Tipsheet: Lester, Kim earn mixed reviews heading into free agency

The Cardinals answered one question by retaining reliever T.J. McFarland, who became a key bullpen piece down the stretch last season.
But folks are keeping an eye on two other Cardinals southpaws heading to market, starter Jon Lester and starter/reliever Kwang Hyun Kim. Both hurlers made some Top 10 Free Agents lists heading into the offseason.
Bringing back Lester, who will turn 38 before next season, would seem to be no-brainer for the Cardinals, given his snug fit with the group in 2021.
But R.J. Anderson, writing for CBSSports.com, offered fair warning:
Lester made last year's version of this piece, too. He also ended up with the Nationals, with whom he posted an 81 ERA+ before being shipped to the Cardinals at the deadline. Lester was better with St. Louis, reeling off a stretch where he surrendered one run or fewer in four of five starts, but he remained below average (89 ERA+). It's tempting to look at a pitcher like Lester, who has had a brilliant career, and envision him having one more good season before he retires. Unfortunately, there's not a ton of reason to believe that's possible, let alone probable. Lester's strikeout and walk rates both went in the wrong direction last season, and his ability to suppress quality of contact remains better-than-average but not elite. Lester can provide a team with guidance, guile, and five-plus innings every time out; his results just aren't likely to ascend beyond replacement level.
Writing for FanGraphs, Brendan Gawlowski offered a sunnier assessment of Kim, 33:
Like most great Korean pitchers, Kim is a contact manager. Opponents don’t hit the ball particularly hard against him, and between that and above-average groundball and popup rates, he’s able to keep the ball in the yard. That goes some way toward compensating for a low whiff rate, and for the cost of $8 million, the 145 innings Kim gave the Cardinals were a bargain. Still, there are a couple of orange flags in his game. The first is his platoon splits. He had a 4.92 FIP against righties, who hit all 12 homers that Kim surrendered, meaning any lineup with six or seven right-handed bats will present a stiff challenge. The second is length, as even by contemporary standards, Kim doesn’t work deep. He averaged fewer than five innings per start last year and he only finished the sixth inning five times. Even if he offers No. 3 starter production on a per inning basis, he’s more of a No. 4 when you account for the lack of volume. That makes him a good fit as a backend guy for a division contender who can slide him into a relief role come playoff time.
And what about shortstop Paul DeJong? The Cardinals have an interesting internal option in Edmundo Sosa, who could man the position for a minimum salary and allow the team spend elsewhere.
Or the Cardinals could shop the rich free agent marketplace for an offensive upgrade at shortstop.
Either way, dealing DeJong and his remaining contract would allow the Cardinals to reallocate resources while giving a former All-Star the a fresh start elsewhere.
Writing for CBSSports.com, Mike Axisa offered this take:
Wild Card Game blunders aside, Edmundo Sosa took over as the shortstop of the present for the Cardinals down the stretch, making DeJong expendable. His bat has gone backwards the last few years, though he still has power and remains an above-average defender at a premium position. Also, DeJong has an affordable contract, one that includes $15 million in guaranteed money from 2022-23, with club options for 2024 ($12.5 million) and 2025 ($15 million). Any team that believes they can get his bat back to its pre-2020 form undoubtedly views DeJong as a great buy-low opportunity . . . Houston might be the only team that could lose a big name shortstop this offseason and need to find a replacement. The Dodgers have Trea Turner to replace Corey Seager, the Rockies have Brendan Rogers to replace Trevor Story, and neither Javier Báez nor Marcus Semien was playing shortstop for their previous team (Mets and Blue Jays, respectively). That said, shortstops are always in demand. There will be market for DeJong.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering how long it will take Missouri to blend all those new players into a competitive basketball team:
- Do those National League Manager of the Year votes bring any comfort to Mike Shildt as he wonders what his future holds?
- How will history remember the Austin Dean Era with the Cardinals?
- If Scott Frost can’t turn Nebraska football around, can anybody?
