. “He doesn't seem like he's that excited, but you can definitely hear his excitement in his body language and in his voice. He's ready to go.”
La Russa has managed some characters in the past. Reliever Steve Kline comes to mind from his long run with the Cardinals. Then there was Rickey Henderson with the Oakland A’s.
Much of La Russa’s success has come from building a nurturing a winning clubhouse culture. Most of his teams have had strong leadership groups.
“It's imperative that we have a group of players that are willing to challenge the manager and coaches for whatever we're presenting as far as how we're going to get ready,” La Russa told reporters. “Once we're together on that, they carry it into the clubhouse. Their voices are very, very important.”
As a young manager in his first tour with the White Sox, La Russa learned to listen to veterans like Carlton Fisk, Greg Luzinski and Jerry Koosman. Back then he was kid manager trying to learn from veterans.
“A lot of the good things that happened were that those guys were instrumental in keeping the clubhouse informed, together,” La Russa said. “They really liked our coaching staff. Ever since then, I knew the assets that you get from that. So the rest of my career, we always developed a core of team leaders.
“In fact sometimes you have as many as 10 or 12. Whenever I hear a coach say, 'You don't get any leadership in that clubhouse,' that's your responsibility to develop it, and it's already here.”
LAVISHING PRAIDE ON THE PADRES
Everybody is talking up the San Diego Padres after the franchise capped a busy winter by locking Fernando Tatis Jr. into a lifetime contract. Here is a sampling.
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The best parts of Tatis brim not from some made-up emotional reservoir, but from a genuine passion for the game he's playing, for the gifts he's been given. He doesn't flip his bat for the GIFs; he does it because he plays with emotion and passion, and the last thing the sport should be doing is regulating that. He doesn't swing 3-0 because he wants to flame the other team; he does it because sometimes a monolith deserves to fall, and if he happens to be the one to help excise strictures of the past from the game, he's not here to argue. Knowing what Tatis can do, knowing that he might be prevented from doing it, might be the best reason of all for the union and the league to do everything in their power to avoid a labor stoppage. Baseball certainly has its faults, and those faults likewise deserve a reckoning. But if the collateral damage of that is to steal time from Tatis and Trout and Soto and Betts and Acuña and Robert and Anderson and deGrom and Cole and Franco and Harper and Judge and Lindor and Yelich and countless others, then it deserves every last bit of the deluge of rage and ire that will accompany it.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “According to Spotrac figures, the Padres in 2021 will boast a payroll of almost $162 million, which is by far the highest figure in franchise history and also the projected ninth-highest payroll in MLB for the upcoming season, which is far and away their highest placement ever. Looking outward, the Padres have nine-figure salary commitments through 2023 and at least $75 million committed to player payroll through 2027. At this point let's remind the URL-clicker that San Diego is the 29th-largest media market in the U.S. What's doubly striking about this is that the Padres undertook all these roster fortifications despite still being underdogs in their own division and despite having cause to suspect that an expanded postseason would not be in place for 2021 (that's indeed the case). The MLB front office is increasingly a place in which risk aversion is the most cherished quality from ownership perspective, and the Padres have blessedly pushed back against all that.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The roster is exciting, loaded. The rotation has been augmented by the offseason deals for Blake Snell, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. Because of the unbalanced scheduled, every team plays 76 games within its own division. Given the obvious preeminence of the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West, there is an expectation among other teams that the Giants, Diamondbacks and Rockies will assess their chances rationally, analytically, and become sellers -- especially if the 10-team playoff structure is in place for 2021. It's possible that San Francisco, Arizona and Colorado will sell off some of their better players before the deadline, making San Diego's path to a 95- or even 100-win season even smoother. And like the Mets, it's almost a given that the Padres will be aggressive in adding before the trade deadline. Owner Peter Seidler has bet heavily on 2021. If more resources are needed in an attempt to overcome the Dodgers, it's just about a sure thing that he'll push in more chips.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Padres certainly have put their money where their mouth is, previously signing first baseman Eric Hosmer to a $144 million contract in 2018 and third baseman Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract in 2019. Seidler keeps hearing these contracts can’t possibly be sustainable in San Diego, the 27th-largest market in the country, but the way he views it, it’s good business. He refuses to say ‘small-market,’ and thinks that the game will grow exponentially, making Tatis’ deal a relative bargain.”
AJ Casavell, MLB.com: “Five years ago, general manager A.J. Preller laid out a long-term vision for the franchise, broken into two very distinct phases. First, Preller would overhaul his big league roster to replenish and revamp his farm system. Eventually, that would produce a contender. That process is now complete. The Padres, few would dispute, are bona fide World Series contenders. But if the first part of Preller's plan was to open the team's contention window, the second part of his plan is to keep it open as long as possible. From the start, Preller made it clear he didn’t want a couple seasons of playoff baseball, then another foray into rebuilding. He has spoken repeatedly about making October baseball a habit in San Diego.”
MEGAPHONE
"We are not a small-market franchise . . . I'll speak for the people of San Diego: We're the eighth-largest city in America. There's nothing we can't do."
Padres chairman Peter Seidler, on his franchise’s spending spree.