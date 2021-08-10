Tipsheet: La Russa's White Sox get healthier, stronger for playoff push

Tony La Russa’s Chicago White Sox steamrolled their American League Central competition this season. Early on it was clear that sportswriters had to delete all their "game passed him by material" from their laptops.
The White Sox did it with two of their most dynamic players, outfielders Eloy Jimenez (torn pectoral muscle) and Luis Robert (hip flexor), sidelined by long-term injuries.
Now those two are back, with Jimenez swatting homers and Robert adding energy and Gold Glove defense in center field. It’s easy to imagine La Russa riding this juggernaut all the way into the World Series.
Jimenez hit two homers and drove in five runs in back-to-back games.
“He plays the whole field -- left, center, right -- and that [makes] his potential production enormous,” La Russa said.
“Now he’s doing what he does,” White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito said. “He’s one of the best hitters in the league, just going on a tear with the homers. The energy he brings to our team, it’s so great to have him back. I’d like to say what he’s doing, but I’m not. Because he’s really good.”
Robert came off the injured list with two hits in his first game, including a RBI double.
“We tried very hard for months not to think about how we missed [Robert], but getting both those guys back has been some kind of a reminder of what they can do to help us,” La Russa said.
The White Sox are 21 games over .500. They have outscored foes by 131 runs.
But their 11-1 demolition of the Minnesota Twins Monday reminded us that they are capable of even more now that they have these two back.
Oh, and catcher Yasmani Grandal (knee) should return in plenty of time to prepare for the playoffs.
“We know that we have a good team,” Robert said. “It’s good to be a team that’s in that position. I just feel happy to be here.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta have continued to dominate, so the big test for manager Craig Counsell down the stretch will be to keep them strong heading into October -- although the Reds are just close enough for now that he can't back off too much. Note that the Brewers have essentially used a de facto six-man rotation all season. Woodruff and Burnes have each made just one start on four days of rest and Peralta just three. If the Reds do inch closer in September, will Counsell rethink his usage patterns?”
Adam McCalvy, MLB.com: “Yelich’s seven-year contract extension kicks in beginning in 2022, so he has nothing to prove on the contractual front. But for the sake of Yelich and a Brewers team that invested in him on the doorstep of the coronavirus pandemic, it would be a relief to see him return to being an offensive force following his 11-day absence on the COVID-19 injured list. Yelich’s .380 on-base percentage entering Sunday means he’s still contributing, but the Brewers need him to do damage, and Yelich hasn’t done that consistently since 2019. His .365 slugging percentage is the lowest by far of his career. No one is more frustrated than Yelich himself.”
Jesse Yomtov, USA Today: “For the first time in three months, the New York Mets don't lead the National League East. The Mets' recent decline has coincided with hot streaks from the (now) first-place Philadelphia Phillies and second-place Atlanta Braves, who both made significant improvements at the deadline to make a run in the division. The Phillies swept the Mets over the weekend in Philadelphia to capture first place, holding the visitors to five runs and 13 hits in the three-game set. Offense has been the main problem for the Mets, with the team batting .179 while going 1-7 to start the month of August. With a brutal August schedule featuring 13 games in a row against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, the Mets' season is in danger of slipping away.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “We know how big an impact the head-to-head games can have. We just saw it with the Phillies sweep of the Mets. There's only one series left between those two teams, a three-game series in Citi Field on Sept. 17-19. The Braves actually don't play either of the other two teams here until the final week of the season. However, they get each of them for three games in Atlanta to close the season. That could be all kinds of fun.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Here is your periodic reminder that the Phillies have the second-longest playoff drought in the Majors (going back to 2011), behind only the Mariners ('01). Their recent run has put them in first place in the NL East, and now that they’ve come this far, losing that lead and missing the playoffs once again would be disastrous. Bryce Harper has legitimate MVP hopes, and the division is, well, not particularly imposing. Everything’s lining up for the Phils right now. They must take advantage.”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Hope you had a fun four months, Red Sox fans! Okay, that’s a little melodramatic, but emphasis on the little. Not little: the 18.2 percentage points by which Boston had seen its playoff odds drop in seven days before Sunday’s heartbreaker loss. On that: the Sox wasted a perfectly respectable Garrett Richards outing; his five innings and three earned runs is about as good as you’ll get from him these days. Literally: since the sticky stuff crackdown in early June he has not had a single outing of at least six innings and has just once allowed fewer than three earned runs. Number three starter on the depth chart, btw. That’s the problem: the Red Sox just aren’t as good as the teams with which they contend. Okay, they’re better than the Mariners, whose time in the sun is already shrinking away despite a respectable 4-6 showing in their last 10. But just as Boston’s won just two of 10, all three of their AL East rivals—new division leader Tampa Bay, New York, and Toronto—have lost only two in the same period. The result has the Red Sox four games behind Tampa Bay after occupying first place all season, no longer holding the first wild card slot (they’re tied with Houston, but losing the winning percentage race), and with both of their other divisional rivals within three games. And the Yankees and Blue Jays are better.”
MEGAPHONE
"It's a special place to me. I played there for a long time and did some pretty cool things there, so I'm excited to go back. Last year I played there, but there were no fans and it was cool to be back there, but a little bit strange at the same time without fans. I'm honestly looking forward to it."
San Diego Padres pitcher Madison Bumgarner, on returning to San Francisco to race the Giants.