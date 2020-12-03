Tipsheet: Let the bidding begin for Schwarber, Dahl in crowded baseball marketplace

Steve Gardner , USA Today: “The seventh overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2011 draft, Bradley began his career as a starter before transitioning to the bullpen in his third major league season. After serving as a setup man in 2017 and 2018, he took over as the Diamondbacks closer in the middle of the 2019 season and recorded 18 saves. Traded to the Cincinnati Reds at this year's deadline, Bradley, 28, finished with a 2-0 record, 2.95 ERA and six saves in 18⅓ innings.”

Will Laws , SI.com : “We know Alex Anthopoulos doesn't mind handing out one-year contracts to premium free agents looking for a bounce-back season. Bryant essentially falls in that category and could be Marcell Ozuna ’s de facto replacement as a right-handed power bat. The Braves have been waiting to commit to Ozuna while they see whether the DH will stay in the NL, but Bryant is a more attractive option given his versatility in the field. He could take the majority of at bats at third and mentor Austin Riley , who would serve as a valuable bench piece if the Braves don’t have a DH spot to fill.”

Ken Davidoff, New York Post: “This seems like a good time to defend Sanchez’s character and work ethic, the former of which never was as bad as perceived, the latter of which has improved significantly, according to many people around him. It’s important that we separate the person from the player. Because the player, no question, is maddening. He is a human Whac-A-Mole game. In 2019, he improved at blocking pitches … and got worse at framing them. He wound up bad at both this year, in addition to his epic struggles hitting the ball . . . If the Yankees solve Sanchez, that’ll be a big win for them, doubling down on someone whom they could have jettisoned at no cost, and for Sanchez, putting it all together. If Sanchez provides more anguish than delight, though, if Sanchez fools them twice, then that’s shame on the employers, not the employee. Hey, kudos to the Yankees for being bold with Sanchez. Now they just have to be right.”