- Does Craig Berube flinch every time a Blues player sniffles?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about the Hot Stove League:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The expectation for now is that the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants are prepared to be aggressive with free agents this winter.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Of course, free agency kicked off before a new collective bargaining agreement has been finalized, which makes anticipating the direction of this year’s market’s particularly difficult. A new agreement seems unlikely before the end of the year, which will likely slow signings, particularly at the top end of the market, precipitously. Without a clear idea of the economic playing field going forward, who could blame either teams or players for wanting to wait for more certainty? Any new CBA is unlikely to change the broad economic picture of baseball, but it might have a meaningful effect on the particulars of the free agent market. Moving the competitive balance tax threshold, instituting a universal designated hitter, imposing a new individual or team-wide salary minimum, changing service time rules, abolishing the qualifying offer: all of these things are on the table, and all might change an individual team’s priorities. Some contracts might be signed before a new agreement is reached, but I expect that most of the top free agents will wait until after a CBA is agreed to to come to terms. The market might move quickly at that point — as the league and the Players Association agree on a broad framework, teams and players will likely have hypothetical discussions based on the prospective new landscape — but it’s hard to imagine Carlos Correa signing a $300 million contract until there’s a guarantee that a work stoppage won’t impact the 2022 regular season.”
Ken Davidoff, New York Post: “By now, Year 10 of baseball’s qualifying offer, you possess a good feel for who will accept it and who won’t. Noah Syndergaard, for instance, after missing nearly all of the past two seasons due to Tommy John surgery, appears a slam dunk to return to the Mets in 2022 for one year at $18.4 million and attempt to rebuild his brand and his market. At first blush, you’d attribute the same logic to Justin Verlander, who underwent his TJ procedure more than six months after Syndergaard and is 9 ¹/₂ years older than Thor. But the 38-year-old Verlander, never one to adhere to others’ expectations, sent quite a message to the baseball industry on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the Astros formally extended him a qualifying offer for next season: He’s not thinking about rebuilding anything. For the first time in his storied career, he’s ready for the action of bona fide free agency. Which puts the New York clubs in play. Verlander, whose reconstructive surgery took place on Oct. 1 of last year, threw for scouts for 15 to 20 teams . . . He threw about 30 pitches and his fastball clocked as high as 97 miles per hour.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The A’s have been a playoff contender for the past four years, reaching the playoffs three consecutive seasons before falling to third place in the AL West this past season with an 86-76 record. But with no intention to spend money to keep up with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, they will listen to any and all offers for their star players. It likely means the departure of All-Star infielders Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, who should bring in a horde of prospects. They each are eligible for salary arbitration for the second time this winter, and are under club control through the 2023 season. The Athletics, of course, could have put themselves in better position to reach the postseason last season if they had just retained closer Liam Hendriks and shortstop Marcus Semien. But they didn’t even make an offer to keep Hendricks, and offered only a one-year, $12.5 million contact with $10 million in deferred payments to Semien. Hendricks received $54 million from the Chicago White Sox, where he became an All-Star closer with a league-leading 38 saves and Semien became an All-Star second baseman with the Toronto Blue Jays, hitting 45 home runs ... the most by any second baseman in history. The A’s, however, still decided to be aggressive at the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star center fielder Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins for young starter Jesus Luzardo. They also acquired Josh Harrison, Yan Gomes and Andrew Chafin. Yet, they collapsed down the stretch. Marte becomes only a two-month rental with the A’s having no plans to bid on him as a free agent. Luzardo is gone. Their minor-league system plummeted to 27th, after the trades, according to Baseball America. Their payroll could shrink by $40 million. And they still are no closer to a new ballpark.”
MEGAPHONE
“This season did not go the way we wanted. Obviously, it was a disappointment, and I think the staff has been very hard at work from the very first day, from Monday forward, really trying to put together what we think is a good plan.”
Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng, on her team’s aggressive plans for 2022.