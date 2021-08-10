Tipsheet: La Russa's White Sox get healthier, stronger for playoff push

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Hope you had a fun four months, Red Sox fans! Okay, that’s a little melodramatic, but emphasis on the little. Not little: the 18.2 percentage points by which Boston had seen its playoff odds drop in seven days before Sunday’s heartbreaker loss. On that: the Sox wasted a perfectly respectable Garrett Richards outing; his five innings and three earned runs is about as good as you’ll get from him these days. Literally: since the sticky stuff crackdown in early June he has not had a single outing of at least six innings and has just once allowed fewer than three earned runs. Number three starter on the depth chart, btw. That’s the problem: the Red Sox just aren’t as good as the teams with which they contend. Okay, they’re better than the Mariners, whose time in the sun is already shrinking away despite a respectable 4-6 showing in their last 10. But just as Boston’s won just two of 10, all three of their AL East rivals—new division leader Tampa Bay, New York, and Toronto—have lost only two in the same period. The result has the Red Sox four games behind Tampa Bay after occupying first place all season, no longer holding the first wild card slot (they’re tied with Houston, but losing the winning percentage race), and with both of their other divisional rivals within three games. And the Yankees and Blue Jays are better.”