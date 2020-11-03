Tipsheet: Lester buys $47,094.90 round of beer for Cubs fans

Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “As long as games were going on, protocols were being followed, and positive tests were being averted, it was possible at times to lose oneself in the game’s sights and sounds, despite the jury-rigged rules and discordant roars of fake crowds. Now that the action is over, though, the underlying ills aren’t counterbalanced by anything, and the headlines highlight what may be in store for the next several months. Welcome to MLB’s fraught stove season. The overnight transition from the Fall Classic’s showcase of baseball’s best teams to tweets about declined or exercised options was disorienting in pre-pandemic times, but the feeling of foreboding is deeper than usual this year (and not just because of the looming election). Thanks to the pandemic, the customary countdowns to spring training that start as soon as the series ends seem more aspirational than reassuring; no one knows whether next season will start on time or whether it will be safe to sell tickets. That sort of uncertainty isn’t specific to baseball, but Manfred and the 30 lords of no shame have reliably wrung the maximum frustration from challenging circumstances by making unsubstantiated and apocalyptic pronouncements about the pandemic’s impact on the viability of their businesses.”