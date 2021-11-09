Tipsheet: Lester, Kim earn mixed reviews heading into free agency

Ken Davidoff , New York Post: “By now, Year 10 of baseball’s qualifying offer, you possess a good feel for who will accept it and who won’t. Noah Syndergaard, for instance, after missing nearly all of the past two seasons due to Tommy John surgery, appears a slam dunk to return to the Mets in 2022 for one year at $18.4 million and attempt to rebuild his brand and his market. At first blush, you’d attribute the same logic to Justin Verlander, who underwent his TJ procedure more than six months after Syndergaard and is 9 ¹/₂ years older than Thor. But the 38-year-old Verlander, never one to adhere to others’ expectations, sent quite a message to the baseball industry on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the Astros formally extended him a qualifying offer for next season: He’s not thinking about rebuilding anything. For the first time in his storied career, he’s ready for the action of bona fide free agency. Which puts the New York clubs in play. Verlander, whose reconstructive surgery took place on Oct. 1 of last year, threw for scouts for 15 to 20 teams . . . He threw about 30 pitches and his fastball clocked as high as 97 miles per hour.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The A’s have been a playoff contender for the past four years, reaching the playoffs three consecutive seasons before falling to third place in the AL West this past season with an 86-76 record. But with no intention to spend money to keep up with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, they will listen to any and all offers for their star players. It likely means the departure of All-Star infielders Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, who should bring in a horde of prospects. They each are eligible for salary arbitration for the second time this winter, and are under club control through the 2023 season. The Athletics, of course, could have put themselves in better position to reach the postseason last season if they had just retained closer Liam Hendriks and shortstop Marcus Semien. But they didn’t even make an offer to keep Hendricks, and offered only a one-year, $12.5 million contact with $10 million in deferred payments to Semien. Hendricks received $54 million from the Chicago White Sox, where he became an All-Star closer with a league-leading 38 saves and Semien became an All-Star second baseman with the Toronto Blue Jays, hitting 45 home runs ... the most by any second baseman in history. The A’s, however, still decided to be aggressive at the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star center fielder Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins for young starter Jesus Luzardo. They also acquired Josh Harrison, Yan Gomes and Andrew Chafin. Yet, they collapsed down the stretch. Marte becomes only a two-month rental with the A’s having no plans to bid on him as a free agent. Luzardo is gone. Their minor-league system plummeted to 27th, after the trades, according to Baseball America. Their payroll could shrink by $40 million. And they still are no closer to a new ballpark.”