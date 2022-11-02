Tipsheet: Lane Kiffin is having so much fun winning at Ole Miss

It’s no wonder that Auburn fans want their school to summon the Lane Train.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is winning games and entertaining his fan base in the process. While most college coaches loathe to make headlines with wisecracks, Kiffin just lets it fly.

The Rebels are 8-1 after edging Texas A&M 31-28. After that game, Kiffin referenced the Aggies’ elite recruiting class.

“You've got to do things right. You are playing some of the best high school players ever and the best recruiting class in football history over there,” he sniffed.

You may recall that Kiffin earlier noted the massive Name, Image, Likeness dollars that the Aggies used to land that recruiting class.

“We don't have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals,” Kiffin said earlier. “It's like dealing with salary caps. I joked I didn't know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban fired a similar shot, so both coaches drew the ire of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

“Clown acts,” Fisher groused. “Irresponsible as hell. Multiple coaches in our league, the guys griping about NIL and transfer portal, are using it the most. That's the ironic part. It does piss me off.”

Kiffin took that insult to heart. When asked if the barb motivated him, he gladly answered.

“I don't give you coach speak,” Kiffin said. “It's real. Must coaches will say 'no.’ But it is real. When somebody attacks you personally and calls you and a good buddy Nick Saban 'clowns,' you take that personally. I guess I can be a clown for Halloween."

During a postgame interview on the field, Kiffin was asked what he would be dressing as for Halloween.

“Maybe Jimbo has a Joker outfit for me,” he quipped.

Ole Miss played an up-tempo offensive pace against the Aggies, which was only slowed by the frequent injury timeouts on the Texas A&M side. At one point the telecast caught Kiffin telling an Aggies player to fake another injury.

“I was just having fun with them,” Kiffin said. “Those kids are highly energetic, like a lot of five-stars. Kind of fun to mess with. It was all good.”

And the Lane Train rolls on.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about college football:

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “If one team has the potential to take over the unbeatable mantle, it's the Vols. After beating Alabama in its last SEC game, the Volunteers took a tire iron to No. 19 Kentucky in a dominant 44-6 win. The Vols doubled up the Wildcats in yardage as Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another. UK quarterback Will Levis, a projected first-round NFL Draft pick, threw three interceptions as the Volunteers showed their defense has another gear as they head into the stretch run.”

John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel: “Tennessee’s 8-0 season has produced a series of coaching clinics, all administered by Josh Heupel. He hasn’t been outcoached any more than his team has been outscored. His offense remains an ongoing mystery to opposing coaches as he prepares his team to take on No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Remember when Alabama coach Nick Saban was renowned as a defensive strategist? That was easily forgotten when the Vols accumulated 52 points in a three-point victory at Neyland Stadium. Saban rarely has looked so helpless on the sideline, as if he were reconciled to an unfavorable outcome. Each Tennessee possession was so much like the previous one it might as well have rolled off an assembly line. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt turned almost every pass reception into a touchdown. A ghost couldn’t have been less detectable in the Alabama secondary. If the Tide ever made a coverage adjustment, you couldn’t prove it by Hyatt. A week earlier, LSU’s Brian Kelly admitted his coaching failure in a 40-13 loss to the Vols. Like Saban, he’s regarded as one of the game’s premier coaches. Neither one looked the part against Heupel. Now, it’s Kirby Smart’s turn to match wits with Heupel, whose offense has yet to be slowed, much less stopped. Smart might not succeed but don’t expect him to match Saban in blank looks.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “It's getting easier to make the argument that Tennessee is more than just one of the top success stories in the Bowl Subdivision or even simply a contender for the College Football Playoff — the Volunteers may just be the best team in the country. Earning that label means taking it away from No. 1 Georgia, which might be a stretch. The defending national champions remained undefeated by storming out to a 28-3 halftime lead against Florida and holding on for a 42-20 win. But every passing week has painted a stronger picture of the Volunteers' chances of climbing back to the top of the FBS after a long absence from the national stage. Two weeks after downing Alabama in a memorable shootout, Tennessee played its most complete game of the season in a 44-6 destruction of No. 17 Kentucky. On both sides of the ball, the Volunteers are rolling heading into next Saturday's game-of-the-year matchup against the Bulldogs.”

David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “Georgia wasn't so much impressive as it was relaxed. UGA looked like a predator simply toying with its prey, dazing Florida with early haymakers, then allowing the Gators to think there may be a chance at escape before snapping the trap shut for good in the fourth quarter. Georgia is terrifying not because of how dominant it has appeared, but because it's so good at hanging back, biding its time, never attacking until it feels threatened.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “It must be exhausting for everyone at Penn State to work with James Franklin. It’s no secret that he’s a chronic complainer, which doesn’t necessarily make him an outlier among big-time coaches. Guys like him are never satisfied with what they have, always pushing the school to spend money on the new locker room thing that their competitor just got or a new dorm that they think will help them recruit better. Just this week, in fact, Franklin regurgitated comments he’s made many times that Penn State – not him, mind you, but the university – didn’t capitalize enough on beating Ohio State in 2016, which is a clear reference to financial investment. But Franklin also just got a 10-year, $75 million contract last December despite a two-season stretch of 11-11. So there’s different ways to measure investment. And if he didn’t think Penn State gives him enough of whatever he needs to beat teams like Ohio State, why did he sign the contract? Of course, reasonable people understand this is a game that coaches play when they don't have an actual excuse for losing – something Penn State has now done against Ohio State in eight of Franklin’s nine seasons. This time, Penn State led 21-16 in the fourth quarter but quickly fell behind 20 points before ultimately falling 44-31. That's not easy to do, but maybe some more locker room waterfalls and football-only dorms will fix it.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Welcome to life in the SEC West, Son. This is when Texas A&M was supposed to be what Tennessee has become. Fisher was supposed to make the sleeping-superpower program into a College Football Playoff contender, and it really, really, really isn’t happening … yet. Here’s the crazy thing – stick A&M in the ACC, or Pac-12, or Big Ten West and all might be fine. Four of the five losses were by six points or fewer, the team is still fighting, and … Texas A&M has to win three of the last four against Florida, at Auburn, UMass, and LSU to get to a bowl. Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher shouldn’t be sweating a bowl invite.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “There is such a thing as a ‘good loss’ in the committee meeting room, and of the one-loss contenders, Alabama's loss to Tennessee is the least-damaging because it was a close loss on the road to a highly ranked team and didn't knock the Tide out of the SEC race. Alabama still has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Bryce Young, and despite fewer snaps because of an injury and more than double the number of drops from a year ago (17), his completion percentage is nearly identical (74.6% compared to 75% in 2021) when the drops are counted as catches in both years. The Tide also entered their bye week ranked No. 4 in ESPN's Strength of Record metric. The dominant win against Mississippi State showed how good the Tide can be when they limit penalties, the receivers make plays and the secondary is aggressive.”

MEGAPHONE

“We have to respond. I mean, it’s a tough, competitive league. We know that going into it. You know, it’s the next opportunity. We can’t — the last time we lost a game, we lost two. One became two and we didn’t play our best effort after that loss. We’ve got to get back to work. I mean, there’s no hiding.”

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, on coming back from the beating his team took from Tennessee.