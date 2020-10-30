Tipsheet:: La Russa's comeback at 76 earns mixed reviews

Well now, the 2021 baseball just got more interesting. Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf addressed decades of regret by bringing Tony La Russa back to manage.
Reinsdorf apparently made the move to revisit the 1980s unilaterally, since his baseball people favored A.J. Hinch for the job. We know this because the e-mail announcing La Russa’s hiring featured initially Hinch’s signature.
Oops! Hinch headed to the Detroit Tigers instead for a much different sort of challenge.
La Russa still has lots of energy. He has been itching for more action. And his long-time rival Dusty Baker reminded us that older guys can succeed managing in the modern analytics-driven game.
Baker was the perfect choice to guide the Houston Astros. Will La Russa, 76, be a similar fit for the young and talented White Sox? Will his second tenure with the White Sox end better than his first one?
Time will tell. Meanwhile the pundits have mixed reviews of the hiring:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Given the lack of precedent here -- not just La Russa's age, which makes him just the third manager along with Connie Mack (who owned the team) and Jack McKeon to manage at 75 years or older, but his decade removed from managing -- it certainly is a shocking hire, even if La Russa is a Hall of Famer. Still, there's a feeling that owner Jerry Reinsdorf views this as fixing a blunder he made way back in 1986, when he allowed general manager Hawk Harrelson -- yes, THAT Hawk Harrelson -- to fire La Russa. Reinsdorf has called it his biggest mistake as White Sox owner, as La Russa went on to win six pennants and three World Series with the A's and Cardinals. Are there baseball reasons? That's harder to understand, as the trend for a long time now has been to hire younger managers who are more in tune with the rapidly changing analytics in the game. But maybe a little old-school approach is what the White Sox feel they need to get to that next level, because the talent is there to compete for a World Series title.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The only question was whether La Russa, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, was interested to returning to the daily grind of managing. Simply, the opportunity to come full circle, help White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf win another World Series title, while inheriting a championship-caliber ballclub, was too great for La Russa to pass up. The hiring of La Russa will be criticized given his age (he'll be the oldest manager in baseball), time away from managing and the general shift toward younger, data-savvy managers. But those who have worked alongside him the past nine years in other baseball roles say his acumen hasn't faded . . . This is the only job that would lure him out of retirement simply to help realize Reinsdorf’s dream of winning at least one more time. Besides, to be honest, La Russa has been bored. He worked two years in the MLB office helping Joe Torre in on-field discipline. He was hired in May, 2014 with the Arizona Diamondbacks where he was the chief baseball baseball officer for three years. He spent three years as vice president of the Boston Red Sox, and the past year with the Angels. Yet, he badly missed the competition on the playing field, and told friends in recent weeks that he feels rejuvenated.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “When it comes to the best manager for an up-and-coming team in 2021, his résumé is about as relevant as Casey Stengel’s. Had Reinsdorf exhumed Stengel, draped a jersey over his bones, and endowed those bones with the authority to make pitching changes, the White Sox might have been better off. There was a time when La Russa, who pioneered the one-inning closer with Dennis Eckersley, was viewed as the cream of MLB’s managerial crop. But even as his latter-day Cardinals teams were contending for and winning championships, it was clear that that cream had started to curdle. Further historical examination has only undermined that once-sterling reputation; this winter, as Hinch’s Astros and [Alex] Cora’s Red Sox were undergoing their public flagellation, former White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell revealed that La Russa’s White Sox had also stolen signs with the help of a center field camera in 1980. And once he left Chicago, La Russa’s Oakland and St. Louis teams—the Bash Brothers A’s in particular—made Lance Armstrong’s PED regimen look like Popeye’s can of spinach . . . But let’s assume that La Russa added something positive to his teams other than a high tolerance for cheating. This is not the same game the A’s dominated a generation and change ago. In the 22 years between La Russa’s first title with Oakland, in 1989, and his last with St. Louis, in 2011, baseball tactics changed radically enough that a once-innovative manager got left in the dust. And in the decade that La Russa’s been out of the game, they’ve changed twice as much in half the time. The modern MLB manager is less of a tactician than an executor of tactics conceived by the front office.”
