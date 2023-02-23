Independent analysts agree that Cardinals outfield prospect Jordan Walker has 40-homer potential. That assessment is unanimous.

Exit velocity does not lie. The young man hits the ball hard. And his rapid rise through the minors at a young age speaks to his willingness to work and his ability to adapt.

But two of the prominent prospect rankings placed Walker a notch lower than other assessments. FanGraphs just released its prospects ranking and the numbers crunchers there rated Cardinals outfielder Walker 12th overall.

Along with ESPN.com’s ranking of Walker at No. 14, these are the dissenting opinions on the young slugger. Experts at five other outlets ranked Walker among the top six prospects in baseball.

There is still plenty of buzz around Walker as he takes his first crack at making the big league roster, but independent analysts note that he has work to do on his launch angle and his ability to hit sliders.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel explained the ranking:

Walker does a good but not great job of lifting the ball in games, his chase rate is also just fine, and he swings more often than the average minor leaguer. Those aren't major concerns right now, though, as he's got massive power in games, is young and talented enough to make adjustments, and is much younger than the pitchers he is facing. But you have to nitpick at this point of the list.

I mention (Pete) Alonso as the comp because he also has a simple, low-maintenance swing and massive power that he regularly gets to in games. Walker could hit 40-plus homers multiple times, but there are a couple subtle adjustments needed, as mentioned above. There's a real shot he torches spring training, continues being ahead of schedule and grabs a spot in the big league lineup sooner than later in 2023, making me look a bit silly for hedging.

FanGraphs offered this assessment:

He is one of the most exciting young hitters in the minors, with elite power potential and superlative on-paper performance at Double-A throughout 2022, all while he was still not old enough to have a beer. Any discussion of Walker begins with his exit velocities, which are nearly unheard of for a player this young. He has a simple, well-leveraged swing that takes advantage of his strength, and the long levers that come with his 6-foot-5, 220 pound frame produce jaw-dropping home runs when he really squares one up. His approach is solid, though there are some issues chasing breaking balls, and his in-zone swing-and-miss was a fair bit below average in 2022 (he swings inside a lot of sliders), but we're talking about a 20-year-old at Double-A here. If you're looking for the prospect most likely to hit 40 home runs in a season down the line, this is your player.

CBSSports.com scribe R.J. Anderson offered this assessment after placing Walker No. 6:

Walker has immense strength, resulting in the kind of raw power that could make him a prototypical middle-of-the-order slugger. In order to fully access that pop, scouts expect that he'll need to continue to learn how to lift the ball more frequently -- last season, more than 45 percent of his batted balls were grounders. (A point in his favor is that most evaluators believe it's easier to train launch angle than exit velocity.) There was always a chance Walker would outgrow the hot corner, and the Cardinals have already taken to cross-training him in the outfield. Whatever position Walker ends up playing, his bat will be the main draw. It's conceivable that he could become the latest young Cardinals hitter to take regular at-bats sometime in 2023.

EXPERTS RANK TOP 4 CARDINALS PROSPECTS

Here where the major outlets rank top Cardinals youngsters:

Jordan Walker, OF

Baseball Prospectus: No. 2

MLB.com: No. 4

Baseball America: No. 4

The Athletic: No. 5

CBSSports.com: No. 6

FanGraphs: No. 12

ESPN.com: No. 14

Masyn Winn, SS

ESPN: No. 27

Baseball Prospectus: No. 30

CBSSports.com: No. 33

The Athletic: No. 46

FanGraphs: No. 44

Baseball America: No. 48

MLB.com: No. 50

Tink Hence, SP

Baseball Prospectus: No. 43

CBSSports.com: No. 45

Baseball America: No. 47

ESPN: No. 61

The Athletic: No. 63

FanGraphs: N0. 74

MLB.com: No. 77

Gordon Graceffo, SP

Baseball Prospectus: No. 58

The Athletic: No. 66

FanGraphs: No. 69

MLB.com: No. 79

ESPN: No. 81

Also getting notice were Matthew Liberatore (Baseball America, No. 79), Ivan Herrera (ESPN, No. 89) and Alec Burleson (MLB.com: No. 91).

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “My favorite sleeper breakout candidate, (Lars) Nootbaar revamped his swing before 2022 and had impressive underlying metrics in 2022: 80th percentile in hard-hit rate, 98th percentile in walk rate and an above-average strikeout rate. So he hits the ball hard and has elite discipline. That will work. Oh, he also has a strong arm and above-average speed. He was up and down between Triple-A and the majors the first few months of 2022, but once he was in the lineup on a regular basis he hit .252/.374/.514 over his final 257 plate appearances. The Cardinals have a crowded outfield competition, but Nootbaar should start the season in right field -- Jordan Walker notwithstanding -- and I'm predicting big results.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “San Diego Padres chairman Peter Seidler reads the complaints from his fellow owners. He hears Commissioner Rob Manfred openly question the Padres’ ability to sustain their success. He listens to MLB saying the Padres are out of their minds with their $250 million payroll, third-largest in baseball, with astronomical losses that could financially doom them. And you know what? He could not care less. ‘We’re here to win a title,’ Seidler flatly said Tuesday in his first meeting with reporters since the winter meetings in December. ‘That’s what I expect.’ So let everyone else moan and complain. Let the small- and mid-market teams tell the Padres they are making them look bad with their exorbitant payroll. Let the Commissioner’s office scratch their head and wonder how in the world can they possibly retain this large of a payroll without it all coming down and crashing.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “From a performance standpoint, (Manny) Machado may wish he could test free agency now, because it’s tough to imagine him having more leverage in a year. He’s coming off a season in which he hit .298/.366/.531, setting full-season highs in batting average and wRC+ while coming within one point of matching his high in on-base percentage. By fWAR, he surpassed his previous high of 7.0, set in 2018, though his 6.8 bWAR took a backseat to his 2015 and ’16 totals (7.5 and 7.3, respectively). He capped his season by hitting .271/.327/.583 with four homers in the postseason, and adding some stellar defense as well as the Padres beat the 101-win Mets and the 111-win Dodgers . . . As far as the timing goes, however, next year’s free agent market looks dreadfully thin beyond Shohei Ohtani. Machado would almost certainly be the best position player available, though Matt Chapman could present a less expensive alternative at the hot corner.”

MEGAPHONE

“Nobody cares about whether I make money or not. If my legacy is that I didn't lose any money owning a baseball team on an annual operating basis, that's a pretty sad legacy. It's about putting trophies in the cases.”

Phillies owner John Middleton.