Our Town’s Joseph Woll had an unexpected chance to become a playoff hero Sunday.

When Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov was injured in a crease collision during the Maple Leafs' game at Florida, Woll, a former member of the AAA Blues, stepped in against the Panthers.

“The first thing I’m thinking about is hoping Samsonov’s not hurt too bad,” Woll said. “For me, I just try to focus on the moment as much as I can and try not to think too much in the outcome and just try to take it one step at a time.

“And I think I settled in and did a good job of that for me mentally.”

Woll held the fort, making big save after big save to help the Maple Leafs get into sudden death overtime. Ah, but in the OT somebody has to die.

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart raced behind the Florida net and took a pass. Woll looked over his left shoulder as Bennett continued around the net. Woll slid back to his right to protect the post, but he opened up his five hole while stretching across the crease and the unchecked Reinhart fired the puck through his pads for a 3-2 victory.

That buried the Maple Leafs in 3-0 series hole they are unlikely to escape. The Panthers -- led by their own St. Louisan, Matthew Tkachuk – own control of the series.

But, again, Woll gave the Maple Leafs a fighting chance in the critical Game 3.

“I thought Woll was excellent, he was great,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I’m not surprised. He’s ready for this.”

Woll left the STL to play for the U.S. National Team Developmental Program, then Boston College for three years. Then it was on to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League in 2019 and ultimately some fill-in NHL work as Toronto’s No. 3 goaltender.

If Samsonov can’t start in the elimination game, Keefe will have to start Woll or scrape the rust off yesteryear Pittsburgh Penguins playoff hero Matt Murray for the potential elimination game.

Elsewhere on the playoffs, the Hughes Corporation, er, New York Devils blasted the Carolina Hurricanes 8-4 and the intrepid Seattle Kraken strafed the Dallas Stars 7-2.

“They grabbed that momentum and ran with it, and we didn't have a response,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. “We didn't stop the bleeding. We gave up all kinds of different goals and opportunities. I wish it was one thing. I'll have to look at that tape, but they were better in just about every area than us tonight.”

The Stars trail the second-year Kraken 2-1 in the series. They hope to get defenseman Miro Heiskanen back from a nasty facial laceration to play Game 4.

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Luke Fox, Sportsnet: “What happens when you label a game a ‘must win’ and don’t? Where does it leave a team that throws around buzzwords like urgency and desperation for two days, yet displays less of it than their opposition? What happens when you allot $40.5 million — nearly half your payroll — to four dynamic offensive stars, and they combine for zero goals in the first three games of a playoff series? Well, you fall behind 0-3 to a harder-working, more inspired hockey team and risk swiftly skating out of a second round that it took you forever to taste. A weekend ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs and their nation celebrated the most joyous victory of a generation. Maybe two. Fans mobbed downtown and chanted ‘We! Want! Flo-ri-da!’ at the top of their lungs, preferring to avoid the top-seed Boston Bruins in the next stop in the bracket. After Sam Reinhart blew through the Maple Leafs' defence in overtime, gathered a puck and jammed it through backup goalie Joseph Woll’s five-hole on an uncontested wraparound, sealing a 3-2 comeback victory and pushing the Leafs to cliff’s edge, Florida fans savoured the irony. ‘We! Want! Flo-rid-a!’ they sang in with smirking irony as they filed out of FLA Live Arena, 60 minutes away from Round 3.”

Amalie Benjamin, NHL.com: “It was the Panthers' sixth consecutive win in the playoffs, with three of those coming in overtime . . . It's not exactly what anyone would have expected after Game 4 of the first round, when the Panthers were down 3-1 in the best-of-7 series to the Boston Bruins, when the best regular-season team in hockey needed just one win to send the Panthers packing. They never got it. Instead, the Panthers have smothered the Maple Leafs' biggest offensive stars, have ridden rejuvenated goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and have turned their season -- and the narrative -- on its head.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Tkachuk is a star, a force, an MVP contender . He scores big goals and sets them up. He had an assist on Carter Verhaeghe’s Game 7 series clincher and set the critical screen in front of the Boston Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman . Off the ice, Tkachuk has been the voice of the underdog, proclaiming that it would be miraculous if the Panthers were to take a game from the mighty Bruins. Then after Game 5 -- which he won with an overtime goal -- he mockingly recalled how everyone else thought Florida would get swept. He and Sam Bennett have been the most potent duo in the Eastern Conference. Tkachuk is the current leader for the Conn Smythe Trophy, and for good reason. Full marks to Panthers general manager Bill Zito, who boldly traded star winger Jonathan Huberdeau (and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar) to the Calgary Flame because he believed Tkachuk played the kind of game that would better lead to playoff success. Zito was right.”

Barry Petchesky, The Defector: “Everyone knows the deal with the Oilers: Stop Leon Draisaitl, stop Connor McDavid, and you stop Edmonton's offense. They are top-heavy as a lollipop. But here's the thing about the greats: You can scheme and plan all you like to stop them, and they find a way anyway. So it becomes about limitation rather than full erasure, and the Golden Knights, looking to go up 2-0 at home, announced their containment strategy from puck drop. Against Edmonton's pace-setting line of McDavid, Draisaitl, and Evander Kane, Vegas sent out its tough-guy fourth line. They were going to get physical, to try to limit the space available for the Oilers' all-worlders, and lay some hits to make them think twice. That was the theory, anyway. It had flaws. Because there's another deal with the Oilers: They are historically great on the power play—an NHL-record 32.4 percent in the regular season, and now, after a 5-1 demolition to send the series to Edmonton tied up, a mind-blowing 56 percent in these playoffs. You can hit the Oilers all you like. But when they draw a whistle, they hear a starting gun. ‘If they want to run around and play that type of game,’ McDavid said, ‘then we’ll play on the power play all night.’”

Shawn P. Roarke, NHL.com: “The Oilers showed no fear walking into T-Mobile Arena, one of the most intimidating barns in North America. They didn't care that they had lost Game 1 and were down 1-0 in a seventh straight best-of-7 series. They didn't care about the two days off between games or the fact that they had played twice in 10 days. The narratives questioning them fell on deaf ears. Instead, they talked the talk during the two off days, saying their culture had grown to handle adversity. Nobody spoke louder than the mild-mannered coach. In the hours leading up to the game, he said they would be ready.’Whether we are home, away or in Hudson Bay, it doesn't matter to us where we play,’ Woodcroft said in his pregame availability. Then they walked the walk, playing one of their most connected games of the playoffs, which is what championship-caliber teams do.”

MEGAPHONE

"We were horrible. That's probably putting it mild. Because of what they were doing. They were the better team, no doubt.”

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, on his team’s shellacking from the Devils.