Chris Cwik, Yahoo! Sports: “The La Russa hiring comes with some significant questions. While La Russa has proven to be an effective manager over his career, he hasn’t held that role since 2011. The game has changed drastically since then. The opener exists, starting pitchers are pulled from starts earlier and the stolen base, hit and run and sacrifice bunt have all seen their usage decline. La Russa has remained around the game since leaving the Cardinals in 2011, mostly in front office and executive roles. It’s possible he’s fully aware and plans to implement current strategies with the White Sox, but fans won’t know until La Russa starts managing games that matter. On top of that, La Russa will be tasked with connecting to a young, diverse White Sox roster. The team’s biggest and most marketable star is shortstop Tim Anderson — who is Black. Anderson was among the most vocal players to speak out on racial injustice and police brutality in the United States during the 2020 MLB season. The White Sox had six players kneel in protest on opening day. La Russa has made comments in the past in which he said he would make players who protest ‘sit in the clubhouse’ for disrespecting the flag. A lot has changed since La Russa made those comments in 2016, and it’s possible he’s altered his view on the subject. But if La Russa hasn’t, it could put White Sox players in an uncomfortable and unfair position. While those players will have to do their best to make it work, others may shy away from playing for La Russa. Free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman liked a couple tweets calling out La Russa’s comments about protesting, suggesting Stroman’s not a fan of how La Russa handled that situation. With the La Russa hiring, the White Sox may have already lost out on a free agent starter they desperately need.”
Tom Ley, The Defector: “If you’re looking for an explanation as to how a guy who is this old and has been out of baseball for almost a decade got this job, you can certainly point to La Russa’s Hall-of-Fame résumé. You can also find some clarity in La Russa’s relationship with Reinsdorf, who has always said he regrets the fact that the White Sox once fired La Russa way back in 1986. And yet, in [a video] clip from February 2020, Reinsdorf says that he doesn’t think La Russa should return to managing, the reason being that it’s hard to deal with people in their 20s when you are in your late 70s . . . Apparently Reinsdorf changed his mind at some point over the last few months. Or maybe he forgot he ever said that in the first place. He is 84 years old, after all.”
Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “People in baseball are shocked by the move, but of those contacted no one would definitively say they don't believe La Russa can do the job. He has too much on his resume to dismiss the idea out of hand. The big question is connecting with the modern-day player. One executive said any manager taking a decade off would be facing that question. Another executive opined that La Russa is smart enough to fit in with the current era of baseball. In other words, even if you consider him an old-school manager, he won't be telling Tim Anderson to lighten up on the bat flips, but he will stress playing the game the right way. La Russa used his relievers early and often, so his style might fit in with the analytical nature of this era in baseball. He was a matchup guy before that was a thing. One former reliever who played under La Russa quipped that the members of the Sox bullpen better not get comfortable in their roles because La Russa will change them on a daily basis. Or at least the La Russa he played for would. No one can know what current-day Tony will bring to the table.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Now, the question is, how will La Russa's skills translate after nine seasons of not doing the job, especially with such a young and talented team. Heading into 2020, the White Sox hadn't had a winning record since 2012, but they went 35-25 this season. The core includes veteran MVP candidate Jose Abreu, veteran Cy Young contender Dallas Kuechel, other star caliber veterans like Tim Anderson, Yasmani Grandal and Lucas Giolito along with exciting and talented youngsters like Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert. There are plenty of reasons for excitement with the White Sox moving forward.”
MEGAPHONE
"I don’t want to be in a situation where I’m unhappy. I’ve spent many years of my big-league career unhappy. I don’t think I even realized how unhappy I was because I didn’t realize how much I could actually enjoy playing baseball. That’s something I just don’t have any interest in, spending any more of my big league career being unhappy.”
Free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer.
