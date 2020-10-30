Tipsheet:: La Russa's comeback at 76 earns mixed reviews

Chris Cwik, Yahoo! Sports: “The La Russa hiring comes with some significant questions. While La Russa has proven to be an effective manager over his career, he hasn’t held that role since 2011. The game has changed drastically since then. The opener exists, starting pitchers are pulled from starts earlier and the stolen base, hit and run and sacrifice bunt have all seen their usage decline. La Russa has remained around the game since leaving the Cardinals in 2011, mostly in front office and executive roles. It’s possible he’s fully aware and plans to implement current strategies with the White Sox, but fans won’t know until La Russa starts managing games that matter. On top of that, La Russa will be tasked with connecting to a young, diverse White Sox roster. The team’s biggest and most marketable star is shortstop Tim Anderson — who is Black. Anderson was among the most vocal players to speak out on racial injustice and police brutality in the United States during the 2020 MLB season. The White Sox had six players kneel in protest on opening day. La Russa has made comments in the past in which he said he would make players who protest ‘sit in the clubhouse’ for disrespecting the flag. A lot has changed since La Russa made those comments in 2016, and it’s possible he’s altered his view on the subject. But if La Russa hasn’t, it could put White Sox players in an uncomfortable and unfair position. While those players will have to do their best to make it work, others may shy away from playing for La Russa. Free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman liked a couple tweets calling out La Russa’s comments about protesting, suggesting Stroman’s not a fan of how La Russa handled that situation. With the La Russa hiring, the White Sox may have already lost out on a free agent starter they desperately need.”